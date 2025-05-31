Kirstie Allsopp is making me rethink my favourite outfit combination with this surprising sunny tweak
She swapped her white trainers for something a bit bolder
We might be more used to Kirstie Allsopp advising on properties than shoes but the TV presenter and homes expert gave us a fresh spin on the classic dress and trainers combination when she visited The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Pictured in the Killik & Co Save For A Rainy Day Garden at the celebrity-packed event, Kirstie swapped her best white trainers for a sunny yellow suede style instead.
By opting for a pair of yellow trainers that picked out one of the key colours found in her pretty block-printed paisley dress, the presenter created a cohesive look alongside her neutral beige blazer and crossbody leather bag, adding a cheerful detail to an otherwise classic outfit combination.
COLOURFUL TRAINERS ADD AN INSTANT UPDATE TO YOUR SUMMER OUTFITS
The trend for colourful trainers may have originated with Adidas Sambas and Spezial styles but there's a host of other colourful styles to pick from too if you need more arch support for your feet. Some of the most comfortable trainers may surprise you!
Get the look
The generous fit of Adidas Campus 00 trainers makes them great Adidas Samba alternatives if you have wider feet and want more wiggle room for your toes.
Every capsule summer wardrobe should feature a beige blazer in cotton or linen. This versatile item will dress up even the simplest outfit of a white tee and your most comfortable jeans.
Like Kirstie's dress, this cotton frock from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Me+Em, features pops of yellow that will pair perfectly with a pair of mustard trainers.
While Kirstie's Hermes Evelyne III bag is no longer available in this colourway, this tan leather crossbody saddle bag from Jones the Bootmaker is a stylish alternative.
The trend for coloured trainers first emerged late in 2024, with it going on to become one of the top trainer trends 2025. Yellow is a great choice if you're looking to dip a toe in this colourful trend as the paler tones work with a variety of colours, complementing neutrals and brights alike.
Yellow is also a clever styling choice as the lighter colour allows the eye to continue travelling down from the leg, elongating it, unlike contrasting colours such as blue or green trainers, which may visually 'cut off' your legs, making you appear shorter.
Kirstie's cool combination of a printed midi dress, smart blazer and colour-pop trainers has definitely got me rethinking how I'll be styling this classic look. I'll be updating my favourite warm-weather outfit with this clever styling hack to give a new twist to my go-to smart casual outfit ideas immediately.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
