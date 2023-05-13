21 best swimsuits on Amazon in 2023 to get you vacation ready

The best swimsuits on Amazon are just a click away and using Amazon's easy filter system can help you narrow down the vast array of products on offer. Packed full of well-known brands, and some bathing suit brands for you to discover, utilize the filter system to search for your size, style, and price to make shopping easier.

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to snap up vacation pieces, then you need to check out the best swimsuits on Amazon. Delivered straight to you, Amazon bathing suits for women come with the benefit of trying on at home and if you're an Amazon Prime member, you may even be able to get speedy delivery.

Whether you’re after an eye-catching one-piece, that taps into the latest swimwear trends, or a new-season bikini, there is something to suit all sizes and silhouettes. To find the best swimwear for you, think about the overall finish you want to achieve. Ruffles at the bust will help to add curves, while high-waisted swimwear will help to contour your shape - the most important thing is for you to feel confident and comfortable in your chosen piece.

21 best swimsuits on Amazon to shop right now according to customer reviews

When it comes to selecting the best swimsuits on Amazon, think about the bathing suit shapes that have traditionally suited you best. While we encourage you to experiment with cut and color, understanding your body type and what shapes make you feel great is key when shopping online for swimwear.

Andréa Bernholtz, conscious lifestyle and sustainable fashion expert, and founder of Swiminista says "When it comes to choosing the perfect swimwear for different body shapes, it's important to find designs that offer support and a personalized fit. Look for tops with molded cups and a deep V-neckline to enhance your cleavage, and bottoms with adjustable side designs to ensure a comfortable and flattering fit. One-piece swimsuits with customizable ties can also provide lift and support, while low-cut V-necklines add a touch of sexiness."

From the best plus size swimwear to the best sustainable swimwear here's our edit of the best Amazon bathing suits for women to shop right now according to reviews.

1. Speedo One Piece Prolt Super Pro Solid Specifications RRP: $24.15 - $34.59 / £24.14 - £35.45 Sizes: US: 20-44 / UK: 20-44 Fabric Composition: 82% Recycled Polyester,18% Spandex Reasons to buy + Good for sports + Durable + 12 colors to choose from Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only - Complicated sizing

Speedo is one of the world’s leading brands for sporty swimwear which explains why it’s a no.1 bestseller when it comes to Amazon bathing suits for women. For the more active among us, Speedo is a great option for swimsuits thanks to its quality, durability, and price tag. With over 7500 global ratings, customers describe this suit as "5 OUT OF 5" and "great for bigger boobs!" - so if you usually wear a bra for larger busts, this one piece is worth a try.

This style does have a free return option but it is dependent on color, so be sure to check your return options before purchasing. It's also worth taking the time to measure yourself properly as the sizing can be tricky to work out. Customers recommend sizing up as it comes up small but as it is a swimsuit designed for swimming regularly rather than lounging in the sun, it should have a relatively snug fit.

2. Fantasie Ottawa Underwire Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $90.95 - $126.00 / £84 Sizes: US: 4-12 / UK: XS-5X Fabric Composition: 100% Nylon Reasons to buy + Customized fit + Supportive underwired cups + Good for fuller busts Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Fantasie provides comfortable and supportive swimwear for those with a larger bust. One of the best bra brands, its swimwear is available in bra cup sizes so you can ensure you get the best fit and support. With adjustable straps and ties at the side, so you can adjust how high cut the leg is, you can customize this Amazon bathing suit to fit your style best.

One satisfied customer says: "This swimsuit gives the best support while making me feel sexy! I'm in my 40s so a swimsuit that does all that is amazing to find". The underwiring and twist front detail provides a flattering fit to show off your curves.

3. Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $34.99 - $36.99 / £33.99 Sizes: US: 0-18 / UK: XS - XXL Fabric Composition: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Reasons to buy + Machine wash + Fixed soft cups + Full coverage Reasons to avoid - No SPF protection

"I love the way this fits! It’s sporty and feminine and modest but not frumpy," says one shopper review. Cupshe has an amazing range of swimsuits on Amazon, making it hard to choose just one. This pretty floral number also comes in four other designs including a plain black iteration, which is ideal for those who prefer a more timeless look.

