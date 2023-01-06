Mom jean outfits 2023: Here's how to style mom jeans

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nailing your mom jean outfits will help you turn this trending denim item into a fashion staple. And if you've been struggling with how to style mom jeans, we've got heaps of sartorial advice to help you upgrade your wardrobe this season.

While mom jeans first appeared as a seasonal denim trend, their super flattering fit and cool retro aesthetic have since secured their place as one of the best jeans styles. Originally a denim fan favorite in the eighties and early nineties, this high-waisted, straight-legged silhouette was ousted in the noughties as bootcut and skinny jeans came to the fore. But thanks to '90s nostalgia being one of the biggest fashion trends this season, mom jeans outfits are now a style essential.

One of the best styles of high-waisted jeans around, the best mom jeans are loose on the leg and tapered at the ankle for a seriously flattering finish that shows off your waist and skims over thighs giving a relaxed and comfy fit. Suiting all body types, mom jean outfits are also effortless to put together and are easy to dress up or down. With a retro aesthetic, they instantly add an effortlessly cool edge to your look.

How to style mom jeans: Mom jean outfits to try

We've compiled our top tips for how to put together the best mom jean outfits. A set of building blocks for your closet, the below sartorial ideas can be mixed and matched so your mom jeans can work harder day to day. Despite their slightly more relaxed fit, getting a good fit at the waist and hips is still really important, but you can be a little more playful with denim wash and leg finishes.

1. The smart blazer

(Image credit: Getty)

Investing in one of the best blazers is always a good idea. With the ability to add polish to any look, they can instantly make mom jean outfits look sharper and smarter, taking your otherwise casual denim outfits from AM to PM.

Opt for a bright blazer to give a nod to 'Dopamine dressing', a continuing fashion color trend in 2023, or keep it classic and timeless with a neutral-hued iteration and classic fabrics such as wool and tweed. As mom jeans sit higher on the waist, you can afford to go for a slightly more relaxed fit blazer, as long as you keep it unbuttoned. Tuck in your top to highlight your waistline.

(opens in new tab) M&S Tweed Longline Blazer View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $139 / £79 | A smart tweed blazer is an ideal way to style mom jeans with added polish this season. This neutral colored design will bring warmth and texture to your look, while the center button fastening will help to narrow a waistline. (opens in new tab) Mango Americana Traje Botón View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $119.99 / £79.99 | Punchy hues are a great way to get into the spring mindset, reminding us that warmer days are on the horizon. The angular shoulder on this design helps to broaden shoulders, and we love the statement single button fastening. (opens in new tab) Reiss Double-Breasted Blazer View at Reiss (opens in new tab) RRP: $475 / £268 | A classic black blazer will finesse any ensemble. Invest in a well-tailored style and you can wear your blazer on repeat. Pair with jeans and a white shirt for a timeless outfit, or wear over a t-shirt for a more casual approach.

2. The statement knit

(Image credit: Getty)

The best sweaters and cardigans (layered over silk camis) instantly add a cozy feel to mom jeans outfits. For a spring-ready spin, pair your mom jeans with a statement knit for a fresh and bright feel. To show off your shape, opt for more fitted, or waist length style to highlight curves. The best cashmere sweaters will help regulate your body temperature. Want to pair your jeans with a chunky knit? Utilize fashion's favorite half-tuck to bring shape back to your waist.

(opens in new tab) River Island Dogtooth Cardigan View at River Island (opens in new tab) RRP: $84 / £45 | A classic reinvented, this modern twist on a dogtooth print is sure to inject your closet with some much needed color this upcoming season. The red and pink work so well together, leaving your mom jeans as the ultimate basic. (opens in new tab) & Other Stories Wrap Cardigan & Other Stories (opens in new tab) RRP: $59 / £45 | In one of the most timeless colorways, dove grey, this pretty, ballerina wrap style knitted top offers a feminine twist on a mom jean outfit. The side tie detailing nips you in, drawing attention to your waist for a curve-loving finish. (opens in new tab) Boden Cashmere Crew Neck Tank View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: $210 / £150 | If you've been wondering how to style a sweater vest, then this one's for you. Team this cream cashmere sweater vest with a pair of light wash mom jeans and a crisp, white full sleeve blouse for a directional outfit.

