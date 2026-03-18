Katie Holmes proves that adding a blazer and chunky loafers is the key to elevating a white dress

Warmer weather is on the horizon, meaning that we can swap out heavy trousers for floaty spring dresses. However, it's not quite summer yet, so styling your favourite midi dresses should still account for a slight chill in the air.

We're taking inspiration from Katie Holmes' white midi dress, black blazer, and structured loafers combination, which she wore back in 2022. Her sharp, tailored blazer layered over a bright white floaty dress is the ultimate spring outfit formula.

Attending the French clothing brand, Chloe's runway show, she wore a white dress featuring a low-cut neckline, a crochet textured finish and a hemline with a tassel. Layered on top was a double-breasted black blazer, and she finished the look with black chunky loafers.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for fresh spring outfit ideas, a floaty dress with a structured blazer is a versatile, sophisticated choice. Ideal for busy office days, fancy dinner reservations, or even as a date night outfit, this combination is one you rely on when you want to look and feel your best.

Get Katie Holmes' Look

When we enter the transitional months, finding layers that are lightweight enough for warmer temperatures yet suitable to protect you from the chill is a key styling move. Sharp tailored blazers bridge that gap perfectly, making them a great alternative to heavy-duty coats and jackets.

Plus, when styling your favourite midi dresses, the sharp lines of a tailored jacket can create the perfect contrast, and we love the addition of loafers too. This is one of those outfit formulas that feels just right for spring, light enough for sunnier days and structured enough to handle unpredictable temperatures.

Disclaimer This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.