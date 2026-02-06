Bored with the rain? These 18 comfortable activewear pieces spark dopamine even on the darkest days
Think high waistbands, sweat-proof colours, and pockets galore that look as good as they feel
If you've woken up to another day of rain this week and greeted February's weather with a huff (audible or not), welcome to the club. Dark mornings continue, and grey skies feel very much like winter's territory. Needless to say, it doesn't inspire a walk outdoors, a trip to the gym, or anything other than a slump onto the sofa.
When the desire to choose Netflix over movement takes over, my wardrobe is my first point of call. I go for high-waisted workout leggings that would never fall down, sweat (and rain)-proof fabrics and colours, genuinely supportive sports bras, and pieces that spark a little joy behind the eyes.
That means I'm a connoisseur of this 'dopamine' activewear that leans more into comfort than bright colours, like dopamine dressing or home decor does. Having tried pieces from almost every activewear brand you could name as well, I've got a selection in my back pocket to put a spring back in your step.
Shop comfortable activewear
Bright, bold, and in the Lululemon sale? That's a recipe for a dopamine boost right there. Designed for running, but suitable for all activities, the Fast and Free High-Rise Tights are my favourite for cardio workouts thanks to the impressive number of pockets and the secure fit (with internal drawcord).
Inspired by ballet, the new collection from Skims' collaboration with Nike feels playful - just the thing to break through the winter mood. This matte top feels super soft against the skin, offers full coverage with its two-layer effect, and is reassuringly supportive with a built-in shelf bra.
Dopamine dressing is everywhere right now - but wearing brightly coloured leggings to the gym isn't for everyone. Deep reds, purples, blues, and greens are the perfect black activewear alternative, and the flare on these leggings is flattering, while still offering plenty of coverage.
BAM is one of my favourite British sportswear brands. The sustainability credientials, bold print of this leopard print activewear, and slinky tie back on the reverse is enough to put a smile on anyone's face. Suitable for yoga, it's a comfortable layer for class or home workouts.
Is there anything worse than wet feet? If the rain doesn't stop you, the concept of damp toes certainly would. Unless you have waterproof walking shoes, I'd suggest turning to your socks. This premium pair feel as good as it looks, with breathable materials that keep the rain out.
Long ago, I stopped faffing and actually got fitted for a sports bra - and then began my difficult journey to find the best sports bra for larger busts. Among them, I found this budget-friendly buy from M&S's own sportswear range. The pink is just the right pop of playfulness, and sizes go up to a GG.
Okay, hear me out. If you're a shorts-wearer in winter, you'll know the breezy, free feeling that comes from wearing them. There's no reason you can't find this in the gym in the cooler months. These Sweaty Betty cycling shorts sit amoung my favourites for their longer-than-average length, full and squat-proof coverage, and secure support.
Layers are key when running in the cold - or trudging to the car from the gym. A waterproof shell works to keep the rain away, and I haven't seen one as stylish as this in a while. It's also in the Lululemon sale right now in this chic blue colourway.
Pilates socks make your lunges, seated leg extensions, and slides on the reformer feel just a little more comfortable. I love this pop of pink from Sweaty Betty in my otherwise dark wardrobe, but there are neutral colourways too if you like to stay low-key in class.
What do all comfortable activewear pieces have in common? Stretchy, yet super soft materials, and small design features that make all the difference. This sleek long sleeve feels like you're wearing nothing at all, and discreet thumb loops keep your sleeves down and hands warm under other layers.
Tracksuits are back, big time, and the purple colourway in the Adidas Firebird caught my eye immediately. Effortlessly stylish for wear in and out of the gym, comfortable with a drawcord in the waistband for extra support, pockets, and a luxurious feel against the skin.
I'm sure my friends and colleagues are sick of hearing me talking about this thick yoga mat - but it's undoubtedly the one I reach for in my home studio. The thick, premium rubber is soft enough to sink into while supporting the joints. It also serves multiple purposes as it folds rather than rolls away, so you can turn it into a yoga block.
Quick! The supremely comfortable Power leggings are in the Sweaty Betty sale right now. They won't be for long, though, judging by the current stock. I reach for these most days when I want comfort and support above all else. The soft materials, mid-waist fit, drawcord for support, and double pockets make them a clear favourite.
Nike's old-school take on the gym bag is subduedly stylish and functional. You'll find a small internal and external pocket for your valuables and plenty of space in which to throw your workout clothes, water bottle, car keys, exercise headphones, and anything else you need for a quick getaway.