This floral all-in-one is great for showing off a summer tan, so if you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation, this should be on your list. For those who prefer a little extra coverage, this swimsuit features cap sleeves and a high-neck zipper that you can wear more open, or fully closed for a more covered look.

4. Amazon Essentials Plunge Tummy Control Shaping Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $24.22 / £17.50 - £32.40 Sizes: US: 0-22 / UK: 8-20 Fabric Composition: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane Reasons to buy + Plus sizes available + Machine wash + Affordable Reasons to avoid - None!

Getting into swimwear can be daunting, and if you're looking for extra support across your midriff, then selecting a swimsuit with tummy control could be the confidence boost you need. Offering a more contoured and secure finish, this Amazon Essentials bathing suit is one of the best swimsuits on Amazon. The deep V-neckline elongates your silhouette, whilst the clever shaping technology gives your middle plenty of support, acting like some of the best shapewear. The coral pink hue is one of this season's big fashion color trends, but there are three to choose from, if you're wondering what color suits me.

The straps are fully adjustable to get a customized fit around the neckline, and Prime members can expect fast, free delivery on this item and free returns giving you peace of mind when shopping for swimwear solutions.

5. Amoena Manila Mastectomy Swimwear Specifications RRP: $86.95 Sizes: 34B-52DD Fabric Composition: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Reasons to buy + UPF 50+ fabric + Wide straps for support + Post-mastectomy swimwear Reasons to avoid - Hand wash - Limited designs

Amoena is a brilliant brand, meeting a need in the swimwear market with plenty of style. One of the best swimsuits on Amazon if you're in need of mastectomy swimwear, it is made with Lycra Xtra Life which is a high-performance, stretch fiber that delays degradation and damage caused by exposure to heat, chlorine and sunscreens. Meaning essentially your bathing suit will last for longer. With UPF 50+ fabric, this swimsuit blocks 97.5% of harmful UV rays, providing protection for sensitive skin and scars.

Focusing on giving comfort and confidence, this bathing suit uses Amoena's Wave Technology, with the curved seam on the wire-free underbust band, preventing your Aqua Wave swim breast form from moving sideways or falling out for a secure and relaxing wear.

5. Beachsissi High Waisted Tummy Control Tankini Specifications RRP: $36.99 / £33.99 Sizes: Us 2-14 / UK XS-2XL Fabric Composition: 80% Chinlon 20% Spandex Reasons to buy + Tummy control + Padded bra + Free returns on selected styles Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing - Hand wash only

The best swimsuits on Amazon should make you feel great and this chic tankini is packed full of smart design. The padded bust area helps to create a rounded and fuller bust, while the control briefs help to contour and support your middle. The tiered ruffle front will skim midriffs, whilst delivering a feminine finish to the look. As one customer states, "Very nice. Fits perfectly and the quality is very good."

Tankinis are a great option if you prefer the fit of a two piece - for example, if you need a different size on the top and bottom - but want the coverage of a one-piece bathing suit. This style comes in six different designs with prints on both the top and bottom pieces. Look for plain black bottoms and a print on top if you want to draw the eye up.

6. Calvin Klein Cut Out One Piece Specifications RRP: $24.51-$51.96 / £42.05-£47.88 Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 6-20 Fabric Composition: 84% Nylon, 16% Spandex Reasons to buy + Premium label + Contemporary design Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

From American clothing brand Calvin Klein, this chic bathing suit for women is one for the label lovers out there. Available in four colors: bright coral, electric blue (pictured), jet black and acid yellow, this design is sure to get you noticed on vacation this summer.

Fully lined with removable cups, this design has fairly light bust support, making it ideal for those with a smaller bust. The plunging, deep V-neckline does deliver a glamorous and fashionable finish. Just grab your best designer sunglasses and one of this season's hottest raffia beach bags and you're good to go.

