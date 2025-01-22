Meet Autry: the emerging trainer brand that's the secret to Katie Holmes' effortlessly chic style
We've just found the perfect white trainers that'll upgrade all of your outfits in 2025.
With February right around the corner, it won't be long until we're swapping out heavy footwear for our favourite white trainers, however, this year it's about time to consider some emerging trainer brands—enter Autry.
Recently capturing the attention of fashion icon Katie Holmes, Autry may just have some of the best white trainers to buy this year. Entering the trainer market with their vintage designs featuring playful colours and retro finishing touches, these trainers feel like a nod to the 80s, whilst remaining current and on-trend at the same time. It's crucial to mention that the brand Autry was restarted in 2019 as a continuation of its legacy company, which was dormant for 20 years.
Katie Holmes has been spotted wearing these white trainers on repeat in recent weeks, often styling them with a pair of the best wide leg jeans, and a cosy winter overcoat. And her recent denim-trainer outfit is one we're desperate to recreate. She paired an oversized brown checked shirt, baggy light-wash blue denim jeans, and Aspinal of London black tote bag, finished off with Autry Medalist Low Top Sneakers.
Shop Autry Trainers
exact match
These classic Medalist trainers are the kind of shoe you'll reach for again and again. They are made with a smooth white leather and take inspiration from an 80s silhouettes.
These silver trainers would add a playful touch to almost anything from your wardrobe. Style with some denim barrel leg jeans, a wool jumper and layer over a tailored overcoat.
Shop Katie Holmes' Denim Look
This relaxed silhouette flannel shirt can be style over a crisp white t-shirt and denim jeans. Simply add your favourite trainers and a slouchy leather tote bag and you're good to go.
These light-wash denim jeans have a slight wide leg silhouette and a high-waist design which makes them a truly flattering pick. Wear these all year round from the colder months with a thick coat to the summer with open-toe shoes.
On another occasion she was spotted pairing these effortlessly cool trainers with an oversized shearling-lined black coat by the brand Kuzyk, some light-wash denim baggy jeans, and the same Aspinal of London black tote bag. What is fabulous about this outfit is that it's super easy to recreate with core winter wardrobe staples.
Holmes isn't the only fan of Autry, with several a-listers spotted in variations of their Medalist trainers since the companies launch in 2019, that's including two of our favourite celebrities Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Paulson.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Banish the winter blues with cobalt - Alison Hammond’s cosy jumper and ombré skirt have sold us on this shade
This Morning's Alison Hammond loves going bold with her outfits and we're totally on board with cobalt blue after seeing her style it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's cosy grey UGGs with slouchy jeans, padded gilet and cable knit beanie nailed NYC winter
SJP's noughties winter dressing is providing inspiration almost 15 years later
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Banish the winter blues with cobalt - Alison Hammond’s cosy jumper and ombré skirt have sold us on this shade
This Morning's Alison Hammond loves going bold with her outfits and we're totally on board with cobalt blue after seeing her style it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's cosy grey UGGs with slouchy jeans, padded gilet and cable knit beanie nailed NYC winter
SJP's noughties winter dressing is providing inspiration almost 15 years later
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Emilia Fox’s turn up jeans are the perfect way to get a contemporary denim look without shopping trends
Silent Witness's Emilia Fox has shown us how to embrace a new style of denim with her turn up jeans and bright footwear
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Thanks to Heidi Klum I'm now convinced by the luxe winter boot trend dominating cold-weather cities
Move over UGG boots, there's a new cosy boot style on the scene
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden's head-to-toe toffee-coloured outfit with edgy leather skirt is how to wear the tonal dressing trend
Amanda Holden's comfortable and versatile winter outfit has a daring edge to it and it's inspiring our style this January
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Joules Houghton Wellies review: "a game-changing boot for daily dog walks and wet weather"
Built for unpredictable weather, these Joules wellies are the best staple for heading outdoors
By Molly Smith Published
-
Lisa Snowdon gives a masterclass in chic British heritage styling, combining a sleeveless chunky knit, checked trousers and burgundy loafers
We love trying new trends, but classic styles will always be stunning go-tos
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Not a fan of beanies? Cameron Diaz's French girl-style beret is the chic winter hat alternative to suit all
The cosy-chic winter accessories took her laid-back look to a whole new level
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published