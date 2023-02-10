The 11 best sports bras for support in any workout, from HIIT to yoga

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A pick of the best sports bras is one of the real essentials in a basic fitness kit, whether you're taking up high-impact activities like running or focusing on finding your flow with yoga and Pilates.

Having the right sports bra is vital for getting the most out of your activity. It'll be the difference between a good workout and an uncomfortable one. But not only that, ditching your sports bra (even if you've got smaller boobs) can have longer-term effects for some people, such as poorer posture when you're working out and there may be issues down the line with the connective tissue around your breasts if you go without one for long enough.

There are so many styles out there to choose from and as everyone's body is different, everyone has different requirements for a sports bra. Luckily, we've consulted the experts and got you covered. From the best sports bras for big breasts to must-have brands in 2023, these are the best sports bras from the likes of Nike, Shock Absorber, GymShark, and Sweaty Betty.

How we tested the best sports bras

To create this list of the best sports bras, I reached out to experts specializing in exercise science and personal training to find out what makes a truly great sports bra - regardless of size. Then, as everybody's body is different, I enlisted a group of testers from the woman&home health team and beyond to cover a good selection of sizes (from a 32B to a 38F and 34GG) brand, styles, and so on, to make sure we had considered many body types and varieties of exercise. Following this advice, when testing the best sports bras we used the following criteria:

Sizing: Most brands tend to offer smaller to middle-range sizes (up to an F), leaving out leaving those with larger breasts much less choice. As noted, everyone will need a different type of sports bra depending on the size and shape of their breasts and the activity they're doing, so we made sure to reach out to testers across a range of sizes and needs.

We tested bras from across the spectrum of support offerings, focusing on low-, medium-, and high-impact sports bras. Each bra on this list prevented excessive bouncing and moving, with all the higher-impact bras preventing any movement at all.

We also took different styles (encapsulation, compression, and combination bras) into account to see how these faired up support-wise.

Unsurprisingly, the material of a sports bra can affect how effective the bra is. Lower-quality synthetic fabrics won't last as long and they likely won't be too effective at the beginning of their life. We made sure to test a range of sports bras offering different material percentages of nylon, elastane, and other common fabrics.

Many of us will be wearing our sports bra underneath a workout top, but some of us will just be wearing this on top. And anyway, it's important to feel your best self in your workout clothes regardless of who else sees it. We assessed each sports bra on its appearance, looking at any unique features, color ranges, patterns, and more.

Many of us will be wearing our sports bra underneath a workout top, but some of us will just be wearing this on top. And anyway, it's important to feel your best self in your workout clothes regardless of who else sees it. We assessed each sports bra on its appearance, looking at any unique features, color ranges, patterns, and more. RRP: Not everyone can afford to invest serious money in their fitness kit so we made sure to test a range of sports bras at different price points, from premium brands and styles to more budget-friendly options.

(Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

Best sports bras as tested by us

(Image credit: Shock Absorber)

1. Shock Absorber D+ Max Sports Bra Best sports bra for large breasts Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 32D - 40H Materials: 57% Polyamide, 39% Polyester, 4% Elastane Support: High Type: Combination RRP: $65 / £42 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT SHOCK ABSORBER (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good size range for bigger busts + Available in three colors + Padded and adjustable straps Reasons to avoid - H cup size only available from certain retailers

As noted, there aren't too many options available if you've got larger breasts and you're looking for a supportive, high-impact sports bra. Even some of the most popular sports bra brands don't stock sizes above an F. This high-impact sports bra from Shock Absorber, one of my favorite sports bra brands overall, is undoubtedly a pick top though. Size options begin at a 30D minimum and go right up to 40H at some retailers, with most stocking up to a 38H at least. It's a mixture of a compression bra, as the material is firm and tight, and an encapsulation bra, with separate support for each breast - an essential when shopping for larger sizes.

