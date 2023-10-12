I'm a health editor - these are the cycling apps that have transformed the way I work out

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I first started cycling, I presumed all I'd need would be a bike and a pair of shorts with a chamois, but it's actually been cycling apps that have made the most difference to my workouts and weekend rides.

As woman&home's digital health editor and a regular cyclist, I've been using these apps for the past few years. Some are outdoor cycling apps designed to assist with directions, making it easy (and safer) to get from A to B, or help you discover new trails and roads in the local area with points of interest. The apps designed for indoor rides are transformative, turning otherwise monotonous sessions into experiences where time flies.

Doing cycling as a workout is one of the best activities to incorporate into your routine. As a low-impact cardio exercise, it's good for the heart, lungs, bones, and joints, as well as the brain as it gets us out into the fresh air. The benefits of indoor cycling include the ease of access at home, flexibility, and the possibility to go further without worries about traffic or changing light levels with the winter seasons.

You've probably got the bike sorted and the gear ready to go, so if you're anything like me and want to make your cycling a little easier, I've got you covered. These are the best cycling apps to download this year.

My pick of the best cycling apps

(Image credit: Komoot)

1. Komoot Best cycling app for directions Our expert review: Specifications Initial cost: Free to download Extras: £59.99 per year Special features: Discover pre-set routes in your local area, plan future routes, record routes on the go, connect with others Today's Best Deals View at Komoot Reasons to buy + Most features free to use + Easy to plan your own routes + Edit routes to avoid certain roads/areas + Download routes onto watch/bike computer Reasons to avoid - User experience is much better on a laptop than phone when planning routes - No option to pay for a premium monthly

For me, Komoot is one of the essential cycling apps if you're planning to ride outdoors. It allows you to find and follow pre-set routes in your local area, plan routes on your phone or laptop, and record routes you take spontaneously so you can save them for next time and share them with others.

It's the second feature that makes Komoot one of the best cycling apps in my opinion: the route planning feature. If you're looking to get from A to B by bike then Komoot should be the first cycling app you download. Not only can you automatically set the route with the app finding the route for you, but you can edit or entirely do it yourself. I love this feature as I can choose the particular roads I want to go down, navigate around certain areas I know are busier, or take a detour, and know I'll still get to where I want to go. I keep my phone on a mount on my handlebars to keep my eyes safely on the route when I'm riding in the city, but you can also download the route to your fitness tracker (if you have that feature) or a bike computer.

For more features (like multi-day trip planning and product discounts from other brands), it may be worth investing in the premium version of Komoot. Otherwise, the free version of the app is just fine. However, you might find it easier to plan the routes on a desktop as the process is fairly fiddly - it's much easier with a mouse or trackpad versus pinching and moving the map on a phone screen.

(Image credit: AllTrails)

2. AllTrails Best cycling app for exploring your local area Our expert review: Specifications Initial cost: Free Extras: AllTrails+ at £35.99 a year with three months free trial Special features: 1000s of routes to explore by bike (and foot, bar, paddleboard, etc) in your local area, all rated and reviewed by other users Today's Best Deals View at AllTrails Reasons to buy + 1000s of routes available around the world + View reviews from other cyclists, including photos + Detailed preview of trails, including elevation and expected completion time + Save trails and favourite routes for later Reasons to avoid - No 'A' to 'B' route-plotting feature available

When it comes to going out and about, cycling for pleasure rather than purpose, AllTrails is my go-to cycling app. The platform has thousands of cycling routes available to view and follow for free - I've found loads of hidden spots in my local area and further afield with this app, even on routes I've taken many times before.

I love how easy the app is to use. Simply choose your route (taking into account important details displayed on the page like elevation at different points, distance, and predicted time), press 'Navigate', and you'll be on your way. Each route is reviewed by a member of the AllTrails team, so you know it's safe and secure - without any random A-roads sneaked in there - and other cyclists can review the route as well, adding pictures and comments to give you a flavour before you even leave the house. As well as exciting trail and off-road routes, there are road routes great for exploring cities and towns around you.

While you can't plot in an A to B route as you might do with Google Maps or Komoot, you can navigate your own path on a map and save the route for next time alongside the thousands of pre-set routes to explore. To level up the experience and download your routes to use offline, you'll need to invest in AllTrails+, which has a monthly subscription option and is cheaper than alternatives like Komoot.

AllTrails is also one of the best running apps in my opinion for anyone interested in trying trail running, for instance, since many of the hundreds of thousands of routes on the app are also suitable for walkers, hikers, and runners. For the same reason, it's one of the best health apps overall.

(Image credit: Peloton)

3. Peloton Best cycling app for training and improving your fitness Our expert review: Specifications Initial cost: Free to download and attend some pre-recorded classes Extras: From £12.99 per month for membership Special features: As well as cycling workouts, users can explore running, walking, strength training and yoga workouts Today's Best Deals View at Peloton Reasons to buy + Cycling workouts available for every level + Join community groups to ride with others + Various other workouts are also available + Can use app without pricey Peloton kit Reasons to avoid - No free cycling classes

A couple of years ago, I'd have be surprised to learn that Peloton featured in my list of must-have workout apps. With rising costs elsewhere in life, many people have wondered if Peloton is still worth it in 2023. However, the brand has made huge strides to bring its platform of unique, challenging, and inspiring workouts to a wider audience in the last year alone.

