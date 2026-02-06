Bored with the rain? These 18 comfortable activewear pieces spark dopamine even on the darkest days

If you've woken up to another day of rain this week and greeted February's weather with a huff (audible or not), welcome to the club. Dark mornings continue, and grey skies feel very much like winter's territory. Needless to say, it doesn't inspire a walk outdoors, a trip to the gym, or anything other than a slump onto the sofa.

When the desire to choose Netflix over movement takes over, my wardrobe is my first point of call. I go for high-waisted workout leggings that would never fall down, sweat (and rain)-proof fabrics and colours, genuinely supportive sports bras, and pieces that spark a little joy behind the eyes.

That means I'm a connoisseur of this 'dopamine' activewear that leans more into comfort than bright colours, like dopamine dressing or home decor does. Having tried pieces from almost every activewear brand you could name as well, I've got a selection in my back pocket to put a spring back in your step.

Shop comfortable activewear