I've been using the D+ Shock Absorber Sports Bra for the last three years consistently, so I can truly attest to how great it is for those with larger boobs. I'm a 34GG and, as digital health editor at woman&home, I'm also a keen runner and go to the gym about three times a week. I've found this bra stands up to any kind of workout without an issue, including running and HIIT exercises. This is thanks to the padded straps on the shoulders that prevent the material from digging into your skin and the adjustable double three-hook waistband at the back. It's also a combination bra, meaning that the material presses your breasts into your chest while maintaining a good shape under your top.

There are several colors of this bra available, which is more than can be said for many other brands' options. With sports brand Champion partnering up with Shock Absorber recently, there's the classic navy blue and red palette of the label, along with traditional white and black combos. Depending on the retailer, you'll find gray and red colors too.

If you're looking for a good sports bra that offers back sizes above a 40H, the Runderwear Power Bra (our pick of the best padded sports bras) goes up to a size 42F in many colors and for a larger cup size, I recommend the Shock Absorber Active Multi Sports Support Bra (opens in new tab), which offers up to a HH in a good range of colors.

(Image credit: Shock Absorber)

2. Shock Absorber Shaped Support Bra Best sports bra for running Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 32B - 38F Materials: 48% Polyamide, 41% Polyester, 11% Elastane Support: Medium Type: Encapsulation RRP: $49.61 / £40 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT SHOCK ABSORBER (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supportive + Comfortable + Adjustable straps + Lightly padded to prevent chafing Reasons to avoid - Not easy to pull on

While not a specialist running bra, the Shock Absorber Shaped Support Bra was voted pick of the bunch for running, jogging, and walking. This bra has a fixed padded panel for additional protection, adjustable straps, and three hook and eye loops for support. It could be a great option for those who've already picked up a pair of the best running shoes and are ready to go on the roads.

"I was so impressed by this bra," says our tester, who is a 34C normally. "It hits the sweet spot of making me feel completely 'strapped in' without squeezing the living daylights out of me and nothing digs in or rubs, even on longer runs. While it's not the easiest to get on, with three fairly tiny hook and eye fasteners at the back, it's worth a few extra seconds fiddling around for how well it performs."

She adds, "I should say that I tested this bra when I was between two and five months pregnant, and it coped admirably with all my fluctuations, so it would also suit anyone whose bra size changes depending on the time of the month."

The only downside, she says, is the appearance of the bra. "It's not the most attractive, something about the grey and neon looks a bit 80s." Much like the MAAREE Solidarity Bra and Runderwear Power Bra, its pads are also fixed so you can't remove them - which can be a positive or negative, depending on how you feel about this feature. If you're looking for a padding-free alternative, try the Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh bra or the Shock Absorber D+ Support Bra.

(Image credit: MAAREE)

3. MAARE Solidarity High-Impact Sports Bra Best high-impact sports bra Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 28 DD - 38H (including C-cup sizes in 30 backsize and above) Materials: 85% Polyamide, 15% Elastane Support: High Type: Combination RRP: $89 / £68 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT MAAREE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Customizable shoulder straps + Non-removable pads + Top and bottom compression + Available in a range of exciting colors Reasons to avoid - Online fitting recommended (but not essential)

Most people will require a high-impact sports bra when they're doing high-intensity workouts like walking as a workout, running, or HIIT. The MAAREE Solidarity Bra is one of a kind and easily one of the best high-impact sports bras out there. Its specialist design (Adjustable Overband Technology, as the brand calls it) combines the best parts of compression and encapsulation bras, supporting the breasts from above and below, and holding each one separately for both better support and a smoother appearance. You can keep the shoulder straps separate or clip them together to create a racerback if you want an even tighter fit.

"This is the most supportive bra I've ever worn," says our tester, who is a 34F. "For years I've been wearing sports bras that are probably a little too small, but they offered that super tight support I'm looking for. Finding this bra has changed that completely! It's really comfortable with the straps clipped together and the fit is spot on [our tester had an online fitting before testing]. I've used it for fast runs and CrossFit workouts so far and now I'd never wear anything else."

