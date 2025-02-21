The 5 trainer trends you'll see everywhere in 2025, from suede sneakers to high fashion hybrids

Ballet flats and UGG boots might come and go, but trainers will always be a mainstay in our wardrobes. Of course within that category there's a vast array of shapes, sizes and colours, so as we start to think about packing away our winter boots, I've tracked down the top trainer trends 2025 to keep your collection perfectly on point.

Whether you're looking for the most comfortable trainers or the best white trainers, there's something to suit you. Once saved for working out, trainers are now firmly in fashion and can be worn with everything from jeans to office attire. It's safe to say we expect a lot from our humble trainers, so purchasing the right pair is key.

I consulted Jackie Schiavone, Celebrity Stylist and Founder of My Someday Project. She says: "you know that Spring has officially sprung, when everyone is sporting their new trainers! This year we will see a variety of eye-catching shades. Spring trainers will also be available in a variety of patterns and materials: gingham, florals, animal prints and knit, leather, suede, canvas and mesh. Last, but definitely not least, trainers will be available in a variety of bold styles: platform soles, wedges, ballet flats and loafers."

So to help you narrow it down I've picked the five must trends you'll be seeing all over the high street this season. And I'll help you decide whether or not to leave your Adidas Sambas in 2024...

Top 5 trainer trends 2025

1. Show your soft side

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suede boots, trousers and trench coats have been huge trends lately, so it should come as no surprise that the touchy feely fabric has moved to trainers too. It screams Quiet Luxury, and lends itself really well to the trending colours of the year, like rich tan and mocha mousse.

Miu Miu is leading the way on this one, or you heard it here first - the Adidas Tokyo is the new Samba. Just make sure you invest in a good suede protector.

2. Back to the future

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're still looking to the past for the latest trainer trends, with re-issues and retro shapes dominating.

Shana Draugelis, Founder & CEO The Mom Edit tells me: "we’re hearing rumours of skate shoes coming back in 2025, and, well… we’re pretty die-hard Vans Forever people, so we’ll be jumping on that trend."

3. Flying colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For too long white trainers have been a neutral accessory. It's time to put them front and centre as the statement piece in your outfit!

Colour pop red, blue, green and yellow should be your first ports of call. Shana says: "the sneaker trend we’re the most excited about for 2025 are the vintage-inspired, colourful suede sneakers. They’re still low profile, but the colours (and colour combinations) are really fresh and exciting.

"Think: deep emerald greens, every shade of blue under the sun, pastels, fiery reds and oranges - literally any colour that makes your heart beat fast... Check out Alohas, Golas, and Adidas Gazelles for the best colour combinations."

Zara Padded Running Trainers £35.99 at Zara These retro, suede, colour pop trainers tick three trends off the list for £35.99. What more could you ask for? They've got that football feel that's going to carry on long into 2025 too - especially with the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025 tournament. Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Shoes £95 at Adidas Red is a much easier colour to work into your wardrobe than you might think. It will work with grey, camel and blue particularly well. The Adidas Gazelle is proving just as popular as Sambas lately so fashionistas all want a pair of these. Gola Elan Pollen Yellow & Plum Trainers £90 at Oliver Bonas These have got spring capsule wardrobe written all over them! You'll find yourself reaching for these most days, plus Gola is a British brand. Oh and they're really comfortable too.

4. Wild thing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was an absolute shopping frenzy when Adidas launched some leopard print Sambas earlier this year, after the success of their animal print designs from their Wales Bonner collaboration.

Celine has got in on the leopard print trainer trend too this season, and I'm also loving these Gola x Anthropologie leopard print trainers.

Adidas Originals SL 72 OG £90 at Adidas Adidas is dominating the trainer world at the moment, and with good reason. These are a must for any leopard lovers like myself and are a refreshing alternative to Sambas. The green laces and pony hair finish are nice touches too. Alohas Tb.490 Rife £170 at Schuh If you're interested in sustainable style you've probably come across Alohas, who make vegan shoes on-demand, so as not to overproduce. The smaller spots on this style is perfect for anyone who is a bit shy of the leopard print trend but who wants to dip a toe. Adidas Originals Taekwondo Mei Shoes £100 at Adidas Cow print is an emerging theme for 2025. No seriously! The cow print Sambas that are exclusive to Asos absolutely flew off the virtual shelves, but this Taekwondo shape is a style I predict will be huge.

5. High fashion hybrids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Jane Sambas, trainers that think they're mules and even sporty ballet flats. Anything goes this year!

Isabel Marant's heeled wedge trainers are the original hybrid, and they're making a return for 2025. With a bit of luck you might still own a pair from the first time around?

Shana says she's also "really excited about the emergence of hiking shoes as fashion sneakers! Not only are these a really comfortable and practical choice, but there are some seriously cool options: fun colour combos, sporty details like giant treds and/or bungee lacing systems - the more technical, the better."

Isabel Marant Bobby Suede Wedge Sneakers £480 at Net-A-Porter Jackie says: "for ladies who are often in trainers, but want to elevate their look, the incognito wedge will give you a boost. Wedges are known for giving you the added height of a heel with the comfort of a platform making them comfortable for everyday." These are selling fast, so don't delay. New Balance X Miu Miu 530 SL deco calf leather mules £850 at Miu Miu Miu Miu is streets ahead when it comes to sneakers at the moment, and whilst these mules from the New Balance collaboration might take some getting used to, trust me, you'll love them. Slip on trainers are the dream, right? Charles & Keith Cece Satin Ruched Bow Sneakers £75 at Charles & Keith Ballet flats are one of the biggest shoe trends 2025, but why not give them a sporty spin? These satin bow-trimmed beauties won't be for everyone, but if you're bored of white plimsolls, why not mix things up a bit?

FAQs

Are Sambas still in style in 2025?

Last year, we saw vintage styles, metallics and tactile embellishments in amongst the trainer trends 2024, but it's undeniable that the Adidas Samba dominated. The nostalgic theme is very much carrying on into 2025, it seems.

Shana explains: "In 2025, low profile sneakers like Adidas Sambas and Adidas Gazelles are not going anywhere! Whether gum sole or regular, these sneaker shapes look great with the longer, looser denim that is still trending."

What trainers are celebrities wearing in 2025?

So far this year, some of our favourite celebrity spots include Katie Holmes in a pair of retro Autry trainers, and Katy Perry wearing Adidas Sambas.

Jackie Schiavone Social Links Navigation Celebrity Stylist and Founder of My Someday Project Jackie Schiavone is a passionate stylist and lifestyle influencer who combines her expertise in fashion and design with a mission to inspire others. Through My Someday Project, Jackie curates selections across clothing and accessories, decor, travel, cuisine and more.