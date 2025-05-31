Kirstie Allsopp is making me rethink my favourite outfit combination with this surprising sunny tweak

We might be more used to Kirstie Allsopp advising on properties than shoes but the TV presenter and homes expert gave us a fresh spin on the classic dress and trainers combination when she visited The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Pictured in the Killik & Co Save For A Rainy Day Garden at the celebrity-packed event, Kirstie swapped her best white trainers for a sunny yellow suede style instead.

By opting for a pair of yellow trainers that picked out one of the key colours found in her pretty block-printed paisley dress, the presenter created a cohesive look alongside her neutral beige blazer and crossbody leather bag, adding a cheerful detail to an otherwise classic outfit combination.

The trend for colourful trainers may have originated with Adidas Sambas and Spezial styles but there's a host of other colourful styles to pick from too if you need more arch support for your feet. Some of the most comfortable trainers may surprise you!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look

The trend for coloured trainers first emerged late in 2024, with it going on to become one of the top trainer trends 2025. Yellow is a great choice if you're looking to dip a toe in this colourful trend as the paler tones work with a variety of colours, complementing neutrals and brights alike.

Yellow is also a clever styling choice as the lighter colour allows the eye to continue travelling down from the leg, elongating it, unlike contrasting colours such as blue or green trainers, which may visually 'cut off' your legs, making you appear shorter.

Kirstie's cool combination of a printed midi dress, smart blazer and colour-pop trainers has definitely got me rethinking how I'll be styling this classic look. I'll be updating my favourite warm-weather outfit with this clever styling hack to give a new twist to my go-to smart casual outfit ideas immediately.