This is also the most unique color selection we saw across the range, with exciting options like Saffron Yellow (pictured), Cornflower Blue, and Coral, alongside more traditional tones like black and white. Our tester's only issue with the bra, she says, "is the scratchy label at the back, but it was fine when I cut this out."

Before buying your MAAREE Solidarity Bra, the brand recommends you organize an online fitting consultation as the design of the bra is relatively unique and you may find that the size you wear regularly isn't the one you need here. It's not essential though, with many happy verified reviewers going ahead without one.

(Image credit: Panache)

4. Panache Women's Full Cup Sports Bra Best sports bra on Amazon Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 28A to 40JJ Material: 48% Polyamide, 38% Polyester, 14% Elastane Support : High Type: Encapsulation RRP: $34 - 70 / £28 - 45 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High support + Great range of sizes + Available in a range of colors + Free delivery Reasons to avoid - Not available on Prime

Whether your sports bra has suddenly gone missing or you've just realized it's starting to fray, sometimes you need a new one and you need it now. That's where Amazon always delivers. This Panache sports bra offers the most inclusive size range on our list, from a 28A through to a 40JJ, offers amazing support for medium- to high-impact workouts, and it comes in a range of colors. Although it's not available on Prime, Fast Delivery options are available.

When I'm not using my Shock Absorber D+ Sports Bra, this is my go-to alternative for gym workouts, spinning, and boxing. It's completely adjustable with a thick band acting as the support foundation, three-hook and eye clasps on the back to help ensure the bra stays in one place when you're on the move, and fastening options on the shoulder straps to turn the bra into a racer back for even more support.

My only criticism of the Panache Women's Full Cup Sports Bra would be that it's not quite as durable as my Shock Absorber bra. I've been wearing the Panache Women's Full Cup Sports Bra for a year now, perhaps once or twice a week, and I found the elastic starting to come through the band next to the hook and eye clasp about a week ago. As noted, I've been consistently using my Shock Absorber D+ bra for the last three years with no issues.

(Image credit: adidas)

5. Adidas PureLounge Light Support Sports Bra Best sports bra for everyday wear Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 2XS - XL Materials: 81% Recycled Nylon, 19% Elastane Single Jersey Support : Low Type: Compression RRP: $45 / £38 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT ADIDAS (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good range of sizes + Super comfortable + Pads are removable Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for those with larger breasts

While it's not advisable to wear a tight, high-impact bra every day, some low-impact bras are suitable for everyday wear for most people. Many people with smaller bra sizes wear low-impact sports bras like this for activities such as gentle yoga and Pilates for beginners, but also as everyday bras and lounging. Whatever you get up to during the day, the Adidas PureLounge Light Support Sports Bra is great choice for those who don't need so much support.

Our tester for this bra is a 32B and tends to choose low-impact sports bras for day-to-day comfort as well as during workout classes. "I don't normally need to wear a bra to be honest, ever, but if I'm having a particularly active day or I'm doing a class then I put one on. I've been wearing this Adidas bra for about six months now and it just covers all bases. A lot of the support comes from the material, which feels relatively thick and tight and presses down on my chest to keep my boobs from moving. It's so comfortable though, I forget I even have it on sometimes."

If your boobs are larger than a DDD, this low-impact sports bra won't be suitable for you according to the brand's sizing guidelines, so that's something to look out for. Choosing one of the best bras for everyday wear in your size may be a better, more supportive option.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

6. Domyos High Support Fitness Bra 900 Best affordable sports bra Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 6 - 22 Materials: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Support: High Type: Compression RRP: £19.99 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT DECATHLON (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Under £20 + Suitable for all types of workouts + Adjustable shoulder straps + Three colors available Reasons to avoid - Not available in the US

Many of the best sports bras don't come cheap. However, there are options for those looking to spend less on their fitness kit this year. Decathlon is always a fail-safe option for high-quality gear at affordable prices and the Domyos High Support Fitness Bra 900 is just one example of this. Available in three colors with a racerback fit, it's suitable for any kind of workout but best suited to high-intensity ones with adjustable shoulder straps and a tight underband.

