Naomi Watts' retro-inspired shirt dress is the perfect summer in the city outfit

It can be hard to know what to wear in the city on hot days but Naomi Watts' retro-inspired shirt dress has got us reaching for this timeless style once more - add one to your capsule summer wardrobe for a chic throw-on-and-go outfit and you'll never be stuck for what to wear in the heat

Shirt dresses are one of the best summer dresses to wear in a heatwave as the structured upper half will keep you looking pulled together while the flared skirt allows air to circulate, keeping you looking and feeling cool on even the hottest of days. The actress was spotted strolling the trendy New York neighbourhood of Tribeca wearing a classic navy cotton shirt dress from Taipei-born American-based designer Jason Wu.

Naomi isn't the only high-profile fan of the designer. Wu was personally championed at the start of his career by Conde Nast Chief Content Editor Anna Wintour, who is often seen wearing his designs. His collections are also a favorite of Michelle Obama - the former FLOTUS famously wore one of his gowns for the Inauguration Ball in 2009, casting a spotlight on the designer.

Naomi Watts nails heatwave style

Shirt dresses have had a comeback this year, returning as a key spring/summer trend 2025. Variations on the style were seen on many of the international catwalks, including Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Toteme, as well as Burberry and Fendi, but this classic fit and flare shape is a firm, feminine favorite for hot days.

The ombre hemline of Watts' dress adds a more casual feel to the navy shirt dress, creating beachy connotations, thanks to the frothy white hem, that relax the structured shape, giving it a contemporary, stylish finish that's perfect for a hot day in the city.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In keeping with the 1950s-inspired fit-and-flare cut of her Jason Wu dress, we love how Naomi has added red and white accessories for a fresh, summery feel, including a pair of cat-eye sunglasses - one of the biggest sunglasses trends 2025.

If you're wondering how to take this look from day to night, take another style tip from the actress, who has a leather biker jacket slung over her arm, ready for the evening when temperatures drop. A trench coat and a pair of heels are an alternative combination to wear with this shirt dress as fall weather begins, creating a polished look if you're heading out for dinner in town.