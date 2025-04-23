Adidas Sambas have been trending for months now - but Fearne Cotton just wore hers in the most refreshing way

If you want comfortable trainers that also elevate your daily outfits, then we’d have to recommend the adidas Sambas. Yes, they’re a highly trending shoe but they’ve more than earned their surge in popularity and are worth the attention they receive.

These sleek fashion trainers have got plenty of fans within the woman&home team, earning 4.5 stars in our adidas Samba review, and now we’ve seen them styled by Fearne Cotton in a different way for spring. It’s easy to reach for your favourite jeans and T-shirts to wear with trainers, but she went for something bolder and smarter.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Shop Fearne Cotton's Sambas

Exact Match adidas Originals White Samba OG £95 at JD Sports Adidas Sambas are a staple in many people's trainer collections and Fearne Cotton's black, white and grey ones are easy to pair with both neutral toned outfits and brighter ensembles. They have a leather upper and suede toe, with a gum outsole that's cushioned yet grippy.

To mark seven years of her podcast Happy Place, Fearne shared snaps on Instagram of her wearing adidas Sambas with a flamboyant Celia B dress. This multi-coloured outfit wouldn’t have been our first thought to pair with the trainers but it worked.

She showcased how versatile Sambas can be and how we don’t have to restrict ourselves to wearing sporty styles with casual ensembles. It helped that she was wearing the classic black, white and grey trainers which are more subtle.

This particular colourway can be tricky to track down because of how neutral they are and because Sambas have been arguably *the* trendiest shoe for the past year or so.

Shop More Trending Adidas Trainers

adidas Originals Black, Sand and Cream Sambas £95 at adidas If you love the look of Fearne's trending trainers but would prefer a slightly different, but still versatile, colour then these are a lovely option. They are a soft cream, beige and black and have the signature Samba stripes down the sides. The gold accents make these feel particularly special. adidas Originals Green and White Sambas Was £90, Now £81 at Asos Unsurprisingly given that Sambas aren't discounted all that often, these ones are selling fast. The white and grey tones mean these are still easy to style, but the forest green detailing makes them stand out more. They feature a textured tread for grip and a padded tongue and cuff. adidas Originals White and Silver Sambas £95 at adidas Add some sparkle into your step with these white and silver Sambas. They're crafted from supple leather and suede and they're a brilliant shoe to wear for everything from running errands to date nights. Don't let the metallic tones fool you - these will be remarkably versatile.

Fearne’s shoes are crafted from leather with a soft suede toe. The outsoles on the adidas Sambas are made from grippy rubber and they’re an adidas Original style that goes right back to the 1950s.

The podcast host wore hers with vibrant pink socks that coordinated with her vivid pink, orange and yellow dress. This piece is covered with tiered ruffles that make it stand out even more and the neon hues are so fun for spring.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although this exact dress won’t be for everyone, Fearne’s approach to styling her Sambas is worth taking note of.

A post shared by Happy Place (@happyplaceofficial) A photo posted by on

Trainers are a key part of so many smart-casual outfits and a midi dress or longer skirt look brilliant with adidas Sambas. They add a cool, contemporary edge and the three-tone design is a little more interesting than plain white trainers.

There’s something about the contrast of sporty footwear with elegant silhouettes that is so striking. Like Fearne, you could also switch up the colour of your socks to complement your clothes or add a flash of colour.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Sambas also fit in with jeans, activewear and tailoring too and Fearne made her pair look rather stunning with a blue sequin jumpsuit in February. The Happy Place host wore this outfit to recreate part of a music performance by singer-songwriter Benson Boone.

This time she opted for black socks with her trainers as the sparkly jumpsuit was the star of this Benson-inspired look. This was yet another way of styling Sambas that we wouldn’t have usually thought of.

Until summer arrives and we want to only wear open-toed shoes, we’ll be getting a lot more wear out of these adidas icons too.