"This sports bra doesn't quite feel as high quality as some of the others I've used over the years, but it definitely gets the job done. I wore this sports bra out power walking one day, in the gym, and a boxing class and it held up well throughout," says our tester, who is a 34E and wears the UK 12 - 14 size in this product. "I love how adjustable the straps are because I don't need as much support for spinning as I do for walking, but I like how I could use the same bra. The only thing I would say is that sweat really shows through [on the tried and tested pink color]."

If you're in the US and you're looking for an affordable sports bra, the Kalenji High Support Running Bra (opens in new tab)($24.99) is very similar to the Domyos High Support Fitness Bra 900, except it's an encapsulation bra rather than a compression bra. It comes complete with adjustable shoulder straps that come together with a clip, just like the Panache Women's Full Cup Sports Bra, and has a thick elastic band for support.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

7. Sweaty Betty Power Medium Support Sports Bra Best sports bra for the gym Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: XXS to XXL Materials: 62% Polyamide, 38% Elastane Support: Medium Type: Compression RRP: $68 / £50 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT SWEATY BETTY (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Removable padding + Adjustable T-bar shoulder straps + Dries quickly post-workout and wash Reasons to avoid - Have to adjust pads after washing

What type of sports bra you'll need at the gym really depends on how intense your session is. For example, if you're doing a HIIT workout then you may need more support but strength training will require slightly less. The Power Medium Support Sports Bra is a good mix between the two, with an adjustable T-bar strap so you can make the bra as tight or as loose as you like.

"I was so excited to try out this Sweaty Betty bra as I love the Power leggings and try to wear them for all my workouts. Washing schedule dependant, of course," says our tester, who is a 36C and wears a size Medium in this pick of the best sports bra. "I tried it out during my regular sessions in the gym where I do a lot of dumbbell workouts and some barbell work. I also go on the treadmill for 30 minutes after my session, so I wore it then too. Firstly, it's really supportive, probably more support than I'd actually need but I'd rather have this than not enough. And secondly, it's so comfortable and looks great on. The shoulder straps are a unique shape and fully adjustable, which always makes things easier when putting a sports bra on, I find. They don't dig in either, which is a plus, and the color pops."

The one downside to the bra, our tester discovered, was the in-built pads. "You can remove the pads, which I did after I washed the bra for the first time as they'd moved around and were difficult to get back in their original positions." However, this might be the perfect feature for those searching for a padded bra and wanting the option to remove the pads sometimes, as this isn't an option with the MAARE Solidarity model - our pick of the best padded sports bras.

(Image credit: My Protein)

8. MP Women's Tempo Wave Seamless Sports Bra Best sports bra for yoga Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: XXS to XXL Material: 63% Nylon, 32% Polyester, 5% Elastane Support: Low Type: Combination RRP: $46 / £36 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT MY PROTEIN (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Removable internal cups + Unique back strap design + Available in three colours Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for vigorous exercise

If you've already bought your pick of the best yoga mats (or thick yoga mats) and you want to elevate your yoga or stretching routine with a new sports bra, My Protein's Tempo Sports Bra should be first on your wish list. The new release is made from majority soft nylon, has a flattering criss-cross back, and a scooped neckline, and it's available in distinctly different colors.

"I mainly do Vinyasa yoga so I'm moving a lot in class. Also, because my boobs are slightly bigger than average, I need some support when I'm doing any type of exercise," says our sports bra tester, a 38F in this case. "I felt supported in this one by the tight material and lattice-style straps at the back, without feeling uncomfortably strapped in or anything like that. I'll definitely keep using this bra for my classes as it also fits well without any spillage, and I always want something that looks great during the hot classes where I just wear the bra."

