Swimwear trends 2023: The swimwear trends experts predict will be big this season

The swimwear trends 2023 deliver something for everyone, whether you’re poolside posing or jumping straight in, it’s never too early to start scoping out your summer swimwear.

Shopping for the perfect one-piece or bikini is no mean feat, but starting in spring means you’ll have the pick of the latest swimwear trends 2023 before they all fly off the shelves. Whether you want to invest in a timeless style for your summer capsule wardrobe, or want a new season refresh, the swimwear trends 2023 delivered something for everyone. Taking their lead from the fashion trends 2023, expect everything from flirty, feminine ruffles to modern cut-out designs.

When it comes to the best swimsuits and bikinis, while the swimwear trends will govern what you find in the shops, getting the right fit is key. And with such a varied selection of trends this season, you can easily find the cuts and shapes that will support and sculpt your silhouette for maximum style points.

Swimwear trends 2023 - styles to shop now

“Swimwear is no longer only being packed in your suitcase for a holiday, it is being integrated into daily outfits to make the pieces we have in our closets work harder for us,” says Genevieve Andre de la Porte, founder of sustainable swimwear brand Zonarch.

“Think swim skirt sets, statement swim tops made to be worn from beach to bar, one-pieces that look and feel comfortable enough to double as a bodysuit, sets that can be worn under sheer or crochet looks. Interesting cut-out or strappy tops to be worn with denim and a blazer.”

With all that in mind, we’ve rounded up the hottest swimwear trends 2023 to keep tabs on this summer. Sunshine pending…

1. Metallics

(Image credit: Melissa Odabash / & Other Stories / Solid and Striped)

Bring the party to the pool with this disco-inspired trend that’s as glistening as the ocean. Drawing inspiration from the jewerly trend 2023, look to shiny fabrics and glittery finishes that will reflect the sun for the ultimate glamorous finish.

Perfect for hitting any Las Vegas pool parties, or simply just taking your swimwear straight from the beach to the bar, this trend will add a luxurious A-lister vibe to your beachwear. Best teamed with oversized designer sunglasses and a wafty kimono, for that diva-inspired look, you’re guaranteed to turn some heads in this trend.

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories Shiny Ruched Bikini Top View at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) RRP: $55 / £29 | In an ocean-inspired blue hue, this two-piece is giving us some serious mermaid vibes. Featuring ruched detailing and a U-link for a flattering finish on the bust. Team with the matching bottoms and finish with a chic white kimono. (opens in new tab) Solid & Striped The Elsa Metallic Liquid Foil Top View at Solid and Striped (opens in new tab) RRP: $94 / £105 | Embrace your inner Bond girl with this golden design. In a classic bandeau-style top - a cut we saw a lot of at New York Fashion Week 2023, and high leg bottoms for a retro finish, it’s a classic silhouette you can reach for time and time again. (opens in new tab) Norma Kamali Goddess Mio Swimsuit View at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) RRP: $175 / £185 | This silver swimsuit can double up as a top ensuring plenty of wear. It has a plunging neckline and a ruched waist to help skim midriffs for a flattering finish. Work it into a long skirt outfit for a summer evening ensemble, with sandals to finish.

2. Garden Party

(Image credit: Melissa Odabash / Peony / Mango)

From ditsy florals to tropical palms, when it comes to prints, the swimwear trends 2023 draw inspiration from our backyards for the season ahead. An easy swimwear trend to adopt, if you’re new to wearing print, try a smaller, more delicate design for a more subtle approach that won’t overwhelm your frame, especially if you’re petite. Or take note from Spanish clothing brand Mango and opt for statement floral embellishment for a modern take that adds texture and interest. For a fully coordinated look, add the best beach cover ups, such as a matchy-matchy skirt or beach shirt to pull the whole thing together.

Sea Level Retreat Short Sleeve One Piece View at Sea Level (opens in new tab) RRP: $149.95 / £122.55 | Pretty and practical, this design takes inspo from nature with an eye-catching leafy design. Crafted from smooth body-sculpting fabric, it flatters in all the right places and has inner bust support, a great replacement for your best bra. Monte and Lou Chelsea Multi Fit Twist Crop View at Monte & Lou (opens in new tab) RRP: $81.91 / £67 | This blooming beautiful number can be worn a multitude of ways from halterneck to cross back, making it super versatile. Designed to fit a B cup through to an E cup, it features a flattering twist front and has removable cups. (opens in new tab) All Saints Esme Alessandra Bikini Top View at All Saints (opens in new tab) RRP: $79 / £49 | A stylish choice for those who usually wear the best bras for small busts. The green and white color combo makes it easy to style with the rest of your holiday essentials. Layer a crochet knit on-top for a cute, boho style cover-up.

