Forget jeans - I'm livening up my wardrobe with indigo activewear before spring
This trending colour is everywhere - including in the gym, Pilates studio, and your local park
If you reach for the first pair of black workout leggings in your wardrobe, you're not alone. They hide sweat, tend to be more flattering than brighter colours, and you'll probably get away with wearing them more than once before washing. Nothing wrong with that.
Yet, as spring slowly pokes a careful head through the clouds, you're also not alone in wanting something a little more exciting to revamp your activewear collection - with all the perks of a darker colourway.
Indigo is the colour of the moment - just look at the splurge of dark-wash jeans and jackets in spring collections on the catwalk. It's no surprise this black activewear alternative has made its way into new collections from Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, M&S, H&M, and more.
Designed for every workout, the famous Power leggings have always been available in this rich blue shade, with thousands of pairs sold every month. Cinchable, sweat-wicking, and complete with two pockets, it's easy to see why. They are among my favourite black workout leggings.
The latest long-sleeve from Lululemon combines full coverage with breathability and flattering style, thanks to the longer-line fit, lightweight materials, and mesh panels in the back and arms. This richer, deeper colour is ideal for when you're not quite sure what the weather's doing.
Already thinking about your summer holiday? Same. In the meantime, you can jump on the indigo activewear trend with this sporty swimsuit, complete with a flattering tummy control panel, regular cut, unique detailing, and a square neckline.
I love BAM's commitment to bright and patterned sports and loungewear - the leopard print activewear is some of the very best. But this simple indigo vest top caught my eye on my weekly scroll. Comfortably form-fitting and suitable for workouts from yoga to walking, it's a chic addition to any activewear wardrobe.
Set in a rich blue tone, the Ultimate leggings from Adanola are soft, flexible, and Pilates appropriate, making it easy to see why this British sportswear brand is everywhere right now. They are also available in three lengths: full, 7/8, and tall, so there's truly a pair for everyone.
Ok, I admit I've stretched the 'indigo' colour label with this one - but I couldn't resist it. At under £100, it's also got to be one of the most budget-friendly waterproof jackets for outdoor workouts. I've worn my M&S running jacket for a few years now, and this one has improved on the classic design with lighter-weight waterproofing that doesn't slow you down, storm cuffs (no wet sleeves here), and even more secure pockets.
Call me optimistic - but I'm excited to (potentially) pull out my running shorts in the next few weeks for a gentle jog in the sunshine. I also like to wear them at the gym during the warmer months. This indigo pair from Nike are a comfortable 8 inches in length, offering more coverage than most, and they have a high waist with a thick waistband. Total support.
While I don't recommend doing much vigorous exercise in this sports bra-top combination, four-way stretch and the brand's own DryMove™ material does pull moisture away from the skin in sweatier workouts and the built-in support is suitable for smaller busts. The intense indigo colourway will hide sweat like a dream, too.
Dial into the indigo activewear trend in marathon training season (even if you're not taking on the 26.2 miles) with these running shoes, now on sale. In the sea of hot pink and purple trainers that many brands prescribe for women, this deep blue and blossom pairing makes for a nice change.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor.
A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
