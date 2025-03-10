Struggle to meditate? Somatic Pilates can help reduce stress, boost mood, and improve flexibility with 3 simple moves

Somatic Pilates may be the wind-down routine you need if you struggle to clear the clutter from your mind at the end of the day or have found that meditation doesn't work for you.

For some people, stress-busting exercise might look like lifting heavy weights or going for a run. For others, it might be lying down on a yoga mat and meditating or doing simple yoga stretches for beginners. But, there's another way to combine health-boosting exercise with mental health benefits: somatic Pilates.

"Somatic Pilates suits those who find traditional workouts stressful or feel disconnected from their bodies. In this case, somatic exercises can be a gentle but effective way to restore balance," says Victoria Repa, a certified Pilates instructor and health coach, who is also the founder of BetterMe. This exercise might look similar to a full-body Pilates workout - but it combines movement with an alternative way of thinking that makes it an ideal way to relax.

What is somatic Pilates?

The main difference between somatic Pilates and regular yoga mat workouts is the pivot to mental wellness over physical achievement. 'Somatic' comes from the Greek word 'soma', which means 'of the body', so somatic Pilates is all about focusing on your body's internal sensations.

In practical terms, regardless of whether you do somatic Pilates in a class with others or via one of the best Pilates apps, you'll notice two differences, says Repa. "Instead of prioritising repetition, shape, or muscle activity, somatic Pilates encourages trainees to tune into how their bodies feel, developing a deeper connection between mind and body," she says. This means:

Slow, gentle flow instead of repetitive routines: "Instead of fast sequences or set repetitions, somatic Pilates uses slow, deliberate movements to help release tension and improve movement," she says.

"Instead of fast sequences or set repetitions, somatic Pilates uses slow, deliberate movements to help release tension and improve movement," she says. Stress relief instead of strength building: "While traditional mat Pilates strengthens the muscles, somatic Pilates prioritises relaxation and regulation of the nervous system," says Repa. "This makes it a great way to reduce stress and improve emotional wellness."

If this sounds like the exercise for you, we have more good news - somatic Pilates can be fully adjusted to suit your needs and experience level, making it one of the best types of Pilates for beginners. "It can be performed without equipment and with additional tools, such as soft blocks or cushions, to make movements comfortable and smooth," says Repa.

Benefits of somatic Pilates

1. Helps manage stress

Given the pivot in focus to the mind in somatic Pilates, it's no surprise there are plenty of mental health benefits to be had - and lower cortisol levels is at the top of the list.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Somatic Pilates is like moving meditation. It encourages slow, mindful movements that help reduce stress and tension," says Repa.

2. Improves mobility

If you spend your days sitting behind a desk, incorporating some somatic Pilates into your routine could be helpful as they "help release deep tension and retrain the body's natural movement patterns by focusing on small, controlled movements," says Repa.

"This can also be especially helpful for those who feel stiff or deal with chronic pain," she adds.

3. Gentle strengthening

There are many benefits to strength training for women - particularly if you're going through perimenopause. However, not everyone enjoys lifting weights, and a good Pilates with weights workout is one alternative to going to the gym.

Somatic Pilates, while not weight bearing, can also help gently strengthen the bones and muscles in the body, Repa says. "Unlike high-intensity workouts, somatic Pilates strengthens your muscles naturally and smoothly, not in a forced or exhausting way. Over time, this can lead to better posture, increased flexibility, and a body that moves with greater ease," she says.

4. Suitable for evening exercise

Many experts warn that working out less than two hours before heading to bed can negatively impact your sleep. Being a more mindful movement than a heart rate-rising one, you may find doing this routine just before bed can help you sleep.

Research published in the Preventative Medicine Journal suggests that mindful exercises like gentle Pilates, yoga, meditation, and similar can help promote relaxation that can help you sleep better. While all exercising participants slept better than the no-exercise group, Pilates had the "most potent effect" with a 95% improvement level.

Somatic Pilates exercises to try for yourself

As described by Repa and demonstrated with videos from Pilates Encylopedia, you can try this somatic Pilates routine for yourself.

1. Cat-cow

Cat and Cow on the Mat ⎮Pilates Encyclopedia - YouTube Watch On

Coming down onto all fours on your yoga mat, align your hands beneath your shoulders and your knees beneath your hips.

Inhale, arch your back slightly, and allow your head to rise and your buttpcks to stick up and out.

Exhale, pull your navel in toward your spine and squeeze your low buttocks. You begin with a lumbar C curve, meaning that your lower back is curved like a C, then continue rounding into the upper back.

Allow your head to slowly drop forward, keep your abdominals and rib cage pulled in.

Inhale, return to Neutral Spine, then go further into the arch, sticking your tail and head upward.

Expert tip: "When you lift your gaze to the ceiling, do so with control, and don't overextend your neck," says Repa. "Keep the arms straight so the movement is with the spine and not your arms and elbows."

2. Pelvic curl

Pilates Bridge ⎮Improve Your Spine and Hip Mobility - YouTube Watch On

Also known as a glute bridge, to do this exercise, lie on your back with your hands at your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor under your knees.

Tighten your abdominal and buttock muscles.

Raise your hips to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

Squeeze your core and pull your belly button back toward your spine.

Hold your bridged position for a couple of seconds before easing back down.

Expert tip: "Reach with your hip joints up to the ceiling and focus on elongating your spine," says the instructor. "Lengthen through the crown of your head and your pelvis, and press your heels into the mat."

You might recognise this movement from a classic Pilates abs workout, so it also has particular benefits for building core strength.

3. Leg circles

Leg Circles on the Mat ⎮Pilates Encyclopedia - YouTube Watch On

Lay on the ground with your left knee bent and right knee elevated.

Let your hands be extended to your sides.

Start doing circles with your right leg.

Change direction after a few circles.

Expert tip: Breathing is especially important here, says Repa. "Inhale at the beginning of the movement and slowly exhale as you start doing outward leg circles," she notes.

Does somatic Pilates help with weight loss?

While it's not the focus of the exercise, nor the aim of it for most people who enjoy somatic Pilates, plenty of research suggests that a stress-reducing exercise like this one could be very helpful in aiding weight loss, alongside other exercise and dietary changes.

For example, a review of the research led by UC San Diego found that reducing stress can be very helpful in alleviating many indirect contributors to weight gain - such as poor sleep and eating high-calorie foods late at night.

There's a lot of online discussion around the benefits of somatic exercises generally for weight loss, which is why we've addressed it here. Alone, doing somatic Pilates won't help you lose weight as weight loss requires a calorie deficit, but the exercise can help lower your stress levels so you're likely to make healthier food choices, ease pain preventing you from doing exercises for weight loss like walking, and help create healthier lifestyle habits.