3. The statement top

(Image credit: Getty)

It’s time to roll out the ‘nice top and jeans’ combo. Despite their laid-back look, mom jeans are great for dressing up and when it comes to how to style mom jeans for the evening, don't be afraid of volume and ruffles. Statement sleeves are still a big trend this season and a high waisted pair of mom jeans will help to balance out a more daring top half. Darker washes will smarten up your mom jeans outfit, while white jeans or light wash blues will add a warm-weather feel.

(opens in new tab) Oliver Bonas Striped Top View at Oliver Bonas (opens in new tab) RRP: $51 / £35 | A classic striped t-shirt never dates, making them an ideal choice for pairing with another minimalist capsule wardrobe favorite, mom jeans. With a sweet tie neck detail for added femininity, this top can be worn all year through. (opens in new tab) Me + Em Shirred Blouse View at Me & Em (opens in new tab) RRP: $325 / £185 | With a mottled floral print for an early spring feel, this shirred body top has an almost corset like silhouette, as it will mold to your shape. The higher neck balances out the deeper V-neck, and fuller lower sleeve shape. (opens in new tab) Boden Pink Full Sleeve Top View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: £80 (UK only) | Add a little drama to your look, with this gorgeous top. The bold pink certainly adds a mood boosting feel, while the oversized sleeves, give this top a more dressy finish. Ideal for pairing with mom jeans, tuck in to show of your waist.

4. The classic white shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The best shirts add instant polish to any look. Keep things classic when learning how to style mom jeans, by teaming your denim with a crisp white shirt. This season, oversized shirts are a major fashion trend, but if you have a petite frame, these can sometimes feel overwhelming. To make the look work as part of your mom jeans outfits, wear oversized shirts open, over a camisole, giving an almost cardigan or jacket feel. This will ensure you still champion your silhouette and don't allow the white shirt to wear you! While a crisp white shirt will smarten up your mom jean outfits, for a more directional look, opt for a deconstructed design and look for added details such as oversized collars, pleat details, on-trend puff sleeve shirts and wrap closures.

(opens in new tab) Patou Statement White Blouse View at Net a Porter (opens in new tab) RRP: $570 / £395 | With a statement feel, this modern take on the classic white shirt is easily pairable with jeans or skirts alike and can be dressed up for occasions with a silk slip skirt and a pair of drop earrings. Add a bow to the hemline for a feminine twist. (opens in new tab) Cos Oversized White Shirt View at Cos (opens in new tab) RRP: $135 / £79 | If you're looking for classic and tailored silhouettes with a modern edge, then Cos is the ideal pit-stop. With a selection of oversized shirts with on-trend trims and collars, the brand offers directional pieces at great prices. Marina Rinaldi Cotton Poplin Shirt View at Marina Rinaldi (opens in new tab) RRP: $185 / £145 | Available in plus sizes, this satin shirt with fuller sleeve will add elegance to a mom jeans outfit. For added warmth, try one of this season's sleeveless sweater vests so you can still show off your silky blouse.

(Image credit: Getty)

From the best Chelsea boots and trainers to the best designer heels, apart from a knee-high boot (as the leg style is too loose), when it comes to which shoes to style with mom jeans, you'll be pleased to hear that this versatile denim pairs well with pretty much anything. As a mom jean tends to finish at the ankle, this style offers the perfect opportunity to show off some fancy footwear too. Opt for one of the latest shoe trends to add a seasonal refresh or keep it classic with an investment style you can wear on the regular.

(opens in new tab) Puma Mayze Trainers View at Puma (opens in new tab) RRP: $90 / £100 | The best white trainers are a great investment piece. Whether you make them part of your mom jeans outfits or you pair them with your best dresses, you'll find countless times to wear this truly cost-effective purchase. (opens in new tab) Dr Marten Vegan Chelsea Boot View at Dr Martens (opens in new tab) RRP: $170 / £159 | Dr Martens have really had a style revival in recent years, making these some of the best Chelsea boots to invest in. A timeless look, this smooth, vegan leather iteration offers extra polish thanks to the lack of lace up detailing. Manolo Blahnik Black Stilettos View at Manolo Blahnik (opens in new tab) RRP: $725 / £545 | Give mom jeans outfit instant fashion credentials by teaming with a pair of the best designer heels. A timeless stiletto will always add a glamorous feel to the simplest of looks and this pair of black suede pumps are one of the best.

Mom jeans as picked by the fashion team

Now you've got the tools to create some top mom jean outfits, make sure your denim collection is up to date with some of our favorite mom jeans you can shop now. From loose relaxed styles for your weekend getup to smart and slim dark-wash pairs you can dress up for dinner, you're bound to find one to suit you and your style.