10 sustainable swimwear brands to invest in this season

Thanks to a greater focus on eco-conscious fashion, sustainable swimwear has seen significant growth in recent years, and expert fabric technology, coupled with forward-thinking design means that looking great this summer doesn't have to cost the earth.

The best sustainable swimwear feels like a particularly important area to invest in, given the high level of power and water needed to produce swimsuits. Packed full of fabric technology, swimwear needs to have a performance element to it, which can mean that many producers rely on nonrenewable fabrics, or synthetic fibers that release microplastics. These microplastics can then up in the ocean and affect coral, causing long-term damage. By shopping the best sustainable swimwear, made from greener fibers and recycled materials, we are directly impacting landfill and the planet making this a worthwhile endeavor.

As we all become more conscious about how our shopping habits affect the environment, more specialist brands are developing sustainable swimwear lines that deliver on fabrication and the latest swimwear trends. So, if you’re thinking of investing in the best swimsuits this summer, consider these sustainable swimwear options for a more ethical buy.

10 sustainable swimwear brands to shop in 2023 for style, quality and fit

Sauipe Swimwear was created almost by sisters Marcia and Anna. In 2008 Sports Illustrated Swimwear Edition published six swimsuits from Sauipe’s initial collection which resulted in the brand enjoying a meteoric rise to fame.

Sauipe provides luxurious, modern swimwear for the contemporary woman who wants to shop whilst considering the planet. With a slow fashion model, the brand's high-quality fabrics are made in Brazil, where produces exercise strict controls in how much water is used in the process.

Marcia Hacker, owner and designer of Sauipe Swim believes "the term 'sustainable swimwear’ covers more than just the fabric it is made of. Focusing on ‘made from plastic bottles’ is not necessarily good. One must consider how are the original materials recycled in order to create the fabric. Are the factories conscious about the resources they use (water, electricity, gas, etc)? Are they conscious of their employees and vendors? We can - and should - have a holistic approach to sustainable swimwear in order to have a significant positive impact on the environment."

Vitamin A has sustainability at its core. It wants to create a product that you feel good wearing, knowing you're doing some good for the environment. The company has collaborated with 1% For The Planet and in doing so, they give back a percentage of every sale to organizations that protect our oceans.

With six different eco-friendly fabrics to choose from, each one has a unique sustainable element. The eco-metallic fabric is the world's first metallic swim fabric made from recycled nylon fiber, and with metallic a major trend this season, this is a great time to buy, just add any of the latest sunglasses trends for a fully directional look.

Every element of Vitamin A from the design, production, workers, offices, and environment has been considered and evaluated to make sure it is using the best possible sustainable practices.

With 95% of its product line made from recycled, upcycled and sustainable fabrics, Carve Design puts sustainability at the heart of its brand. Developed by two friends on a surf trip to Mexico, the pair wanted a line of active clothing and swimwear that could keep up with their adventurous lifestyle. That was in 2003, and fast forward 20 years and the brand is going from strength to strength.

With an aim to design a product that fits well and looks good but is also good for the planet, Carve Designs want to protect that by producing swimwear that is less harmful. Starting out with eco-cotton and as the brand developed, so have its use of sustainable materials.

Also worth checking out are the brand's excellent beach cover-ups for a full 360 oceanside look.

Jessica's journey to becoming a sustainable swimwear designer could never be described as average, with a path that took her first to accountancy and then on to being Power Range - yes, really. Eventually deciding to open her own swimwear brand, Jessica wanted youthful and stylish swim pieces that weren't crafted at the expense of the planet, and Rey Swimwear was born.

Offering a pretty, feminine and vintage aesthetic, think high-waisted bikini briefs, low-cut swimsuits and swim dresses that reference the '50s, Rey swimwear draws inspiration from the likes of Audrey Hepburn. Ideal for vacation glamour, slip on your best sandals, grab that beach bag and relax in style. Committed to ethical sourcing and production, the brand only works with manufacturers with the same values.

A unique concept in the sustainable swimwear world. You Swim only has two sizes of swimwear, but thanks to its super stretchy fabric, these should cover right up to a US size 24. Aiming to keep you wearing your swimsuit for longer, the adaptable stretch means that even if your body changes season to season, your trusty You Swim suit should still fit.

While its suits have no in-built support, the brand suggests that the larger of its two sizes fit up to a G cup, with the specially ribbed and stretchy fabric contouring to frames in a way other swimsuits do not. A refreshing approach, to size and longevity, while the brand is still using nylon fabric, as opposed to recycled nylon (work is underway to get there), it does instead operate as plastic negative, for every ounce of plastic used in its swimsuits, it collects twice as much in the form of nature-bound plastic wasted.

Keeping a handle on production to avoid wastage, the majority of items at Hackwith Designs are not made until ordered. Focusing on high-quality, durable fabrics and small handmade production, the brand wants shoppers to buy less and buy better.

Introducing a Limited Edition line, these items are produced a maximum of 25 times, making for quite the collectible styles. Handmade by the team in the brand's Minnesota studio, you can pretty much guarantee you won't see anyone else in your poolside ensemble.

Ideal for those who have curated a minimalist capsule wardrobe and want their swimwear to follow suit, Cuup's aesthetic revolves around innovative fabric and design, coupled with a pared-back sense of style for the ultimate mix-and-match swimsuit selection.

High performance, up to a brief size 7X and H cup size, this inclusive brand is looking to enhance your natural shape with mono-color pieces that will never go out of style. With a contemporary color palette that encompasses hues of forest green, burnt orange, and bright coral, alongside classic neutral. Its fabric mission states that its swimwear is "made for the ocean, from the ocean". Collaborating with ECONYL® in using recycled fishing nets and recycled nylon and Cuup manufactures in a conscious ways to use less water.

Summersalt is known for its color-block styles that immediately evoke sunnier climes, making its swimsuits and clothing ideal for what to wear in the heat. But it's not just its penchant for bright color clothing that puts Summersalt on the list. This sustainable swimwear and clothing brand is dedicated to getting the perfect fit too, having researched over 1.5 million body measurements, from 10,000 women, Summersalt has used all this research to craft the most accurate sizing they can.

Manufactured with recycled textiles that have five times the strength and four times the compression of other swimwear, Summersalt swimwear (including maternity and long torso options) are fashion-forward, highly sustainable, and durable. And available up to a US size 24, its a size-inclusive brand too.

With an impressive list of core values: 'Inclusivity, Sustainability, Quality, and Passion', you can feel how Nomads deliver this message with every swimsuit. Offering a size range from 00-32, you'd be hard-pushed to find plus size sustainable swimwear that is as inclusive or as stylish. With directional, trend-worthy designs that straddle everything from graphic one-shoulder cuts, knot fronts, and regencycore square necklines, this truly is a one-stop shop. With a small edit of resort wear, it's worth checking out its plus size fashion pieces too.

Fabrics include recycled polyester, and biodegradable spandex, providing a high-end premium product that combines fashionability and sustainability effortlessly.

Putting the fun back into swimwear shopping, Kitty & Vibe are a sustainable swimwear brand that caters for fuller figures too. With bikini briefs available in two options per size, offering more or less booty coverage, the brand understands what we all want to know when shopping online for swimwear. Packed full of color and print, the brand, which goes up to a 44H cup and a 5XL2 (the 2 is for more booty coverage), Kitty & Vibe use its shoppers to model for campaigns to keep items as relatable as possible. From a sustainable angle, the brand uses eco-processed fabrics which consume minimal water resources and are more environmentally efficient.