12 British sportswear brands to have on rotation in 2024

Whether you enjoy sweating it out at the gym, hiking regularly, or playing racquet sports every week, there is nothing like treating yourself to new activewear to give your mind and body a boost when working out. Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far to find a wealth of British sportswear brands, both big and small, that are flying the flag within the health and wellness sector.

It makes sense, given that sport is entrenched within British culture, from tennis and rugby to rowing and football. From the best workout leggings to running shoes for women, designers have taken inspiration from classic British sportswear brands.

"The heritage of British sportswear has been impactful with brands like Burberry, Fred Perry, Umbro, Reebok, Barbour, and Hunter all shaping both the fashion landscape and the sporting culture of the UK and beyond," says Lily Rice, sportswear designer and founder of The LRC. "The Americans tend to lead in inclusivity, they have a larger customer base so they can hold more stock and offer more sizes and options. Meanwhile, the likes of Lululemon helped to create a gear change for sportswear and casual fashion, introducing the idea of ‘athleisure'."

But where British brands always excel is within the areas of craftsmanship, understatement and timeless style. Whether you're looking for sportswear to wear during your workout or casually, take a look at the British sportswear brands doing the most in 2024.

British sportswear brands

1. Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty might be a global brand, but the company has distinctly British roots. Founded in London’s Notting Hill in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton, the business was among the first to acknowledge the need for beautiful, practical activewear. Its popularity grew through celebrity endorsement and the growing demand for ‘athleisure’ fashion. Today, there are three key ranges - the Gaia yoga collection, the Power round-up, and the Explorer selection for when you are out and about - but they will always be known for their ‘bum-sculpting’ leggings.

2. M&S GoodMove

From the new must-have trench coat alternative to the best gym leggings with pockets, there's not much M&S doesn't offer these days. The brand has been a British high-street staple for over 100 years and continues to evolve as a one-stop shop. One of its most successful sub-brands is the Goodmove collection, launched in 2020. The popularity of the activewear range is down to the brand's quality and simplicity. These are understated, fuss-free pieces for all wellbeing activities, from walking and yoga to strength training and swimming. The items can be mixed and matched without colour clashes and the range feels more accessible in terms of pricing, size, and design than some of the more premium brands.

M&S Good Move Ultimate Support Non Wired Sports Bra A-E £25 at M&S The M&S Go Move Shorts are an option for one of the best sports bras on a budget, at just £25. Support comes in the form of the racerback design and thick underband, while the front zip fastening makes it easier to take on and off. It's made from quick-drying and moisture-wicking materials and is available in back sizes from 32 to 42, cup sizes A to E. GoMove High-Waisted Gym Leggings £27.50 at M&S Over 900k pairs of Go Move leggings have been sold since the brand launched. Made from recycled polyester, they have a high elasticated waistband and handy pockets on the back and side to keep you hands-free during your workout. No frills or fuss, just the essentials at an affordable price. Pure Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt £22.50 at M&S The M&S Goodmove range mainly deals in activewear but occasionally there are some excellent loungewear and post-workout finds - like this sweatshirt. It fits right in with the graphic t-shirt trend of the last year, complete with an oversized design and subtle style. But hurry - there's limited stock!

3. Regatta Great Outdoors

Founded over 40 years ago, Regatta Great Outdoors is now one of the UK’s most recognisable outdoor clothing brands. Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, from hikers and campers to dog walkers, the range includes everything you might need, from base layers and the best waterproof jackets to the best walking shoes for women and rucksacks. The affordable price point makes feeling cosy and comfortable in all seasons more accessible, a value that underpins the company’s aim to encourage everyone to experience the health benefits of being outdoors, whatever the weather.

Regatta Birchdale Waterproof Jacket £115 at Regatta A staple for any outdoor wardrobe is a lightweight waterproof with a flattering fit. The Birchdale jacket, made from recycled plastic bottles, features Isotex 10000 fabric to protect against wet and cold elements and has three zipped pockets to keep items safe. Regatta Samaris III Walking Boot £110 at Regatta A practical hiking boot like the Samaris III is a good investment if you're planning to spend time outdoors this year - no matter the season. Waterproof and breathable with excellent grip underfoot, this Gorpcore essential provides a performance tread to help keep you steady, safe, and dry on uneven terrain. Regatta Holleen II Leggings £45 at Regatta Outdoor wear doesn't have to be exclusively earth tones. While Regatta does offer these excellent leggings in a variety of colour palettes, the abstract prints are sure to light up the trails. Holleen II leggings are made with extol stretch jersey fabric, they provide UPF 40+ protection from the sun and include a pocket for your phone.

