Best tankinis for a chic two-piece with extra coverage this summer

The best tankinis are the chicest way to wear a two-piece with all the benefits of a one-piece bathing suit this summer. Offering extra coverage, but still giving that top and briefs feel, tankinis have made their way back into fashion, and the options this season are endless.

Not 100% sure what a tankini is? It’s a two-piece bathing suit made up of a tank top and briefs. “If you prefer more coverage, a tankini is the way to go,” says personal stylist Robin Saperstein . “Tankinis are more modest than a bikini and many women feel more comfortable wearing one.”

It’s not just about coverage though, there are plenty of great reasons to invest in the best tankinis this season. Largely offering the same coverage as the best one-piece swimsuits, a tankini easily takes into account the fact you may be a different size on the top and bottom, so you can get the perfect fit. This is also relevant if you're petite or tall, as you may find one-pieces don't take your long or short torso into account. Add to this the ease of changing in and out of your swimsuit, and the extra protection from the sun across your middle, you might be wondering why you haven't invested in a tankini sooner.

15 best tankinis to shop now

When shopping for the best tankinis, be aware that many swimsuit brands sell the top and briefs separately, so when looking for affordable swimwear, you need to factor this into your budget.

(Image credit: Tommy Bahama)

1. Tommy Bahama Island Cays Hibiscus Reversible High Neck Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $135 / £105.86 | Briefs: $89.50 / £70.18 Sizes: XXS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Tommy Bahama

Swimwear can be expensive, so you want to get the absolute most out of your tankini. Luckily for us, this bathing suit from Tommy Bahama more than delivers with its reversible design. On one side is one of the best floral swimsuits, and on the other side a geometric one, enabling you to either completely switch up your look or mix and match depending on your mood. The briefs are full coverage, while the top balances out the high neck and longline shape with a strappy cross back for a playful touch that doesn’t compromise on modesty.

(Image credit: Artesands)

2. Artesands Jungle Chi Magritte Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $129.95/£101 | Briefs: $69.95/55 Sizes: US: 8-20 | UK: 12-24 Today's Best Deals View at Artesands

If you're looking for swimsuits for long torsos, Artesands have crafted this elegant khaki tankini with a longer-line top, that almost hides the sculpting high waisted swimwear briefs. Embossed rather than printed, the khaki material is finished with a subtle animal print motif that adds a bit of texture to the otherwise smooth and glossy fabric. With molded removable soft cups for added bust support, the V-neckline helps to frame fuller busts, offering gentle lift and support. Lined fully with power mesh, this is also a tummy control swimsuit, offering contour and support throughout for a comfortable and confidence-boosting silhouette.

(Image credit: La Blanca)

3. La Blanca Wave of Color Twist Tie Back Tankini Specifications RRP: $98 / £110 Sizes: US: 4-22 | UK: 8-26 Today's Best Deals View at La Blanca

Bold and bright in the best kind of way, this is the tankini to wear if you want to step outside your comfort zone of classic black this summer. It’s made up of such a multitude of shades that it really will suit everyone. We love the plunging shape of the top too, for a flattering bust fit, and the cute tie detailing at the back. La Blanca is an inclusively sized brand, making them one of the best plus-size swimwear brands around. This particular bathing suit goes up to US 22 and UK 26.

(Image credit: Anne Cole)

4. Anne Cole High Neck Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $60 / £49 | Briefs: $60 / £49 Sizes: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Anne Cole

If there’s ever a time for wearing bright colors, it’s during the summer. This red hot swimsuit is not only the most pleasing shade of spicy scarlet but delivers on shape too. High necks are great for bigger and smaller busts alike and have been really popular on summer vests, this season, tapping into the latest '90s fashion trends. It’s a nice way to show off your shoulders and arms without exposing too much skin and will elongate your neck. As the suit is all one shade, it looks at first glance like a bathing suit, making it difficult to tell where the top ends and the briefs begin.

