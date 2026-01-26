According to Kate Moss’s spray tanner, most of us make this crucial mistake during winter

There are two types of tanners: those who enjoy a bronzed glow for a few weeks a year, and those who can’t bear to be without one at any time. If you’re in team perma-tan, you’re either a millionaire going on bi-weekly holidays (lucky you) or you’re well acquainted with faking it.

A good tan can make a world of difference to your confidence. The best tan for mature skin delivers a glow that’s usually elusive during the depths of winter, takes the edge off redness and blemishes, and makes your limbs look leaner. Once you've nailed down how to fake tan, you can flit between the best gradual tan to best instant tan without worrying about stained palms or orange elbows.

And yet, it turns out not all formulas are suitable for the winter months. I was lucky enough to chat with James Read, the golden boy of tanning, who has bronzed the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Geri Halliwell-Horner, and he revealed a very interesting insight into the formulas we should and shouldn’t be using. It’s something I’ve been doing wrong for years, and maybe you have too…

The tanning mistake we’re all making in winter

Did you know that the higher the concentration of DHA (the ingredient in fake tan that darkens the skin), the more it will dehydrate your complexion? “In the winter, your skin is already dehydrated with the combination of cold weather and central heating,” says James. “Any product with a high level of DHA will also dehydrate your skin even more. Gradual tans are normally 4-5% DHA, while tinted mousses are usually 8%. Anything that gives you a darker colour will have more DHA, and express formulas are the same.”

For that reason, James recommends choosing a formula that’s “more hydrating, like a gradual tan. With any product you use in the winter that contains over 5% DHA, you will have to apply lots of moisturiser before and after to compensate.”

Drops are also a good choice, especially on your face, as they let you tan without compromising on your cold-weather skincare. “If you’re feeling tired or run down, a tan will make you look so much healthier and more confident.” Sounds like the winter pick-me-up we all need – now, pass me that gradual tan…

My favourite gradual tanners

James Read Endless Summer Gradual Tan Moisturiser Check Amazon RRP: £44 I first used this to keep my holiday glow going for as long as possible, and I’ve kept it up ever since. It’s easy to apply without a mitt (just wash your hands after) and sinks in beautifully, so you wake up not only golden but with silky-soft skin too. Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan Check Amazon RRP: £36 This hydrating cream-gel formula is perfect for beginners, making it easy to achieve a natural glow that won’t leave your palms streaky or your sheets orange. Build up day by day until you reach your desired shade. By Terry Tea to Tan Hydra-Bronze Skincare Mist Face & Body Check Amazon RRP: £25 Spritz the tinted lotion onto a large brush and buff onto the places the sun naturally hits. There’s no actual tan in the formula, so it washes right off. It's a great way for anyone with very dry skin to dip their toes into tanning without the commitment.