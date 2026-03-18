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Katie Holmes proves that adding a blazer and chunky loafers is the key to elevating a white dress

Wondering how to style your favourite dresses this spring? This is the chicest way

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Warmer weather is on the horizon, meaning that we can swap out heavy trousers for floaty spring dresses. However, it's not quite summer yet, so styling your favourite midi dresses should still account for a slight chill in the air.

We're taking inspiration from Katie Holmes' white midi dress, black blazer, and structured loafers combination, which she wore back in 2022. Her sharp, tailored blazer layered over a bright white floaty dress is the ultimate spring outfit formula.

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Katie Holmes at Chloe&#039;s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for fresh spring outfit ideas, a floaty dress with a structured blazer is a versatile, sophisticated choice. Ideal for busy office days, fancy dinner reservations, or even as a date night outfit, this combination is one you rely on when you want to look and feel your best.

Get Katie Holmes' Look

When we enter the transitional months, finding layers that are lightweight enough for warmer temperatures yet suitable to protect you from the chill is a key styling move. Sharp tailored blazers bridge that gap perfectly, making them a great alternative to heavy-duty coats and jackets.

Plus, when styling your favourite midi dresses, the sharp lines of a tailored jacket can create the perfect contrast, and we love the addition of loafers too. This is one of those outfit formulas that feels just right for spring, light enough for sunnier days and structured enough to handle unpredictable temperatures.

Disclaimer

This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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