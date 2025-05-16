It's true: it doesn't get any chicer than Demi Moore's white turn-up jeans and comfy Teva sandals

I'm all for comfortable yet practical shoes like Birkenstock Bostons and jelly shoes, but to be honest, velcro hasn't been in my vocabulary for years. That is, until I saw Demi Moore make a pair of Teva sandals look so impossibly chic, I immediately headed to the checkout.

They might be traditionally thought of as some of the best hiking shoes, but the brand certainly isn't short of fans, with celebrities like Mary-Kate Olsen, Katie Holmes, Naomi Watts and Jessica Alba all in the club. But Demi's all-white styling just elevated these comfy summer sandals to a whole new level of quiet luxury.

This image might have been taken two years ago in August 2023, but Demi was a step ahead of the curve with her cuffed denim. Turn-up jeans are a huge trend for summer 2025 - just ask Meryl Streep, who recently modelled the look whilst filming in New York.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Teva sandals

Teva Midform Universal Sandals in canvas Visit Site $69.95 at Amazon $70 at Nordstrom It looks to me like Demi's are a midform sandal in a rubber finish, but this canvas option will do the trick nicely. Featuring the distinctive triangle detailing, they're also available in red or olive green. One reviewer called them "supportive and comfortable for hours of walking and standing". Teva Flatform Universal Sandals $69.96 at Zappos Check Amazon This is a slightly chunkier platform, which feels very fresh and fits with the shoe trends 2025. And you can feel good about looking good, too, because "Teva straps are made from 100% recycled plastic using traceable, verifiable REPREVE® polyester yarn. As a result, Teva has repurposed over 72 million plastic water bottles." Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal £29.50 (was £35) at Amazon Perfectly lightweight and durable if you're wearing them in water on holiday, this super sporty style is a bargain not to be missed. On Amazon they also have child sizes and go up to an adult UK size 13, so you can stock up your suitcase with a pair for the entire family!

Wondering where Teva comes from? According to the website, the "original sport sandal emerged from the shores of the Grand Canyon back in 1984.

"Born out of necessity to prevent sandals from floating downstream, a resourceful river guide strapped two Velcro watchbands to a pair of old flip-flops. And just like that, Teva was born."

Shop white turn-up jeans

Zara Zw Collection Selvedge Mid-Waist Jeans £45.99 at Zara Of course, you can simply turn up some white jeans you already have, but if you're in the market for a new pair, Zara has got you covered. This is a more subtle cuff than some of our other options, and I love the straight leg shape. Reiss Straight Leg Turn Up Jeans in White £40 at Reiss These are selling out as we speak, and it's easy to see why. The turn-up cuff is a tiny detail that shows you know your stuff when it comes to denim trends 2025, and the bonus is, of course, that it will show off your chic shoes in all their glory! Editor's pick NYDJ Marilyn Wide Cuff Straight Leg Jeans £119 at Nordstrom Wide-leg jeans lend themselves really nicely to this trend, and you won't find many better styles than these. Make some effortless white jeans outfits with a matching linen shirt or white T-shirt like Demi, to keep your cool in the summer months.

I'm not the only one to have fallen for this chic all-white look. woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees, telling me: "White jeans and sandals are the ultimate summer duo - effortless, cool and perfect for warm-weather styling.

"The addition of a raffia Fendi crossbody bag ties the whole outfit together, making it feel even more elevated and luxurious."