7. Lands End Chlorine Resistant Tugless Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $60.93 (US only) Sizes: US: 00-18 Fabric Composition: 77% Nylon, 23% LYCRA Xtra Life Spandex Reasons to buy + Extra durable + Recommended safe by Skin Cancer Foundation + UPF 50 sun protection Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

You can often identify some of the best swimsuits on Amazon thanks to their rave reviews and this one piece has garnered fans for its durability, with customers stating: "(it) maintained its shape, texture, and elasticity well", and, "They fit well and hold up for a long time". So if you're looking for a bathing suit to stand the test of time, then this could be the one for you.

With a built-in soft cup bra for comfort and support without the need for an underwire. The wide shoulder straps stay in place, while the high scoop neck flatters in front and at the back providing a feminine finish.

8. Yonique Plus Size High Waisted Tummy Control Bikini Specifications RRP: $32.99-$35.99 / £39.76 Sizes: US: XSS-28W / UK: XS-22W Fabric Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Reasons to buy + Good for plus size + Wide range of colors + True to size Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

With over 6000 reviews, this bikini has been rigorously reviewed by a wide range of shoppers. Many left comments like, "I felt so comfortable and confident in it" and "Everything is tucked in and lifted up where it’s supposed to be!"

If you're dedicated to your shapewear, then you'll love the midriff control in this bikini brief, giving extra support across middles, for a comfortable and contoured fit. The V-neck bikini top with adjustable wide straps and removable push-up padded bra helps to create a fuller and rounder bust silhouette, that will enhance an hourglass shape. A timeless swimsuit shape that you can enjoy season after season, there are more than 42 designs to choose from.

9. Freya Underwire High Apex Bikini Top Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $34.79-$49.50 / £38.00 Sizes: US: 28B-40K / UK :32A-40KK Fabric Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane Reasons to buy + Good for bigger busts + Vintage design + Available in bra cup sizes Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

Turning to the best lingerie brands for your swimwear is a great idea, as they have the benefit of utilizing technical knowledge from creating the best bras and injecting that understanding into supportive swimwear. Freya has a gorgeous collection of high-waisted swimwear bottoms, paired with retro-inspired and frill detailed bikini tops for a fashionable finish. Available in bra cup sizing, you can get the right fit for you, making this a brilliant design for larger busts.

With a mesh lining for breathability, the adjustable shoulder straps ensure you'll get the uplift you need, while we love the ability to clip this into a racerback top too. Customers say, "This bikini top is so comfortable and keeps my breast in check!" and "Very happy with this bikini top! Lots of support, decent coverage!"

10. MagicSuit Olivia Halter Top Underwire Bra Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $101.75-$104.95 (US only) Sizes: US: 6-20 Fabric Composition: 69% Nylon, 31% Lycra Spandex Reasons to buy + Flattering on a midriff + Holds in frame + Flatters figure Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

A halterneck silhouette is ideal for lengthening your frame, as the neck tie straps draw the eye up your shape. The subtle sweetheart neckline helps to frame your bust line, while the relaxed fit, crossover front will skim a midriff. With a built-in underwired bra that lifts and supports your shape, this swimsuit gives the illusion of a two-piece, in a bathing suit. The full-coverage bottom is ideal for sculpting your lower half and the striking color combo is sure to get you noticed. This style comes in turquoise or an attractive pink shade, just add a floppy straw hat and a pair of sunnies from the latest sunglasses trends and you'll be beach ready.



11. ZAFUL High Waisted Scalloped Bikini Specifications RRP: $25.99-$36.99 / £88.18 Sizes: US: 2-18 / UK: 8-16 Fabric Composition: 85% Polyester, 15% Spandex Reasons to buy + Tummy Control + Wide variety of colors + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Scalloped edging remains a big fashion trend for 2023 and this Amazon bathing suit fits the vibe perfectly. In an on-trend light blue hue, this scalloped trim bikini is also available in a further 32 hues - so you can get the shade that's perfect for you. The higher-cut briefs will make your legs appear endless, while the high-waisted brief will elongate your shape and create a narrowed middle.

Ideal for enhancing curves, the corset style strap detail at the back of the bikini top adds further playful elements that make this youthful piece one to invest in. With a more crop top style cut, despite the delicate scallops, this has a sporty feel and customers love it too, with one stating: "I am in love with this bathing suit! It fits great with my curvy body".

