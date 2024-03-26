Where to buy a sports bra - 9 brands to shop for better support in 2024

Wondering where to buy a sports bra? Often when choosing this essential piece of our workout wardrobes, the huge amount of choice on offer can make finding a good one harder than it should be.

"Regardless of your breast size, a properly fitting sports bra offers good support and comfort, which is essential. [Having one of the best sports bras] can reduce breast pain, chest pain, skin irritation, and soreness that may occur with an oversized or tight-fitting bra. For those exercising regularly, this will help you avoid discomfort that could lead to missing sessions," says Kate Rowe-Ham, a certified personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause.

With that in mind, as woman&home's digital health editor and the owner of more than 20 different sports bras myself, I've rounded up where to shop for the top sports bras, whether you're looking for the best sports bras for larger breasts or low-impact support for yoga.

Where to buy a sports bra

1. Shock Absorber

Shock Absorber is a smaller brand than titans like Lululemon or Nike, but after a collaboration with Champion in recent years, they've quickly become one of the best on the market for go-to sports bras. They are moisture-wicking, durable, abrasion-resistant to prevent chafing, and incredibly supportive during high-intensity exercise.

The Shock Absorber D+ Max Support sports bra is also our top pick for anyone with a larger chest size looking for one of the best high-impact sports bras, thanks to its dual encapsulation and compression design, strong shoulder straps, and triple hook-and-eye closure. The D+ category is more than just a singular bra though - most Shock Absorber sports bras carry up to a 40H or 40HH. Otherwise, the collection starts at 30B or D in some cases, so there's an impressive size range.

2. Marks & Spencer

After Marks & Spencer launched Goodmove in 2020, the brand quickly became known as one of the best British sportswear brands thanks to the collection of affordable leggings, tops, sports bras, and outerwear.

The Goodmove collection, which features everything from pairs of the best workout leggings to sports bras and accessories, is sold online alongside picks from brands like Girlfriend Collective, Sketchers, Sweaty Betty, and Panache.

Each bra, regardless of the brand, is assured to be of great quality, with hundreds of buyers' reviews across the site to guide you in the right direction. You'll also find a good range of sizes here, from A to E cups and Small to XXXL.

Goodmove Ultimate Support Non Wired Sports Bra £26 at Marks & Spencer With a unique front-zip closure, thick and supportive underband and racerback design, the Ultimate sports bra from Goodmove is a great pick for anyone up to an E-cup (and H-cup in some cases) looking for a high-intensity bra. The moisture-wicking, breathable fabric keeps skin dry during sweaty workouts and the three colourways provide an option for every style. 2pk Ultimate Support Non Wired Sports Bras £30 at Marks & Spencer Get two for the price of one regular sports bra with the M&S Ultimate 2-pack at £30 - also available in F to H cup sizes in the same design. Both bras are designed for medium to high-impact workouts and are non-wired and unpadded for smooth support and a flattering fit. The material is sweat-wicking and quick-drying and the design features adjustable straps, so you can turn this regular style into a racerback in seconds. Goodmove Medium Support Non Wired Sports Bra £16 at Marks & Spencer With no underwire, no pads and a minimal design for a streamlined, medium-support fit, this sports bra is perfect for yoga mat workouts, Pilates, light strength training, or staying comfortable on rest days. Available in khaki and black, the bra has a breathable side panel and stylish underband, making it suitable for wearing under a top or on its own.

3. Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty is one of the top British sportswear brands carrying high-quality, sportive sports bras for all kinds of activities, from yoga to running. What makes this one of the best sports bra brands is the variety on offer - as well as bras for different impacts, the brand carries a great range of designs, from encapsulation racerback bras to traditional crop-top designs, so there's something for everyone.

Sweaty Betty sports bras come in cup sizes A to F, although they are measured in XXS to XXL size ranges on site. This brand isn't afraid to push the boat out when it comes to colour either, so it's a great choice for where to buy a sports bra if you're looking for bold and bright.

Sweaty Betty Power Icon Running Bra £65 at Sweaty Betty The Power Icon Running Bra is designed for high-impact workouts, including running and HIIT. It's made from four-way stretch, premium-quality fabric with a quick-drying finish. The flattering design includes mesh details above the underband and breathable (fixed) spacer cups for low-key support, and the backstraps are adjustable in multiple ways for a personalised fit. Sweaty Betty Stamina Bra £35 at Sweaty Betty $24.99 at Nordstrom $26.37 at Backcountry.com The Stamina sports bra offers a medium level of support for those up to a C-cup in size. The non-padded style is new and improved, with stretchy, sweat-wicking materials, and great compression technology. Perfect for yoga, Pilates, and even the sweatiest workouts. The Stamina bra is designed with zone rib stitching and without seams to prevent chafing, with a racerback for better support. Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Sports Bra £75 at Sweaty Betty From 30B to 38F, the Zero Gravity Sports Bra is a great alternative to the Shock Absorber D+ Max Support bra. Its super lightweight and sculpting encapsulation design, sweat-wicking fabric, and adjustable twin straps make it an all-rounder winner for very high-intensity workouts like running, hiking, or HIIT, with a featherlight hold that distributes weight across the chest.

