I'm no yogi but I tried walking yoga for two weeks - here's why the viral workout is worth doing

Walking yoga blends cardio exercise with a mind-body connection, so it's no surprise this workout is the new favourite for 2025. Health writer and keen walker Susan Griffin tried the workout to see what it was all about.

I'm no yogi - I'm much happier in my walking shoes and waterproof trousers than in leggings on a yoga mat. With yoga being such a popular activity, I've attempted it over the years but never stayed interested. Somewhat ironically, I have always felt too stiff and rigid to enjoy it.

However, while hiking remains my greatest love, like any long-standing relationship, passion can ebb and flow over time, and my zeal for walking has waned a little through winter. Could walking yoga rekindle my passion? There was only one way to find out. So, these past two weeks, I have pushed aside my misgivings and embraced walking yoga. And thankfully, it hasn’t involved doing Downward-Facing Dog on the trail…

What is walking yoga?

Walking yoga is about adopting simple techniques (like breathwork, meditation, and mindfulness) to enrich your daily stroll, incorporating positions and yoga stretches for beginners when you want to. "It brings the grounding effects of walking together with the mindfulness and movement of yoga. It is all about moving with intention and connecting within. So, unlike a regular walk, where the goal might be getting from A to B, a yoga walk is slower and more mindful," says Hannah Barrett, one of the UK’s leading yoga instructors.

While walking yoga is similar to walking meditation in many ways, Barrett explains it still involves some active work. "You might pause for a stretch, focus on your breath, or take a moment to connect with your surroundings. It's a way to make walking a truly meditative and restorative practice," she says.

Benefits of walking yoga

1. It's more accessible

Signing up for a yoga class or trying yoga mat workouts at home might feel intimidating - but I can vouch that walking yoga definitely isn't. Given that you're walking outdoors, potentially by yourself, it's much more accessible than traditional yoga. Walking yoga is free - but it's also personalised for your needs and abilities, rather than based on what an instructor thinks you should do.

You can also do it whenever and wherever you like. I adopted simple techniques in the hills where I live, around my local park and on the beach while abroad. Just taking a moment mid-walk to stand or sit quietly, to breathe slowly and truly enjoy the moment, was enriching. I found I built confidence as I went as well. I even managed a couple of poses when I thought no one was looking.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"People might think that walking yoga is about a set sequence of movements, but it’s more of a playful practice with no set structure that can take you in any direction. It allows you to turn your everyday walk into a form of meditative movement, enabling you to focus on breath, connect with your body sensations, and notice your surroundings while you walk,” says Lotty Campbell Bird, a yoga, Pilates and barre instructor.

2. Helps improve strength and mobility

I am all for trying new ways to move, however tentative I might be to start with. While it's impossible to witness the long-term benefits of walking yoga in two weeks, I have felt much better for stretching and moving every day. Walking yoga has also encouraged me to walk more than I have in ages, both at home and on holiday, and my knees and heart are surely thankful for that.

In fact, Professor Paul Lee, a former orthopaedic surgeon, consultant, and founder of RegenPHD assures me that walking yoga has plenty of benefits for our physical health:

Improves joint health : "Gentle weight-bearing movement lubricates joints and reduces stiffness, improving mobility, so it enhances joint health,” he says.

: "Gentle weight-bearing movement lubricates joints and reduces stiffness, improving mobility, so it enhances joint health,” he says. Boosts circulation: As breathing is synchronised with walking in this exercise, it promotes oxygen delivery, which supports cardiovascular and cellular health.

As breathing is synchronised with walking in this exercise, it promotes oxygen delivery, which supports cardiovascular and cellular health. Improves balance: Any walking will help improve your balance as you support yourself on one leg at a time. These balanced movements, Professor Lee explains "reduce strain on joints and help align the body, which is essential for long-term resilience."

Any walking will help improve your balance as you support yourself on one leg at a time. These balanced movements, Professor Lee explains "reduce strain on joints and help align the body, which is essential for long-term resilience." Improves flexibility : Walking yoga still includes many exercises done in a traditional sequence and yoga for beginners. Incorporating these in your walk can help enhance spinal flexibility and promote smooth motion, the professor says.