12. Panache Marianna Balconnet Underwire Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $122.40 (US only) Sizes: US: 8-20 Fabric Composition: 76% Polyamide, 24% Elastane Reasons to buy + Good for bigger busts + Medium tummy control + Available according to bust size Reasons to avoid - One color available

Panache offers great swimwear solutions for those with bigger busts. With cup sizes going up to a K cup there's plenty of choice for all bust sizes. Giving us all the Baywatch vibes, we love this classic red one-piece and the clever seam detailing will help to enhance your curves, creating a fabulous hourglass silhouette.

The adjustable straps and clasp back hold you in place, so you can get on with simply enjoying your time in the sun. The gold detailing elevates this swimsuit, delivering a more luxe feel. Enhance the metallic finish further and tie it in with your accessories such as gold sandals and jewelry to highlight this detail.

13. La Blanca V-Neck Halter Tankini Specifications RRP: $54.80-$77.00 (US only) Sizes: US: 0-16 Fabric Composition: 83% Nylon, 17% Elastane Reasons to buy + Midriff support + 48 designs + Mix and match options Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

This tropical print tankini will make you want to book a flight and jet straight off to warmer climates. Juxtaposing the bright print top with classic black bikini bottoms will help to make your top half stand out and draws the eye up your silhouette. The halter top is flattering and allows you to avoid shoulder strap tan lines, and features removable cups so you can choose how much shaping and support you desire.

The straps on the bikini briefs loop through glamorous gold hardware for a touch of luxe and tie at the back for an adjustable fit. And don't just take our word for why this is one of the best swimsuits on Amazon, customers love it too: "Absolutely stunning, the print is high quality and looks expensive. The cups on the top have a nice feel like they will hold up well to washing." said one.

14. Solid & Striped The Veronica Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $228.00 (US only) Sizes: US XS-XL Fabric Compositon: Recycled Polyamide, Elastane Reasons to buy + Sustainable element + Premium label + Ideal for bride to be / honeymoon Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

New York-based label Solid and Striped has swimwear for fashion lovers. Worn by the likes of Whitney Port, Emma Roberts, and Dakota Johnson, it's a firm favorite amongst the A-listers. Although it's not off-the-scale expensive, it does come at a higher price point, with one-pieces costing around the $200 mark and bikinis are around $100 per piece (sold as separates). When pieces are slightly higher in price point, shopping via Amazon can often mean the ability to tap into the site's special offers and deals, making you the savviest swimsuit shopper.

In an all-white hue, and cut to a corset-style shape, this Amazon bathing suit is ideal for brides who are wondering what to wear for a bridal shower abroad. Equally, if you're jetting straight off post-wedding, or having a destination beach wedding, this is a great option for poolside lazing.

15. Elomi Magnetic Underwire Wrap Plunge Bikini Top Specifications RRP: $72.00-$75.00 Sizes: US: 12-22 Fabric Composition: 85% Polyamide Nylon, 15% Elastane Reasons to buy + Good for plus size + Goes up to J cup Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

If you're looking for the best plus size swimwear, then Elomi is a lingerie specialist that also has some of the best swimsuits on Amazon. Particularly strong when it comes to supporting fuller busts, you'll notice rave reviews that include feedback such as, "Finally a swim top that fits" and, "It fits like it is supposed to!"

With the option to mix and match, this bikini top comes in 43 different color choices - ensuring your vacation wardrobe is sorted, and it has cups with built-in underwire for great shaping and support. The wide shoulder straps ensure the weight of a fuller bust is well-distributed and supported.

