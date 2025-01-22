Meet Autry: the emerging trainer brand that's the secret to Katie Holmes' effortlessly chic style

With February right around the corner, it won't be long until we're swapping out heavy footwear for our favourite white trainers, however, this year it's about time to consider some emerging trainer brands—enter Autry.

Recently capturing the attention of fashion icon Katie Holmes, Autry may just have some of the best white trainers to buy this year. Entering the trainer market with their vintage designs featuring playful colours and retro finishing touches, these trainers feel like a nod to the 80s, whilst remaining current and on-trend at the same time. It's crucial to mention that the brand Autry was restarted in 2019 as a continuation of its legacy company, which was dormant for 20 years.

Katie Holmes has been spotted wearing these white trainers on repeat in recent weeks, often styling them with a pair of the best wide leg jeans, and a cosy winter overcoat. And her recent denim-trainer outfit is one we're desperate to recreate. She paired an oversized brown checked shirt, baggy light-wash blue denim jeans, and Aspinal of London black tote bag, finished off with Autry Medalist Low Top Sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Autry Trainers

exact match Autry Medalist Low Top Sneakers £127 at Farfetch These classic Medalist trainers are the kind of shoe you'll reach for again and again. They are made with a smooth white leather and take inspiration from an 80s silhouettes. Autry Super Vintage Medalist Sneakers £178 (was £254) at Farfetch These silver trainers would add a playful touch to almost anything from your wardrobe. Style with some denim barrel leg jeans, a wool jumper and layer over a tailored overcoat. Autry Reelwind Ld44 £119 (was £170) at Flannels These panelled trainers offer a vintage feel which is perfect for adding a retro-flare to your casual weekend looks. Alternatively team these with a tailored wide leg trousers and a white blouse for the ultimate office attire.

Shop Katie Holmes' Denim Look

Uniqlo Soft Flannel Skipper Shirt £29.90 at Uniqlo This relaxed silhouette flannel shirt can be style over a crisp white t-shirt and denim jeans. Simply add your favourite trainers and a slouchy leather tote bag and you're good to go. H&M Wide Ultra High Jeans £27.99 at H&M These light-wash denim jeans have a slight wide leg silhouette and a high-waist design which makes them a truly flattering pick. Wear these all year round from the colder months with a thick coat to the summer with open-toe shoes. Aspinal of London Regent Zipped Leather Tote Bag £395 at Aspinal of London Although an investment piece, this is a handbag you won't regret buying. Timeless and sophisticated, it's also made from the finest full-grain leather and it has a spacious design too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On another occasion she was spotted pairing these effortlessly cool trainers with an oversized shearling-lined black coat by the brand Kuzyk, some light-wash denim baggy jeans, and the same Aspinal of London black tote bag. What is fabulous about this outfit is that it's super easy to recreate with core winter wardrobe staples.

Holmes isn't the only fan of Autry, with several a-listers spotted in variations of their Medalist trainers since the companies launch in 2019, that's including two of our favourite celebrities Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Paulson.