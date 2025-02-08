I'm bored of all my black activewear - these 3 colours hide sweat just as well and look great

On opening my activewear drawer, I'm greeted by a sea of black leggings, tops, jackets, shorts, running belts, and who knows what else. Finding what I need in the collection, even when it's organised, is a workout in itself.

As woman&home's digital health editor and a keen runner, cyclist, and gym goer, it's fair to say I spend almost as much time in my best workout leggings as I do in my jeans and jumpers. But where I try to have pops of colour in my regular wardrobe, I've exclusively stuck to black in my sportswear.

Black gym leggings are my favourite for two reasons: they hide sweat and look great, flattering, seamless and low-key. You can pair them with whatever shade of running or walking shoes you like as well. But having to shuffle through my drawer of ages is a clear sign I need to diversify.

But after a lengthy scroll through my favourite brands - including classic British sportswear brands like Sweaty Betty and Gymshark - I wanted to make sure I was still going to get the benefits of wearing black. So, I spoke to Amelia Lohan, a garment technologist at MP Activewear - a brand I've worn for years - and woman&home's very own digital fashion editor, Caroline Parr.

Alternatives to black activewear

What colours hide sweat just as well as black does? "Browns, darker blues, and greens are excellent choices for gym wear if you're looking to minimise the appearance of sweat as the deep tones help conceal moisture," says Lohan. "Fabrics with a marl pattern can also help disguise sweat."

1. Brown

Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings £45 at Gymshark This marl collection is a favourite of the woman&home team. I have these leggings (in black, of course) and haven't had to buy a new pair for four years. Perfect for everything from your treadmill workout to Pilates, they have a seamless construction at the front to keep you covered and breathable spots in the legs for better temperature regulation. MP Women's Studio Seamless Leggings £48 at MP Activewear These leggings are a gentle way to ease into wearing brown activewear, blending brown and burgundy tones to create Deep Mocha. The fabric itself is ideal for yoga mat workouts, Pilates, stretching, and other low-impact workouts, with its sculpting fit, advanced stretch, and sweat-wicking, antimicrobial properties. Sweaty Betty Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty More of a classic brown, lighter in colour, this pair could be a staple in your yoga and athleisure wardrobe. They have a supportive high waist and a 7/8 length, which finishes just above the ankle on most women, and a handy side pocket for holding your phone to and from class, making them a pair of the best workout leggings with pockets too.

What's more, brown is set to be the season's colour, says our fashion editor Caroline. "Mocha mousse is set to be huge for 2025, and it's a much softer alternative to classic black," she says. "Burgundy still seems to be going strong too, and will complement chocolate and coffee shades really well."

2. Dark blue

Lululemon Align High-Rise Leggings 28" £88 at Lululemon If you were to invest in one pair of expensive leggings, I'd recommend weighing up Sweaty Betty vs Lululemon. The two brands have much to offer - including this deep blue colourway. As seen here in the Align leggings, the colourway is so dark it's almost black, easily hiding sweat post-workout. Iif you're feeling brave enough, it pairs perfectly with a bright pink or mustard yellow workout top. Decathlon Women's Kiprun Care Seamless Running Tights £29.99 at Decathlon Dark blue is such as versatile and popular colour, you'll find it across many brands - including affordable options like Decathlon. Etched with lighter details and breathable holes, this otherwise low-key design is suited to running and sweatier workouts. You'll also find a zipped pocket in the back for your essentials. Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings With Pockets £79.99 at Nike A deep teal also works wonders, hiding sweat and offering a smooth silouhette that pairs with your pick of the best running shoes. This pair from Nike are ultra breathable for the upcoming spring season and have three pockets to keep your essentials safe when you're in the gym or out on a run. With a 7/8 length, they finish just above the ankle.

"Deep shades of blue and navy are such a versatile base, especially when it comes to activewear," Caroline agrees. "Don't be scared to mix it with other colours (yes with black too!), and watch as it becomes your new favourite neutral. I tend to find dark blue a really calming colour as well - perfect for an evening yoga session."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Dark green

LNDR Fatal Attraction 8/8 Super High Rise Legging £109 at LNDR You get what you pay for sometimes with leggings - this pair proves it. This deep green colour is so dark it's almost black and the design has chafe-free seams and a matt surface, smoothing the material out. No sweat will be seen in these. "The forest green is particularly good for getting outside when spring has finally sprung as well," Caroline adds. It would pair perfectly with a petal pink workout top or jacket. Girlfriend Collective Compressive Flare Legging £68 at Girlfriend Collective A deep teal bridges the gap between dark blue and green. I've started wearing these with white and black workout tops mostly, but a pop of orange would really make the green stand out. Compressive leggings with a flare bottom design, like this, can also meet style and practicality in the middle. They have a waistband pocket and 'squat-proof' approval from us. Under Armour Motion Legging Emea £46 at M&S A deep khaki colour is an alternative dark green shade to try for a more rugged look. Available from Under Armour via M&S, this pair have a breathable, sweat-wicking material with a soft feel, so they're perfect for Pilates or gym workouts. They also have a high-waisted fit for better support and a pocket in the leg.

Less popular than deep blue but more popular than brown, deep green is a "practical pick for activewear," Caroline says. "But it's ideal for anyone who wants to mix things up a little."

It's not just colour that matters when you're hiding sweat and looking for a sleek, seamless silhouette. Pattern makes a big difference too, says Lohan. "Marled seamless and cut-and-sew leggings are great options too. The blend of different colours woven into the fabric helps disguise sweat, making it less noticeable during workouts," she says.

These patterns, even in lighter colours, can do a good job of hiding sweat as well. "Petal pink is one of the spring/summer fashion trends to watch out for," notes Caroline.

However, at the end of the day, "lighter colours do tend to show sweat more prominently," says Lohan.