: Walking yoga still includes many exercises done in a traditional sequence and yoga for beginners. Incorporating these in your walk can help enhance spinal flexibility and promote smooth motion, the professor says. Supports healthy ageing: Plenty of research supports cardiovascular exercises like walking and mind-body exercises like yoga as positive activities for menopause and beyond. Dr Lee says: "Walking yoga helps stabilise these transitions by promoting homeostasis and regenerative capacity."

3. Soothes the mind

I'm already a huge advocate for hiking as a beneficial way to improve your mental health and ease disturbed sleep. I can now appreciate how much mindfulness and active breathing can make a difference - especially if you're a head-down walker normally like me.

"The physical and mindful benefits of both forms of movement go hand in hand. Research has even shown that noticing three good things in nature can improve our mental health, so this is the perfect time to make these observations," says Campbell Bird.

Eloise Skinner, yoga instructor, author and psychotherapist, agrees. "We know that it can be so good for our mental health to get outside, especially in green spaces, and a change of scenery can often provide us with new creativity, motivation, and a feeling of peace."

How to do walking yoga

Walking yoga includes mindful breathing and stopping to do various yoga poses, which may include sitting cross-legged peacefully on the ground (left), Tadasana or Mountain Pose (middle), and Volcano Pose (right). (Image credit: Susan Griffin)

Yes, it initially feels strange to pause randomly during a walk and have a stretch, but take it from me, it's worth trying. Here, yoga instructor Hannah Barrett reveals how to try it for yourself:

Start basic: "Start with a few standing stretches, like a gentle standing side bend or standing Cat and Cow," says Barratt.

"Start with a few standing stretches, like a gentle standing side bend or standing Cat and Cow," says Barratt. Focus on your breathing: “Try conscious, slow breathing in and out through the nose, perhaps inhaling for three steps and exhaling for five," she says.

“Try conscious, slow breathing in and out through the nose, perhaps inhaling for three steps and exhaling for five," she says. Pause for poses: "Pause along the way for Warrior poses or the Tree Pose," she says. This could be as and when you feel like it or if you like a little more structure, every ten minutes during your walk.

"Pause along the way for Warrior poses or the Tree Pose," she says. This could be as and when you feel like it or if you like a little more structure, every ten minutes during your walk. Listen to your body: "Taking away the mat should give you a new sense of freedom. There's really no right or wrong. You can just listen to how your body is feeling and the types of movement you are craving at that moment,” suggests Campbell Bird.

"Taking away the mat should give you a new sense of freedom. There's really no right or wrong. You can just listen to how your body is feeling and the types of movement you are craving at that moment,” suggests Campbell Bird. Finish with stillness: "Stand tall in Mountain Pose, close your eyes and take a few slow, deep breaths to let the experience settle," she says.

As mentioned previously, the idea of stopping to attempt yoga positions mid-walk was enough to make me cringe. But in the name of research, I tried a few simple movements (Warrior, Mountain, even Tree) when I hoped no one was looking.

Did I feel slightly ridiculous? Yes, I did, but then I got over it. Who cares, really? And typically, I felt a lot better for trying something new, regardless of how awkward I felt in the moment.

To be candid, I doubt I will do yoga every day moving forward - out walking or anywhere else - but I'll remind myself to stop and savour moments mid-walk more. I might even try another yoga class, but baby steps n’ all.

Tree Pose and Warrior Pose are two more you can try while doing walking yoga. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How often should you do walking yoga?

Practising three to five times per week for 20 to 40 minutes will yield noticeable benefits in posture, flexibility, and joint health within a month, says Professor Lee. "But consistency is key, and as you refine motion parameters like control and flow, your body will adapt to move more efficiently, promoting long-term vitality," he explains.

If you're new to the practice, he advises starting with the basics and going for 15 minutes at a time to experience the benefits of yoga outdoors. "Focus on steady, deliberate steps and align them with your breath to improve flow and precision, and distribute weight evenly to prevent imbalances and joint strain," he says. "Start small, so begin with 15-minute sessions, gradually increasing as you gain confidence.”

Tips for doing walking yoga