16. Sovoyontee Plus Size Two Piece Tummy Control Tankini Specifications RRP: $29.99 / £35.93 - £38.23 Sizes: US: XL-4XL Fabric Composition: 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane Reasons to buy + Good for plus size + Affordable + Tummy flattering Reasons to avoid - Plus size only

This plus size tankini fits up to a 4XL for one of the best plus size Amazon bathing suits for women. The ruffled detail adds a timely and trending detail that gently skims past midriffs and flatters hips. With special midriff control technology, this swimsuit has the advantage of sculpting and shaping your silhouette, as well as offering plenty of support, which is complemented by the tankini's high-waisted, ruched brief. The removable push-up bra will help to lift and shape your bustline, and the adjustable straps ensure you get the most customizable fit possible. Available in seven shades this style is brand new to the site this month, customers are sure snap it up.

17. Shenhe Underwired Floral Piece Bikini Specifications RRP: $27.99 Sizes: US: S-XL Fabric Composition: 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane Reasons to buy + Machine wash + Padded cups + Fits like a bra Reasons to avoid - Small size range

This set proves popular for petite frames who find swimwear hard to find in their size. "I'm petite, 5'2", and this is flattering and fits well," says one. "It’s got a nice tie in the back so you can really make it as tight as you want!" says another shopper.

Finding the right fit swimwear can be a tricky task but Amazon's useful reviews can take the stress out of that process. This style has free returns too incentivizing that shopping experience.

18. SweatyRocks Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $27.99-$29.99 (US only) Sizes: US: S-XL Fabric Composition: 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane Reasons to buy + Good coverage + Retro cut + 43 designs Reasons to avoid - Limited sizes

This wrap-style bikini top is great for any bust size but is particularly flattering for larger chests as it cups and contours your shape. With 43 different designs to choose from, there is certainly something for everyone.

The high-waisted bottoms offer a high-cut leg and high waist, for a midriff-loving look that offers a little more coverage. Customers say "Such a perfect suit. It’s very flattering and fits perfectly" and "ordered this swimsuit on a whim and it's even better than expected!"

19. Maxine of Hollywood Drape Front Mio Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $35.28-$65.70 Sizes: US: 6-18 Fabric Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Lycra Reasons to buy + Modest style + Good coverage + Supportive fit Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

This color/pattern-blocked swimsuit is ideal for creating a balanced silhouette. The patterned top immediately draws the eye up to your top half, lengthening your frame. The V-neckline complements this cut beautifully, while the draped front flatters a bust line. The built-in molded cups help to shape a bustline, while the midriff-toning tech will deliver a smooth finish. If you're long in the body, then customers highly recommend this bathing suit for its long length. "I have a long torso and this suit works great for me!" and "Loved the fit. I am tall and this fits perfectly" are just some of the great comments.

20. Holipick Two Piece Tankini Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $38.99 / £34.86 Sizes: US: XXS-28W / UK: XXS-22 Fabric Composition: 85% Polyester, 15% Spandex Reasons to buy + Size inclusive + Wide range of designs + Good price Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

The cut out back coupled with the bold, block color design give this Amazon swimsuit a futuristic feel. Designed with a neck hook closure and padded push-up bra for good support and shape, this tankini has a longer line top for added coverage.

With 16.5K ratings, this set has been tried and tested and customers love it, with 65% giving it 5 stars. One shopper commented, "I was looking for a bathing suit top that would fit a fit, but older woman (it can be traumatizing to try on bathing suits) after a certain age. It fits well and makes me feel comfortable". And when it comes to the best swimsuits on Amazon, confidence is key.

21. Eomenie Tummy Control Tie Back Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $35.99 (US only) Sizes: US: 0-24W Fabric Composition: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Reasons to buy + No1 Amazon Best seller + Affordable + Fashion forward + 30 color choices Reasons to avoid - Hand Wash Only

It's not difficult to see why this is an Amazon no. 1 best seller when it comes to women's swimsuits. The cut-out gives a fashion feel whilst still retaining the coverage of a one piece. with a nod to a bikini - ideal if you're trying to foray into two pieces a little more. The back tie knot and adjustable shoulder straps allow you to adjust the fit to your shape. Although the padding at the bust is not removable, nearly 70% of shoppers have given this perfectly pink swimsuit - hello Barbiecore - 5 stars. "Fits great, the color is so bright and pretty, and the material is fabulous. I love that the chest padding is part of the suit and not removable pads that can get folded/bent". We're sold!