Our tester didn't have any considerations to note about this bra, apart from the fact that the straps aren't adjustable. "I'm probably pretty lucky that it fit me so well and I was supported as there's no way to tighten or loosen the straps," she says. If you are looking for an adjustable bra, we recommend the Sweaty Betty Power Medium Support Sports Bra, our pick for the gym, with its supportive T-bar strapping design - it also comes in similar colorways to the MP Women's Tempo Wave Seamless Sports Bra.

(Image credit: Runderwear)

9. Runderwear Power Bra Best padded sports bra Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 28D - 42F Material: 68% Polyamide, 32% Elastane Support: High Type: Combination RRP: $49 / £49 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT RUNDERWEAR (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Suitable for all kinds of workouts + Prevents nipple chafing + Available in black or blue color combos Reasons to avoid - Lacking smaller sizes

The Runderwear Power Bra is the one to go for if you're looking for a padded sports bra that stands up to intense, high-impact workouts along with activities that require a medium level of support like walking or cycling. The pads aren't excessively large and, as they're not removable, they don't shift around as you move or between washes. Even with them, the material is super sweat-wicking and the bra dries quickly post-washing.

While the idea of a padded sports bra might be off-putting if you've got larger breasts, there are many situations where it's a lifesaver. I wear my Power Bra when I go running outdoors with my running vest on. I love the vest as it stores all my essentials but it does tend to rub when I've been on the move for a while. The pads in the Runderwear bra stop this completely. Otherwise, I find the pads pretty unnoticeable when I'm working out outdoors with a jacket on. Naturally, I do find they make your chest appear bigger if you've just got a workout top on.

This is our pick of the best padded sports bras but it easily could have been in the spot for the best high-impact sports bra as well, thanks to the design which offers compression on the top of the breasts with thick paneling to ensure minimal movement. The Power bra is also available in a variety of blue and black color combinations but doesn't stretch to anything brighter than light blue.

(Image credit: Nike)

10. Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Best medium support sports bra Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: XS - 2XL Materials: At least 75% recycled polyester fibers Support: Medium Type: Compression RRP: $35 / £32.95 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT NIKE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable to wear + Durable + Available in three colors + Available with pads or without Reasons to avoid - Not possible to adjust

This Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh sports bra is a brand classic and perfect for medium-impact workouts, which include popular activities like strength training, cycling, and water sports like rowing. As it's a compression bra, support is offered by the tight fit and comfortable racerback straps.

Our tester for this bra was a 34D and she said: "I worked out for about three weeks non-stop in this sports bra and I found it was super comfortable to wear from the beginning. The bra's backband and shoulder straps left some light marks when I took it off, but for me, this just shows that it's strapping my boobs down. I felt supported during my gym workouts and spin classes, and the bra is hardly noticeable under a top as well, which I appreciated."

Many people comment that Nike bras tend to size up a little smaller than the sizing guides suggest. However, our tester says that she'd recommend actually sizing down with this model. "I originally ordered the bra one size too small and only discovered this after it was too late. In the end, sizing down was probably a better option. There wasn't any overspill and my boobs didn't move an inch when I was working out."

She continues, "You cannot go wrong with this Nike classic in my opinion. I've had various Nike sports bras over the years and none of them have ever frayed or reduced in quality in any way, even after hundreds of washes, so I have high hopes for this one."

(Image credit: GymShark)

11. GymShark Essential Racer Back Sports Bra Best sports bra for smaller breasts Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: XS - XXL Material: 88% Polyester 12% Elastane Support: Medium Type: Compression RRP: $34 / £30 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT GYMSHARK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Relatively supportive + Super soft material + Variety of colors available + Reasonably priced compared to others Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for larger sizes

Those with smaller breasts will often find that a low- to medium-impact sports bra offers enough support for more exuberant workouts, like running or HIIT, without being uncomfortable or feeling too rigid. GymShark's Essential Racer Back bra was rated the top pick of a bunch by our tester, thanks to the super smooth material, supportive underband, and racerback design.