4. Gymshark

From its humble beginnings in a garage in Birmingham, British sportswear brand Gymshark has evolved into a billion-pound business since it began in 2012. It's a go-to for gym wear but thanks to the accessible, size-inclusive, and high-quality clothing made by a diverse range of designers, it's suitable for a whole range of other activities - from running to rock climbing, weightlifting for beginners to hiking. There is a mind-blowing amount of choice as well with 10 different collections, along with underwear and accessories. While the brand has lent into social media over the last few years, don't let the muscle-heavy image put you off, this brand is for everyone.

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings £45 at Gymshark The Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings are a core product in the range - and we're huge fans here at W&H. While they might be snug on your first wear, they soon stretch and shape to your body, providing the perfect amount of support and breathing room, for activities in the gym and outside. They are also available in a huge range of colours. Gymshark Training T-shirt £18 at Gymshark Anything in the Training collection is almost guaranteed to be a good buy if you're looking to update your gym wardrobe. This t-shirt is made from 100% polyester, making it ideal for wicking away moisture during sweaty workouts. It has a great fit, with the bottom of the top touching the top of your leggings or shorts. Gymshark Lightweight High Support Sports Bra £35 at Gymshark Finding a pick of the best high-impact sports bras is no easy task, especially if you have a smaller or larger chest than average. Gymshark's sizing makes these bras accessible for most people, however, with sizes from XXS to XXL. This bra is great value for money, offers good support with a racerback design and removable cups, and is available in multiple colourways.

5. Rapha

Rapha is a British cycling and lifestyle brand, founded in London in 2004. If you like to do cycling as workout, you're probably familiar with them as their Pro Team collection is worn in the professional peloton. For the everyday rider, Rapha offers high-quality cycling clothing, shoes, and accessories. The brand has an extensive range of women's styles, offering designs to suit every rider - from shorts and bibs with a chamois to off-bike-friendly alternatives, so no matter how you like to ride, there's something for you.

6. Bam

The slogan for sustainable brand BAM is ‘activewear for everywhere,’ and the company lives up to that mantra with a wide range of clothing for yoga, hiking, running and gym sessions. The collections use bamboo and recycled fabrics and feature practical pieces designed with softness and comfort in mind. The brand pays close attention to the details as well, including intricate back features and flattering fronts in the clothing, so you feel at ease from every angle. Colour palettes combine nature-inspired hues, like sunsets and watercolours, with muted earth tones to cater for all outdoor styles.

BAM 73 Zero Fleece Jacket £95 at Bam One of the biggest hiking mistakes is not layering up. Luckily, one of BAM’s bestselling pieces is this recycled fleece jacket, which is ideal to throw on for whatever adventure you have planned. Cropped, super soft, oversized for the ultimate comfort, and made from sustainable materials, what more could you ask for? Enduro Bamboo Deep Waistband Leggings £55 at BAM BAM's bold prints truly make a statement this season with colour-popping designs, available in leggings, sports shorts, and racerback crop tops. The Enduro leggings are available in 7/8 and full-length, have a wide waistband, sculpt the hips and thighs, and are certified squat-proof, making them perfect for everything from dumbbell workouts in the gym to lounging around at home. BAM Mallea Cross Back Vest £39 at BAM Designed with yoga and yoga mat workouts in mind, this super soft top is made from bamboo modal and features a V-scoop neckline, crossover back, wide straps and a touch of stretch for a stylish yet supportive fit. It demonstrates the diverse range of colours by BAM too, with the exclusive grey 'mink', green, and black offerings in stark contrast with other brighter colour palettes.

7. Adanola

If you enjoy doing yoga as a workout, Pilates, or low-impact cosy cardio at the gym, you've probably seen Adanola clothing walking around. Established in the northwest of England in 2015, Adanola is known for its cosy co-ords, graphic logo prints, and chic athleisure wear. Designs are muted in neutral palettes, featuring tasteful navy blues, black, cream, grey and green colourways, and sizing is inclusive, ranging from XXS to XXXL.