I use the Peloton app every few days to do bike workouts using the standard stationary bike at my gym. For those without the brand's iconic cardio setups, it costs £24 a month for the Peloton App+ (with an impressively long 60-day free trial). This includes unlimited classes for one profile - including live group sessions - and some metrics if you have a compatible fitness tracker or cadence monitor for the bike workouts, alongside other essential workout features. Even if you don't have the monitor, you can sign into the classes and lap up some of that famous Peloton high-energy workout motivation just by logging into a ride.

In recent months, I've taken to using the app for yoga sessions too, finding that logging into a class is a good way to hold myself accountable. As well as cycling workouts, which are only available for paid subscribers, there are sessions for other types of exercise on the Peloton app - including Pilates, yoga, walking, running, strength training, and more. For the days when I'm not sure what I want to do but I want to do something, I turn to this app.

(Image credit: Zwift)

4. Zwift Best cycling app for indoor riding Our expert review: Specifications Initial cost: Free to download but full membership needed to ride Extras: £12.99 per month of full membership with 14-day trial Special features: Join or organise group rides virtually with friends, ride iconic virtual routes around the world, view health metrics on screen Today's Best Deals View at Zwift Reasons to buy + Turbo trainer automatically adapts gears to elevation and terrain + Ride virtually with others and go on group rides + Use with any compatible turbo trainer Reasons to avoid - Can't use with a standard stationary bike

While cycling is hands-down one of my favourite activities, it's fair to say that it's not a weather-proof one. Cycling every day in the dark, wind, and rain comes with particular challenges that going to the gym, for instance, does not. When the clocks (and weather) turn, I switch to cycling indoors and Zwift is my go-to for this.

Having discovered the benefits of indoor cycling in the last few years, it's a must-download app for me - especially if you're looking to invest in some entertainment when riding inside. I love how I can choose a route - from well-known sightseeing tours to beachy locations thousands of miles away - and ride with the same resistance I'd experience if I were doing the route in real life. Zwift has a video game quality to it, complete with all the metrics of a stationary bike, that offers the perfect distraction when riding indoors.

To have this connectivity though, you'll need a specialist piece of kit. A turbo trainer, if you're not familiar, is a mount for the back wheel of your bike that connects via Bluetooth to your device and adjusts the resistance automatically depending on the virtual ride's elevation and terrain in many cases. It's a little more advanced but if you've got the space for a trainer and the budget for both, then the app is so worth it for the winter months.

There are two types of trainers you can buy - one where you take the back wheel off your bike and attach your bike to the trainer, and one where your back wheel runs on the trainer. Take a look at these options if you're interested in giving indoor cycling a go at home:

Wheel-on option Wahoo KICKR SNAP Smart Indoor Cycling/Bike Trainer - £299.99 at Amazon View at Amazon The Wahoo KICKR SNAP Smart Indoor Cycling/Bike Trainer is one example of a wheel-on trainer. It's a great option if you're starting out as a beginner and aren't too comfortable with taking your back wheel on and off. It's also on the lower end of the price spectrum and smaller in size than some others. However, this is a heavy trainer (as I personally found when trying one myself) so you don't want to be moving it around too much and louder than others where you take the wheel off. Wheel-off option Zwift Hub Classic - £549 at Zwift View at Zwift This is the trainer I'm working with at the moment and I love it. As it's created by Zwift for Zwift, the connection process between the app and trainer is understandably very simple, I've found. You'll need to take your back wheel off your bike for this one but once the bike is secured onto the trainer, it's plain sailing. It's a heavy piece of kit - but not as heavy as the alternative from Wahoo - and elements can be removed for easy storage. There's also a free Zwift membership included with this trainer for a year, saving buyers £155.88. Budget-friendly Yaheetech Turbo Trainer - £49.99 at Amazon View at Amazon The Yaheetech turbo trainer is Amazon's bestseller, with hundreds of verified purchase reviews. Those who've bought the trainer, which is a wheel-on device, say it's a winner considering the price and it makes training at home/in the garden easy. You can change gears on the bikeHowever, they also note it's louder than others and those new to bike trainers may have to go to extra lengths to find instructions for putting the trainer together. As it's not a smart trainer though, to use Zwift, you'll need a ANT+ or Bluetooth-compatible power meter, which will connect to the app and move the avatar on the screen.

How to choose the best cycling app for you

Consider what you really need: My collection of cycling apps covers all the areas of my life where I use my bike: as a form of transport, for fun, to move my body, and to enjoy riding my bike indoors. So, if you're interested in getting more into cycling with an app, consider what would work for you and your lifestyle the most.

My collection of cycling apps covers all the areas of my life where I use my bike: as a form of transport, for fun, to move my body, and to enjoy riding my bike indoors. So, if you're interested in getting more into cycling with an app, consider what would work for you and your lifestyle the most. Paid or free? Everyone has different budgets when it comes to lifestyle purchases. Think about what your budget is and how much you're looking to spend. Zwift sits at the top of the scale with turbo trainer needed to even connect to the app, where AllTrails offers all essential features to help you explore the outdoors for free.

Everyone has different budgets when it comes to lifestyle purchases. Think about what your budget is and how much you're looking to spend. Zwift sits at the top of the scale with turbo trainer needed to even connect to the app, where AllTrails offers all essential features to help you explore the outdoors for free. Group or solo rides: How much do you value social connectivity in your bike ride? If you struggle to get out the door without motivation from others, then the Peloton app or Zwift is likely going to a better choice as you can connect with others virtually as you move.