Forget jeans - I'm livening up my wardrobe with indigo activewear before spring

If you reach for the first pair of black workout leggings in your wardrobe, you're not alone. They hide sweat, tend to be more flattering than brighter colours, and you'll probably get away with wearing them more than once before washing. Nothing wrong with that.

Yet, as spring slowly pokes a careful head through the clouds, you're also not alone in wanting something a little more exciting to revamp your activewear collection - with all the perks of a darker colourway.

Indigo is the colour of the moment - just look at the splurge of dark-wash jeans and jackets in spring collections on the catwalk. It's no surprise this black activewear alternative has made its way into new collections from Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, M&S, H&M, and more.