3. Ruffles

(Image credit: Elomi / Monte & Lou / Paolita)

Tap into that cottagecore trend with romantic ruffles and fun frills. This trend is not only delightfully pretty, but it can be incredibly flattering too. Look to where the ruffles are placed to help balance your silhouette. Added ruffles around the neckline can add volume to smaller busts, while frills around the hip will balance broader shoulders and larger busts. Both of these styles will also help to create a more narrowed waistline thanks to adding width elsewhere on your silhouette.

“Think ruffles, ballet-core silhouettes and ruching in soft color hues of pink, light blue and ivory. This trend is also relevant to brides planning for standout swimwear looks to wear during bridal festivities and beyond,” says Genevieve Andre de la Porte.

This versatile style is great for doubling up as a top too - just add a pair of denim cut offs or a floaty maxi skirt and top off with your best beach bag, such as a raffia tote for a whimsical finish.

(opens in new tab) Eberjey Loreta Smooth One-Piece View at Eberjey (opens in new tab) RRP: $159 / £185 | A simple white one-piece will always be timeless so this sleek number is well worth the investment. It offers UPF 50+ sun protection and the super smooth fabric has a second-skin feel. Pair with some denim cut offs for a summer-ready look. (opens in new tab) & Other Stories Frill Bandeau Bikini Top View at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) RRP: $55 / £29 | Flirty and feminine, this is a great choice for smaller busts and pear body shapes. The square neckline keeps it modern and the floral print gives it that spring-like feel. Wear with the high-waisted briefs and a tiered skirt for a laidback look. (opens in new tab) Zonarch Joni Square Neck Top View at Zonarch (opens in new tab) RRP: $144 / £118.10 | This smocked-top design is oh-so-cute and offers extra coverage and protection for shoulders too. It has a stretchy and flattering fit, that is double lined, ensuring no see-through moments. The sky blue hue keeps it feeling fresh.

4. Highlighter Hues

(Image credit: Sea Level / Swim Society / Solid and Striped)

Whilst a black bathing suit may be capsule wardrobe staple, in 2023 it’s time to inject a dose of dopamine dressing to your swim-drobe with vibrant shades for a sartorial endorphin boost. For the swimwear trends 2023, it's all about added impact, try clashing two different shades - a pink bikini top with a pair of green briefs for example. Keep the silhouette simple and stick to your usual go-to shape. You can add extra interest with ribbed designs and ring detailing. For an extra flattering finish, add a belt a là Solid and Striped in a coordinating color to define your waist. This one will really make your tan pop too, ideal when wondering what to pack for a beach vacation.

(opens in new tab) Norma Kamali Marissa Reversible Neon Swimsuit View at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) RRP: $151.43 / £148.68 | The perfect space-saving swimsuit, this reversible beauty gives you two for the price of one. With a vibrant green hue on one side and orange on the other, it features a '80s inspired high leg cut and low sides, for a swimsuit that packs a punch. Melissa Odabash Brussels Fuschia Bikini View at Melissa Odabash (opens in new tab) RRP: $258 / £256 | Make Barbiecore your sartorial inspo with this pink bikini. For those who like the best bras for large busts, this top is underwired for added support and the hipster bottoms offer full coverage with its foldable top, helping to support a midriff. It has SPF 50+ protection too. (opens in new tab) H&M High Leg Shaping Keyhole Swimsuit View at H&M (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.99 / £29.99 | H&M are masters at translating the swimwear trends in affordable buys and this one-piece is no exception. It features a shaping effect for a smooth finish, removable inserts on the bust and wide, adjustable straps so you can get the perfect fit.

5. Bandeau Bikinis

(Image credit: Seafolly / Monte & Lou / Solid & Striped)

If avoiding tan lines is your biggest concern, this swimwear trend is the one for you. The unfussy, strapless style is the go-to for those chilling on a sun-lounger kinda days, without the fear of getting any strap lines. Add a '50s retro spin and team a bandeau top with a high waisted brief for a flattering finish - perfect for creating an hourglass shape.

"Our favorite way to wear a bandeau bikini is paired with a modern high waisted bottom. The silhouette complements a lot of women and is truly a classic. With this in mind, customer tend to love a French inspired stripe pattern or paisley as an ode to French Bohemia," explains Genevieve Andre de la Porte.

Finish the look by tapping into one of the latest sunglasses trends with a pair of cat-eye sunnies.

