Meet Autry: the emerging trainer brand that's the secret to Katie Holmes' effortlessly chic style

We've just found the perfect white trainers that'll upgrade all of your outfits in 2025.

Image of Katie Holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

With February right around the corner, it won't be long until we're swapping out heavy footwear for our favourite white trainers, however, this year it's about time to consider some emerging trainer brands—enter Autry.

Recently capturing the attention of fashion icon Katie Holmes, Autry may just have some of the best white trainers to buy this year. Entering the trainer market with their vintage designs featuring playful colours and retro finishing touches, these trainers feel like a nod to the 80s, whilst remaining current and on-trend at the same time. It's crucial to mention that the brand Autry was restarted in 2019 as a continuation of its legacy company, which was dormant for 20 years.

Katie Holmes has been spotted wearing these white trainers on repeat in recent weeks, often styling them with a pair of the best wide leg jeans, and a cosy winter overcoat. And her recent denim-trainer outfit is one we're desperate to recreate. She paired an oversized brown checked shirt, baggy light-wash blue denim jeans, and Aspinal of London black tote bag, finished off with Autry Medalist Low Top Sneakers.

Image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Autry Trainers

Image of white trainersexact match
Autry Medalist Low Top Sneakers

These classic Medalist trainers are the kind of shoe you'll reach for again and again. They are made with a smooth white leather and take inspiration from an 80s silhouettes.

Image of silver trainers
Autry Super Vintage Medalist Sneakers

These silver trainers would add a playful touch to almost anything from your wardrobe. Style with some denim barrel leg jeans, a wool jumper and layer over a tailored overcoat.

Image of black and white autry trainers
Autry Reelwind Ld44

These panelled trainers offer a vintage feel which is perfect for adding a retro-flare to your casual weekend looks. Alternatively team these with a tailored wide leg trousers and a white blouse for the ultimate office attire.

Shop Katie Holmes' Denim Look

Image of brown checked shirt
Uniqlo Soft Flannel Skipper Shirt

This relaxed silhouette flannel shirt can be style over a crisp white t-shirt and denim jeans. Simply add your favourite trainers and a slouchy leather tote bag and you're good to go.

Image of denim blue wide leg jeans
H&M Wide Ultra High Jeans

These light-wash denim jeans have a slight wide leg silhouette and a high-waist design which makes them a truly flattering pick. Wear these all year round from the colder months with a thick coat to the summer with open-toe shoes.

Image of black handbag

Aspinal of London Regent Zipped Leather Tote Bag

Although an investment piece, this is a handbag you won't regret buying. Timeless and sophisticated, it's also made from the finest full-grain leather and it has a spacious design too.

Image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On another occasion she was spotted pairing these effortlessly cool trainers with an oversized shearling-lined black coat by the brand Kuzyk, some light-wash denim baggy jeans, and the same Aspinal of London black tote bag. What is fabulous about this outfit is that it's super easy to recreate with core winter wardrobe staples.

Holmes isn't the only fan of Autry, with several a-listers spotted in variations of their Medalist trainers since the companies launch in 2019, that's including two of our favourite celebrities Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Paulson.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