Forget black, Jennifer Aniston has convinced us to add rose pink to our spring workout wardrobe
The star, who typically opts for neutrals, wore a colourful, practical and chic sports bra for an intense Pvolve workout
Grace Walsh
Jennifer Aniston's minimalistic style is always inspiring our outfit choices, with elevated basics helping her to create an always chic and comfortable sense of style – and it's no different when it comes to her gym wear.
In a new Instagram post demonstrating some of Jennifer's favourite Pvolve workout exercises, she was hard to miss in her rose pink sports bra. The colour is a striking one that brings so much fun to her otherwise super simple workout look of charcoal grey gym leggings and bare feet. It's a great black activewear alternative colour to consider this spring and summer.
With a v-shaped neckline, racerback, and thick, supportive straps, the bra style is ideal for the workouts Jen favours as it makes sure that you're comfortable, cool and secure as you exercise. Of course, it's also a super flattering style that frames the chest and the shoulders beautifully with its plunging shape. Of all the best sports bras, this style is certainly up there.
Shop Colourful Sports Bras
Best match
Emulating Jen's style perfectly with its v-shaped neckline, supportive straps and racerback, this sports bra is non-wired, boasts moulded cups for a comfortable fit and is crafted from the Sweaty Betty's iconic Power fabric that's specially designed to be supportive, moisture-wicking, and offer a flattering fit.
This bright pink sports bra offers a super comfortable and secure fit with its high neck and racerback, with moisture-wicking and spandex-kissed fabric holding everything in place during medium to high intensity workouts.
Most affordable
We named this the best affordable sports bra in our best sports bras buying guide, as we found its racerback and compression style comfortable for medium-impact activities such as pilates and Pvolve. The apricot colourway is a nice alternative to black.
Whatever you decide to wear while exercising, woman&home's digital health editor Grace Walsh says you'll want to consider using equipment like Jen's. Of course, you can snap up her Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle by Pvolve, but there are plenty of more purse-friendly alternatives out there on the market that do exactly the same job and will go a long way in elevating any Pvolve workouts or at-home pilates exercises you try.
"Jennifer Aniston, who became an ambassador for Pvolve after discovering her love for the workout equipment, is so right when she says these pieces of exercise equipment are 'small but deadly'," says Grace. "Exercises like fire hydrants and these short kickbacks fire up large muscle groups in the lower body like the glutes, core, and hamstrings, while helping to maintain balance and stability."
Shop Jen's Workout Gear
A great alternative to Jen's Pvolve ankle band, this set of resistance bands with ankle straps allows you to strengthen your legs, buttocks, and hips by simply snapping the bands to your ankles. Try them out with our 5-move resistance band leg workout.
These might just look like foam pads, but they're actually called gliding discs. These discs remove any friction between you and the floor as you hold exercises like planks, meaning you have to really focus on your core stabilisation as you exercise. They're also great for creating fluid movements like Jen does in her Instagram video.
With three interchangeable resistance cords, this arm resistance band will work for gym-goers of all levels. Simply remove or add bands for desired resistance levels with the easy-to-adjust clips, then try it out with our full-body resistance band workout.
Whether you're tiring of your favourite black gym leggings or looking to inject some colour into your workout wardrobe as we head into the sunnier months, why not go all out like Jen and opt for a bright and bold shade? The pink is so fun and looks stunning against her glowing, summer tan.
By opting for a pair of charcoal grey leggings, Jen immediately softened the look of her gym wear. A pair of black leggings would've looked great against the pink sports bra, but the contrast in stark, eye-catching colours would've created a completely different look. Instead, the grey tone gives a more relaxed feel that we love for low-impact workouts like pilates.
If you're heading out on a run or prefer to wear shoes while exercising, why not complement the bright colour by slipping into some matching colourful running shoes. Who says you can't look stylish while exercising?
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Grace WalshHealth Channel Editor