Hunza G Ruby Bikini View at Hunza G (opens in new tab) RRP: $225 / £160 | You can’t go wrong with a classic red bikini and Hunza G has nailed it with this simple style. Made from its signature crinkle fabric that stretches for a one-size fits all approach, the comfy design is universally flattering. Available in red, black or green, you can mix and match the tops and bottoms. (opens in new tab) Free People Convertible Top View at Free People (opens in new tab) RRP: $108 / £98 | The mix and match design of this bikini allows for outfit options aplenty. It has a simple pull on style and the top can be worn front to back and with a twist at the front ensuring you’ll never tire of wearing and reinventing this beauty. The low rise waist taps into '90s fashion trends too, for a runway-worthy finish. (opens in new tab) Mango Striped Bikini Top View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.99 / £22.99 | This candy striped bikini is giving us beachside vibes. The top has wired support and there are (removable) straps if you’re after the extra security. Team with the matching thong-like bottoms and an ice-cream in hand. Unnerved by the high-cut of the briefs? Try a swim skirt for a cover up that can go in the pool too.

6. Cut Out Swimsuits

(Image credit: Zara / Hunza G / Seafolly)

Cut out swimwear may seem like a daunting trend to try but it’s surprisingly easy and can be super flattering too. It’s all about the placement - cut outs on the ribcage will help to show off your waist and create am hourglass silhouette. While cut out details on the shoulder offer something more subtle and alluring. If you’re torn between a two-piece or a bathing suit, this has the best of both worlds too - the illusion of a bikini but with the security of an all-in-one, the cut out swimwear trend has been around for a while and shows no signs of disappearing anytime soon. Just make sure you slap on the sunscreen regularly to avoid burning.

(opens in new tab) Zara Cut Out Halter Block Color Swimsuit View at Zara (opens in new tab) RRP: $47.90 / £32.99 | The side cut out detailing on this swimsuit helps to highlight your waist, ideal if you have a defined hourglass silhouette. The earthy two-tone design will look great teamed with other neutrals - try the best sandals in tan and finish with gold jewelry. Seafolly Collective One Shoulder One Piece View at Seafolly (opens in new tab) RRP: $168 / £105 | You can still get plenty of coverage with cut out detailing, case in point this chic bathing suit with its subtle slashed neck design. The asymmetric neckline gives the classic black swimsuit a contemporary update, while the empire cut and gentle ruching flatters a midriff. (opens in new tab) Roxy Color Jam One-Piece Swimsuit View at Roxy (opens in new tab) RRP: $110 / £89.65 | Offering the perfect balance between bikini and one piece, we love the poppy floral print on this beauty. The front cut out elevates the simple silhouette and the ring detailing adds another luxe touch. The high waisted-inspired silhouette delivers extra coverage too.

7. Back to basics

(Image credit: Swim Society / Seafolly / Roxy)

The classic triangle two-piece has made a triumphant return and this unfussy silhouette is a solid all-rounder. Great for all body shapes, the string fastenings on the top and the bottoms mean you can adjust accordingly for the perfect fit, avoiding any uncomfortable digging in. A staple swimwear design for decades, it’s got some serious longevity so well worth investing in.

"Everyone loves a classic triangle bikini but at Zonarch we like to step it up with our micro-string bikinis, which feature a specialized way of making spaghetti strap as thinly as possible," says Genevieve Andre de la Porte.

"Though the market is inundated with triangle bikinis, there’s always new ways to make them fresh and interesting."

Keep it simple in timeless white or add a boho twist with psychedelic prints and some beach jewelry.

(opens in new tab) Missoni Mare Printed Bikini View at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) RRP: $300 / £250 | If it’s playful prints you’re after, you can’t go wrong with designer Missoni’s iconic chevron motif. Made from soft, stretchy fabric with adjustable straps you’ll be able to adjust the fit accordingly. Not offering huge amounts of support, this is more suited to those with a smaller bust. Swim Society Gabriella Bikini View at Swim Society (opens in new tab) RRP: $146.80 / £120 | Sometimes less is more and this unfussy white bikini will be a style that you’ll reach for every year. Crafted in a soft towelling fabric for added texture - so it is possibly more suited to poolside glam than lengths in the pool, it has gold hardware for a high-end, luxurious finish. (opens in new tab) Peony Swimwear Olive String Tri View at Peony (opens in new tab) RRP: $110 / £89.62 | Swap your classic navy stripes for this olive green number for a new season update. Made from an Econyl Regenerated Nylon blend, it has some sustainable credentials too. Style with a white linen shirt for extra polish, adding a maxi skirt or a pair of denim cut offs to complete your beach to bar look.

8. Sporty

(Image credit: Heidi Klein / Free People / Speedo)

Whether you’re doing laps of the pool or embracing your inner Baywatch star and running on the beach, this swimwear trend is as functional as it is fashionable. Lean into the retro vibe and look to Pamela Anderson inspired high-leg cuts and neon hues. Considered details such as statement zips, high, straight necklines and racing stripes will also add a sporty twist to a simple one-piece.

"Though the category is itself born out of a sport, we’re seeing a big comeback in nostalgic athletic styles from the '80s and '90s. Think surf-ready rash guards and full sleeved maillots ready for any water sport," says Genevieve Andre de la Porte

Finish this athletic look with a baseball cap and some chunky Teva-style sandals.