(Image credit: Tommy Bahama )

5. Tommy Bahama Palm Modern Safari Cat Halter Tankini Specifications RRP: op: $84.50 / £66.26 | Briefs: $54.50 / £42.74 Sizes: XXS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Tommy Bahama

We don’t know what it is, but there’s something about wearing animal print that’s instantly confidence-boosting. It feels a bit cheeky, and this tankini is too, with a plunging V-neckline and medium coverage briefs. The fabric is made with 4-way stretch for maximum comfort and movement, so you won’t feel restricted whether you’re having a swim or reaching for another pool-side cocktail. To really play into the safari feel team with a stylish linen dress in khaki or brown, as a chic beach cover up and tan gladiator sandals .

(Image credit: Coco Reef)

6. Coco Reef Ultra Fit Bra Sized Underwire Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $98 / £84.88 | Briefs: $54 / £46.77 Sizes : Top: 34C-40F | Briefs: S-4XL Today's Best Deals View at Coco Reef

Bucking the usual trend of tight-fitting swimwear, this tankini's top is loose and floaty - skimming over midriffs and hips, offering a more relaxed shape. The fact that it’s underwired with a proper hook and eye faster and comes in bra sizing makes it one of the best swimsuits for large busts . We also like the addition of resin tortoise shell ring detailing on the straps which adds extra interest and works really nicely with the muted coral shade.

(Image credit: Anne Cole)

7. Anne Cole Women’s Asymmetrical Side Tie Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $92 / £75 | Briefs: $60 / £49 Sizes: US:16-24 | UK: 20-28 Today's Best Deals View at Anne Cole

One-shoulder tops have been the unexpected winning summer fashion trend across clothing and swimwear, and this tankini offers the perfect opportunity to give it a try. Not only does the top have a chic asymmetric neckline, but it’s also adorned in a graphic palm-inspired print and complete with a flattering tie waist. Crafted in sizes 18W to 24W this is a plus size bikini, and features removable cups for bust support.

As for the bottom half, you can choose any shade within the pattern, whether that’s black, white, red, yellow, khaki, or pink, for your briefs, giving you plenty of choice for those holiday outfit ideas. The top is longline, so will layer neatly over them.

(Image credit: Land's End)

8. Land’s End Women’s High Neck Modest Tankini Top Specifications RRP: Top: $72.95 / £60.96 | Briefs: $57.95 / £50.10 Sizes: US: 16-26 | UK: 20-32 Today's Best Deals View at Land's End

The best tankinis are a great option for adding extra sun protection, as you will naturally expose less skin. The high neck and high back on this tankini earn top marks in this regard (especially as the fabric provides UPF50 sun protection) by keeping more of your torso safe and under wraps. The material is chlorine resistant too, helping to ensure it stays at its best year after year. As for the design, the striped upper has been given an update with a diagonal panel across the front and looks very nautical with the plain navy briefs. Available up to a US26 and UK32 it's a thoroughly size inclusive design too.

(Image credit: Boden)

9. Boden Levanzo Halter Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $80 / £55 / UK: $39 / £42 Sizes: US: 2-18 / UK: 6-22 Today's Best Deals View at Boden

In our opinion, Boden swimwear is seriously underrated. The brand is great at creating the kind of prints that invite compliments, and we absolutely love the swirling paisley florals on this tankini. It’s made from a mix of polyamide with a dash of elastane on the outer, and polyester for the lining, with both the polyamide and the polyester have been made from recycled materials – doing its bit as one of the best sustainable swimwear brands . The halterneck tie detail helps to offer greater lift to a bust line, with the crossover front, elegantly framing your shape.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

10. Ralph Lauren Paisley Twist-Front Bandeau Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $105 / £82 | Briefs: $70 / £55 Sizes: US: 4-16 / UK: 8-20 Today's Best Deals View at Ralph Lauren

American clothing brand, Ralph Lauren always gets it right when it comes to swimwear and this printed tankini is no exception. We love the contrast of the multi-colored paisley printed top against the simple cobalt briefs, making sure all the attention is focused on your top half, naturally elongating your frame. It features molded cups for definition and support, with the option to wear it as a bandeau or with the straps attached. Paneling at the side combined with slight compression in the fit will work to hug and hone your frame, for a curvaceous finish.

