How to style joggers for work according to a style expert

Wondering how to style joggers for work? We don't blame you. This comfortable piece of loungewear has become a fixture in many a work-from-home wardrobe and if you're wondering how to translate this level of comfort into your regular office 9-5, we've got good news for you, it's totally doable.

Transforming your best joggers into office-ready attire is easier than you might think. Post lockdown, athleisure styles have become a permanent fashion trend and as part of this shift towards dressing for comfort, joggers have found themselves at the front of the makeover queue. While the joggers you wear for carrying out chores shouldn't be making an appearance in the boardroom in the near future, the cut and comfort elements from joggers have been woven into more polished iterations of the silhouette that are totally ready for your 9-5.

When it comes to how to style joggers for work, the answer is all about creating a balanced look, and by adding more polished and tailored pieces to your joggers, you can easily make them more office-appropriate. The other thing to look out for is color and fabrication. Opt for darker washes and fabrics that are closer to tailored styles - such as wool blends, that will naturally appear more polished, even with a cuffed ankle and a stretch waist. Lastly, think about your footwear. Switch sneakers for heels, or a sharp loafer to ensure this look is more on time than about beating your PB time.

How to style joggers for work: 3 ways to wear this comfy pants style for your 9-5

To nail how to style joggers for work, it's important to keep things simple. Your joggers will naturally always feel more casual, but as the market for loungewear has increased, the lines have been blurred and you can find slightly more tailored or evening-inspired pairs of joggers that will take you through your 9-5 and beyond. A great aesthetic for implementing the latest Stealth Wealth trend, coined Rich Mom aesthetic, your joggers can certainly look chic and polished for work with a few simple tweaks.

1. How to style joggers for work with a blazer

Abercrombie Silky Joggers View at Abercrombie RRP: $90 (US only) | Inspired by the best loungewear, these soft and silky pull on pants are a great switch out for joggers. With a stretchy, cord tied waist and loose leg, they deliver on comfort, while the luxe fabrication and palazzo cut renders them smart enough to wear to the office. Opt for black or navy for added polish. Zara Green Blazer View at Zara RRP: $119 / £79.99 | The best blazers are the perfect answer to how to style joggers for work. A well-tailored blazer instantly makes everything look more dressed up and office appropriate. In one of this season's hottest fashion color trends, this green hue is the ideal update to your spring capsule wardrobe. SilkFred Black Blouse View at SilkFred RRP: $40 / £30 | Styling a pretty blouse with your joggers will instantly help to lift it and bring it closer to office dress codes. It also means that if you want to slip off your blazer at your desk, you wont be left in an outfit that will raise eyebrows. Sticking to the same color as your joggers will create a figure lengthening look.

2. How to style joggers for work with a shirt

Toast Gabi Pants View at Toast RRP: $195 / £115 | While you might think joggers and automatically think of baggy, waffle jersey pants, in essence, the new crop of fashion joggers have borrowed key styling details such as a stretchy waistband and paired them with slimmer leg silhouettes to create items that can be dressed up or down. H&M Linen-Blend Shirt View at H&M RRP: $29.99 / £19.99 | A white linen shirt is ideal for summer outfits for work. Keeping you cool, whilst looking put together, a slightly oversized linen shirt, paired with slim leg joggers creates a sleek silhouette. Make sure your frame isn't overwhelmed by trying out a stylish half tuck into the waistband to enhance your curves. Jeffrey Campbell Heels View at Jeffrey Campbell RRP: $149.95 / £127.84 | Balance the oversized nature of the shirt, and the casual vibe of an elasticated waist with a chic pair of heels. We love the androgynous styling given to these capsule wardrobe favorites. The buckle at the front gives a nod to some of the best loafers, while the heel adds elegance to your pants.

3. How to style joggers for work with a sweater