Our tester, who is a 32B, doesn't often need to wear a sports bra when she works out but she found this one to be great for that bit of extra comfort needed in HIIT and higher-paced walking exercises, like the 12-3-30 workout. "I like the supportive feeling of this bra," she says. "The main plus point of it for me is the thick band that wraps around the bottom of the bra. It makes the bra super comfortable because it supports your boobs from below, whereas normally I find all the pressure comes from the tight material, which can be uncomfortable."

As one of the top sports bra brands, GymShark offers the Essential Racer Back Sports Bra is available in a fair few colors too, including green and pink patterns, orange, black, white, and brown. It also has a decent size range, from XS to XXL.

How to choose the best sports bra for you

Find the right support: "A good level of support is a crucial part when exercising," says Tash Curry, fitness coach, and former professional dancer-turned-boxer. "It's important to wear a well-fitted sports bra that minimizes the amount of breast movement for good support and comfort during exercise." How you wear a sports bra is very important, so if you're in doubt, book a consultation online with your chosen b brand or head into a specialist sportswear store.

Choose a bra for your cup size: "Bra sizing is the most important element in finding the perfect sports bra," says Curry, who also works with Another Round as a senior coach. "More than 85% of women are not wearing the right bra. A bra is meant to support you as you work out and give full support. Therefore, I would suggest always looking for a brand that offers cup sizes to ensure that there is no spillage and you get proper support."

Is it moisture-wicking? No matter the activity, chances are you're going to sweat in your sports bra so choosing the right material to cope with this is important. "If you don't look for a sports bra that has a proper breathable, wicking fabric then be ready for some chafing. Sports bras should also be made with wicking fabrics that direct moisture away from your skin which will keep you dry and comfortable during your workout," she says.

Focus on the band support: "A correctly-fitted bottom band will offer more support when working out. The wider the bottom band offers more support and it should be supporting most of the weight on your chest.

"A correctly-fitted bottom band will offer more support when working out. The wider the bottom band offers more support and it should be supporting most of the weight on your chest. And the bra straps: "While we are on the subject of support," she notes, "Having secure straps is a must and you should ensure they aren’t falling off your shoulders."

What are the different types of sports bra?

1. Low impact

"These provide minimal, gentle compression and support," Curry says. "They're suitable for lower intensity workouts with less bounce such as yoga, walking, and strength training."

You'll often find compression sports bras in this category. These are sports bras like the Adidas PureLounge Light Support Sports Bra and the MP Women's Tempo Wave Seamless Sports Bra on our list that work by compressing the breasts to prevent bouncing. These tend to not have a front or back closure and you normally can't adjust the support of the bra, you pull them over your head instead.

2. Medium impact

One step up, medium-impact sports bras are a great middle ground between low- and high-impact bras. "These offer a moderate level of support and can be worn for activities like cycling and cross-training," Curry says.

Combination sports bras are a mixture of compression and encapsulation styles and are medium impact, so they're a great choice for anyone who wants a versatile fit for a range of activities. The Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh bra and the Shock Absorber Shaped Support Bra from our list fall into this category.

3. High impact

These tend to offer more compression, have a more supportive band at the back, and may be a better choice for those with larger breasts. "High-impact sports bras offer bounce-free support during running, HIIT training, and any other high-intensity workout," she says.

Encapsulation sports bras fit into this category. These work much like a regular bra with a front or back closure and a strong band, and the breasts are supported separately. The MAARE Solidarity High-Impact Sports Bra is just one example of this from our list. While some do come with underwire as well, this design isn't so common nowadays with advances in sports technology so if you'd rather not have wire, take a look at Shock Absorber's D+ Max Sports Bra, our top pick for those with larger breasts.

How often should you replace a sports bra?

It's best to replace a sports bra every 6 to 12 months, says Curry. "This depends on how much your wear it but generally the elasticity of the bra decreases with use, which means the bra loses its stretch and becomes less supportive," she explains.

However, if your bra is still comfortable and working for the activity you're doing, there's no need to replace it. "The most important part of finding a sports bra you like is that it should feel good, it should fit right for you, and have you feeling your best when working out."