4. Runderwear

Runderwear is one of the few brands that designs sports bras for runners of all shapes and sizes. While the range is limited in terms of selection (with only three different types of sports bra in the collection) and colour, there are an impressive 60 different sizes to choose from and specially formulated designs to combat common running problems like chafing, sweating, and a lack of support for larger-chested people.

Of the three styles, two cater for high-intensity workouts with a focus on support and comfort. The other caters for medium-impact workouts like strength training for runners, yoga, and Pilates.

Detailed sizing guidance on the Runderwear website makes it easier to find your perfect fit at home and if you don't get it right the first time, the brand offers free exchanges until you find the one for you, so you can try and buy with confidence.

Power Running Bra £45 at Runderwear For high-intensity workouts, the Power Running Bra could be your best friend. As an encapsulation bra, it holds each breast in a wire-free cup to prevent movement in any direction, with a wide underband for additional support. While the bra is padded, which might be off-putting to some with larger chests, they can help to prevent nipple chafing on longer runs, so it's worth having the extra material. Balance Sports Bra £29 at Runderwear The Balance Sports Bra offers the lowest support (medium) of the range, designed for gym workouts, doing Pilates every day, strength training, yoga, and similar low-impact workouts where you'll spend more time on the mat than on the move. The classic crop top design limits chafing with moisture-wicking, sweat-resistant materials and a purposefully close fit. Runderwear Energize Sports Bra £47 at Runderwear For those with a smaller chest, the Energize Sports Bra is another good option. Available in 32A to 38D, the bra has a supportive racerback-style design with adjustable straps and a wide, padded underband. It's designed to be lightweight for speedy workouts with moisture-wicking, chafe-free material.

5. Lululemon

Lululemon is a go-to for premium, high-quality sports bras. As a titan in the fitness industry, you can expect plenty of choices here in terms of style - from strappy yoga bras to firm running bras - and colour. Sizes go up to a D as standard and to a G cup in one design.

"Although they can be expensive, sports bras from Lululemon are good quality and can last you years. They cater to many different designs and styles and their most popular 'Align' collection is like second-skin material, great for working up a sweat. 10 out of 10 recommend," says Ekam Grewal, a certified personal trainer and founder of Body By Ekham.

Provided you learn how to wash gym clothes, you can bet on a Lululemon sports bra lasting a few years thanks to the high-quality construction and added Lycra in the material, which helps the bra maintain its shape and stretch with wear. However, if you're more into bold designs, it may be worth weighing up Lululemon vs Sweaty Betty.

lululemon Energy Ribbed Longline Bra Medium Support £45 at lululemon UK Made for medium-impact activities like cycling, strength training and gym workouts, the Energy bra is a top-rated favourite. It features a longer-line fit for extra comfort, with four-way stretch, and sweat-wicking materials. The bra comes with padded cups but you can remove these if you'd prefer a smoother profile. Lululemon Run Times Bra £58 at lululemon UK $68 at lululemon (US) The Run Times Bra is the only bra on Lululemon that goes up to a G-cup, so if you're larger-chested and looking for a high-intensity support option, this could be the one. It comes in three distinct colours, with a triple hook-and-eye closure and adjustable, padded straps that can be crossed into a racerback for even more support. lululemon Align™ V-Neck Bra Light Support £34 at lululemon UK This buttery-soft, V-neck sports bra is just as at home in the yoga studio as it is on the sofa. Intended for low-impact activities, this bra prioritises comfort over all else with a weightless feel and breathable materials. There are several pastel colourways, with prices starting at £34 for some.

6. Decathlon

Decathlon is a high-street and online retailer famous for its huge collection of affordable and basic sportswear and accessories. One trip here can sort you out with a full kit to go cycling as a workout (including the bike), one of the best yoga mats, or a good sports bra.

The sports bra range at Decathlon features almost 100 different options, including picks from Adidas and Puma, along with own-brand designs like Domyos and Kalenji. You can expect plenty of low to medium support options here for under £20, all available on the new and improved website.

