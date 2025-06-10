Who needs Pilates? This ballet-inspired workout focuses on posture and core strength just as well

You might hear the word 'ballet' and recoil, reminded of childhood classes and bright pink tutus. Or, you might think it sounds like the perfect exercise. Whatever your views on ballet, if you want to reap the benefits of Pilates at home and try something new, barre is a ballet-inspired workout that could be for you.

"Barre and Pilates do share common ground, like a focus on posture, alignment, and core control, but they bring something distinct to the mat," says Paola Di Lanzo, a certified Pilates instructor and the founder of Paola's Body Barre.

"Barre is inspired by ballet and dance. It incorporates small, isometric movements that challenge your endurance, and brings in cardio and coordination elements in a way Pilates typically doesn’t," she says.

What is Barre?

Think tiny pulses, pliés, and working your muscles to that "delicious burn", says Di Lanzo. Barre is a low-impact but high-intensity workout that balances elements of ballet, yoga, and Pilates by focusing on small movements.

These movements are often done with the help of a horizontal bar in a studio or a wall for those at home.

It's a style of workout that Di Lanzo calls "soft strength" in her practice, combining Pilates principles with the other workout styles to sculpt "lean muscle, protect the joints, and build long-term strength from within," she says.

Try this ballet-inspired workout at home

There are Barre classes worldwide in 2025 that you can join - including Paola's. But you can also reap the benefits of this ballet-inspired workout at home. Here are the instructor's top exercises to try:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Second position plié

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart and toes turned out at about 45 degrees.

Keep your spine tall, core engaged, and knees tracking over your toes.

Slowly bend your knees, lowering your hips straight down - like you’re sliding down a wall - until your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor.

Keep your heels grounded and chest lifted.

Press through your heels to rise back up with control, maintaining good posture throughout.

2. Lateral kickboxing ballerina

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, engaging your core and keeping your shoulders relaxed. Bring your arms together, out in front of you (ballet first position).

Shift your weight onto your left leg, slightly bending the knee, and extend your right leg into a pointed-toe stance.

With control, lift your right leg out to the side, flex your foot, and perform a lateral kick (like a controlled kickboxing move). Keep your upper body stable.

Lower your leg and bring your arms rounded above your head (fifth position), engaging your core for balance.

3. Tiger curl to single leg strike

Begin with your hands on the chair, and your body folded at a 90-degree angle, feet under hips.

Lift one leg, toes pointed, before drawing your knee towards your chest, slightly curving the spine (like a half tiger curl) and engaging your core.

Lift the same leg high and repeat.

4. Supine plank with single leg lift

Start sitting on the edge of the chair with your hands outside your hips, fingers facing forward.

Edge yourself forward and left, and lift the bottom and hips to the sky. Open the chest and lengthen the legs.

Activate the core muscles, triceps, glutes and back of the legs by “wrapping under”.

Once you have your strong neutral aligned plank, prepare with an in breath and on the out breath, lengthen the right leg and lift it in a full extension, contracting into the top of the thigh.

5. Attitude derriere with oblique crunch

Start in a side-lying position on the floor with your legs bent and stacked, and your weight supported on your forearm. Use a thick yoga mat for more support.

Press away from the floor to lift through your waist and create space between your body and the mat. This engages your side body from the start.

Keep your hips and shoulders facing directly forward to maintain alignment.

Lift your top leg, keeping the knee bent in a ballet-style attitude position (raised and bent at the knee).

As you sweep the leg behind you (into an “attitude derrière”), reach your top arm forward in a flowing, diagonal line.

Then reverse the movement: sweep your leg forward and draw your knee towards your top elbow, crunching through the side waist to activate the obliques.

Think of the move as equal parts strength and grace - controlled, fluid, and precise.

Benefits of the Pilates-inspired workout

1. Barre can improve your posture

Ballet-inspired workouts improve posture through alignment and body awareness, says Di Lanzo.

"You learn how to engage the right muscles, especially through the core, back and glutes, to support your spine and stand taller," she says. "Over time, this cultivates grace in everyday movement. It’s not about striving for perfection; it’s about moving with confidence and control, both in the studio and out in the world."

2. It can help build deep core strength

Move over, weighted Pilates workouts, there's a new contender in town for a low-impact workout to build strength.

"One of the most transformative benefits of ballet-inspired workouts is the development of deep core strength," says Di Lanzo. "But we’re not just talking about crunches or visible abs. This is about building strength from the inside out. Every plié, tendu, and balance challenges your deep stabilising muscles, including the pelvic floor, transverse abdominis, and lower back."

This type of strength transfers to everyday life very easily, she adds, making barre one of the best exercises for longevity for some. "I focus on teaching the body to move from a strong centre. A supported core improves balance, posture, and overall functional strength, making everything from lifting your children to sitting at a desk feel easier."

3. Enhances balance and the mind-body connection

While somatic Pilates and walking yoga have their benefits, you're unlikely to find a mat-based workout with as much focus on mental clarity as barre.

"Each movement demands focus, breathwork, and presence," says Di Lanzo. "You can't rush through a series or switch off. This creates a powerful mind-body connection that leaves you feeling calm, centred, and grounded.

"You finish a session energised, not exhausted, and more in tune with your body."

4. Barre can improve flexibility and mobility

Barre can also be a great mobility exercise, explains Di Lanzo. "Through lengthening movements, dynamic stretches and controlled extensions, the body opens up, especially in the hips, hamstrings, and spine, building strength through range," she says. "This is key for improving joint health, movement quality and preventing injury."

5. Barre is low-impact

Unlike traditional strength training, barre doesn't put lots of pressure on the bones and joints, which can be uncomfortable for those new to exercise or dealing with various health conditions.

Instead, the small pulses and movement shifts work the muscles through many repetitions, putting the same stress on them over a longer period.

This also makes barre a good alternative for those looking to try Pilates for beginners, as it approaches movement slowly, carefully, and mindfully.

Can you do barre at home?

Yes, absolutely, you can do the ballet-inspired workout at home. Paola Di Lanzo has recommended exercises above, and all you need is a wall for support to get started.

You will also benefit from having a good yoga mat, with added thickness if you need more support, and grippy Pilates socks if you're doing the exercises on wooden flooring.

Many barre workouts are also available on the best Pilates apps, should you want to develop and do more barre at home.