(Image credit: La Blanca)

11. La Blanca Island Goddess Underwire Keyhole Tankin Specifications RRP: Top: $93 / £101.66 | Briefs: $68 / £75 Sizes: US: 4-22 / UK: 8-26 Today's Best Deals View at La Blanca

Hello Barbiecore! Bright pink is the hottest hue to be seen in this season and this tankini meets the brief perfectly. Available up to a size US 22 / UK 26, this is a size-inclusive design, that feels incredibly directional. With a flat back, offering a good level of coverage, we love the teardrop detailing along the neckline for an elegant and subtle way to wear the cutout trend this summer. The longer line top meets the brief, creating the look of a one-piece swimsuit that is bound to turn heads.

(Image credit: Sea Level Australia )

12. Sea Level Australia Checkmate Square Neck Singlet and Retro High Waist Pant Specifications RRP: Top: $129.95 / £102 | Briefs: $64.95 / £51 Sizes: US: 4-12 / UK: 8-16 Today's Best Deals View at Sea Level Australia

An Australian swimwear brand with plenty of style, thanks to the square neckline, thick straps, and checkerboard gingham print this tankini manages to feel both retro and sporty all at once. The form-fitting, straight-cut top is not only super flattering but offers a great way to protect your stomach when surfing or kayaking if you don’t want to wear a rash guard or one of the best long-sleeve swimsuits . Within the top, there is a hidden underwire bra, removable soft cups, and a power-mesh lining to support your frame all the way around.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

13. Ralph Lauren Double-Strap Twist-Front Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $105 / £82 | Briefs: $70 / £55 Sizes: US: 4-16 / UK: 8-20 Today's Best Deals View at Ralph Lauren

Green is a huge fashion color trend this season as an overhang of dopamine dressing and the antidote to neutral minimalist capsule wardrobes . In short, it’s the shade to be seen in, whether you’re by the pool or on the beach. Color aside, what we really like about this tankini is the shape of the top. It’s a v-neck, which will boost busts of all sizes, with a twisted front and ruched torso, offering a figure-skimming fit. The double straps ensure it feels fresh and modern, proving that tankinis are very much still having a moment.

(Image credit: Artesands)

14. Artesands Wander Lost Delacroix Multi Cup Tankini Specifications RRP: Top: $119.95 / £93 | Briefs: $74.95 / £58 Sizes: US: 8-20 / UK: 12-24 Today's Best Deals View at Artesands

If support is a priority for you then you’ll love this tankini from Australian brand Artesands. It has been designed especially for plus-sizes, with a wrap front design and built-in soft foam cups to cater to sizes D to G. The label decided not to add underwiring so as not to compromise on comfort, but the cut and fabric means you don’t miss it. As for the rest of the top, it’s lined with a 360-degree power mesh to sculpt and support your silhouette without being uncomfortably fitted. We can't ignore the bold floral design too, blooming with romantic irises and poppies, this floral swimsuit is absolutely dreamy for the months ahead.

(Image credit: Good American)

15. Good American Compression Swim Tank and Briefs Specifications RRP: Top: $59 / £61 | Briefs: $60 / £63 Sizes: XXS-5XL Today's Best Deals View at Good American

Good American really excels at creating swimwear that looks and feels good on all body shapes and sizes. Available up to a 5X we love the brand's inclusivity and so much thought goes into the cuts, ensuring they work across a range of bodies. This tankini top is more cropped than your average tankini with a little strip of stomach on show. This, combined with the round neck and thick straps, means it reminds us of our best sports bra - in a good way. It’s perfectly paired with high-waist, high-leg briefs to bring an '80s feel to your beachwear. If you're looking for a tankini that will take you closer to wearing a bikini, this is the one to invest in.