DOMYOS Women's Medium-Support Zipped Sports Bra £19.99 at Decathlon A zip-fronted closure makes getting a sports bra on and off easier, but it also looks great. The DOMYOS medium-impact sports bra is suitable for most cardio activities (apart from running and jumping), Pilates for beginners, and weight training, with a breathable fabric to see you through sweaty workouts. KIMJALY Yoga Seamless Crop Top Premium £24.99 at Decathlon The KIMJALY crop top is great for low-impact workouts like yoga and is designed for those with a smaller chest. The stretchy, opaque material has a second-skin-like feel for improved comfort and breathability, with most support provided by the slim underband and spaghetti-like shoulder straps. Adidas Women's Cardio Fitness Sports Bra £24.99 at Decathlon Adidas is one of the sportswear brands stocked at Decathlon. This Cardio Fitness sports bra is, as the name suggests, a good option for those up to UK 18 looking for a crop-top-like sports bra with plenty of support. The thick underband provides support from the bottom while racerback straps and double material layering keep you stable during intense movement.

7. Under Armour

Under Armour has an impressive range of sports bras in various supportive designs and colours. The brand specialises in - and is most known for - its excellent collection of activewear designed for cardio activities and weight training so you'll mostly find medium and high-intensity support options here.

The largest size widely stocked across the range is a DD cup so it's not the best for those with a larger chest, but if your fit is in this range, you'll likely find a high-quality sports bra that can stand up to whatever activity you have in mind.

Under Armour Vanish Elite High Sports Bra £65 at Under Armour For higher-impact workouts, try the Vanish Elite sports bra from UA. This bra has adjustable racerback straps and non-removable pads inside for ultimate support and breathability through high-intensity workouts like jogging, padel for beginners, or netball. Under Armour HeatGear® Armour Mid Branded Sports Bra £27 at Under Armour This sports bra offers great compression for all kinds of activities, with a classic pullover design and four-way stretch making it easy to take it on and off, and the keyhole cutout to the back aids breathability. The HeatGear sports bra is one for medium-impact activity, with plenty of compressive support for weight training, Pilates, spinning classes, and more. Under Armour SmartForm Evolution Mid Sports Bra £50 at Under Armour The SmartForm Evolution sports bra prioritises comfort with a medium support structure. Made from super-soft material and uniquely adaptive materials, this bra flexes around your body - rather than vice versa. It's a great fit for anyone between sizes or asymmetrical, and anyone whose size changes through the month.

8. Pour Moi

Even looking at the best bras outside of physical activity, Pour Moi takes a spot on the list of must-tries. When it comes to sports bras, it's the brand to shop for total support in low- to high-intensity exercise, with inclusive designs and sizes up to 40H. Along with Shock Absorber, it's where to buy a sports bra if you're above a DD cup-size.

If you're bored of plain black, white, and neutral colour options, Pour Moi could be a great choice. From neon leopard print and floral to bright colourways, Pour Moi specialises in bold designs like no other.

Pour Moi Energy Strive Non-Wired Non-Padded Full Cup Sports Bra £34 at Pour Moi The Energy bra from Pour Moi is a non-wired, non-padded, adjustable, and fully lined sports bra with cushioned straps for additional comfort. It's perfect for every kind of activity from low-impact yoga to high-impact court sports, with a J-hook fastening to turn the standard hold into a racerback-style support. Pour Moi Energy Rush Lightly Padded Underwired Sports Bra £34 at Pour Moi Designed for high-impact sports like running and tennis, this underwired, (lightly) padded, adjustable sports bra offers maximum support and comfort. Much like others by Pour Moi, this one has a J-hook for adjustable fastening so you can turn the standard shoulder straps into a racerback design and it's constructed with soft material to maintain comfort during your session. Pour Moi Energy Seamless Logo Yoga Crop Top £18 at Pour Moi At just £18, the Energy Seamless bra is a budget-friendly buy to rival Decathlon's offering, with plenty of support for those up to a size 18. It comes in five colours, ranging from laid-back grey (as pictured) to bright blue. Perfect for lounging, recovery days, yoga, or Pilates, the racerback fit offers support while the seamless design offers comfort.

9. Nike

Nike is one of the most popular sports bra brands for a reason, so we had to include it on this list. Naturally, you can expect a range of designs and supportive styles from this brand, with sizes up to 4X (suitable for cup sizes F to G). The materials are super high-quality, designed to stand the test of sweaty workouts and wears of wear.

While the colourways are lacking compared to Pour Moi or Sweaty Betty with exclusively neutral colourways in most designs, if you're more focused on performance and seamless comfort than anything else in your chosen activity then Nike is a great option.