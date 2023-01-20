WGSN Color of the Year 2023: Here's the shade experts predict you'll be embracing this year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

World Global Style Network, aka WGSN has announced its WGSN Color of the Year 2023 and it's a shade you might be familiar with. Expected to be hugely popular in terms of style and design over the next 12 months, the choice was part of a collaborative project between Coloro + WGSN, utilizing WGSN's trend forecasting knowledge and Coloro's color innovation expertise.

WGSN is one of the world's leading trend-forecasting platforms, focusing on fashion and design. The brand monitor and forecasts trends before they happen, working a number of seasons in advance. Meaning they essentially know what we'll be wearing and when before it's hit the shelves. As we take our first steps into the new year, there are a number of fashion color trends unfolding and alongside the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, we now have the WGSN Color of the Year 2023, which helps to set the tone (or shade shall we say) for the year ahead.

Listed as Digital Lavender, the WGSN Color of the Year 2023 is very much a continuation from last year's runaway lilac success, which saw pale and pastel purple hues infiltrate fashion, handbag trends, shoe trends, and even homeware, such was its status. A continuation of that same thread, this gender-inclusive hue is both calming and restorative, and while its fashion commodity remains high, it is also expected to infiltrate technology, wellness and lighting in the coming year.

WGSN Color of the Year 2023: Digital Lavender

Representing wellness and escapism, Digital Lavender is a relaxing pastel purple and is born out of the continued demand from consumers to put mental health and well-being front and center. With purple tones still a major trend for the coming months, Digital Lavender is expected to see continued success in the fashion world and you can easily add it to your wardrobe right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted on the runway at the likes of Ferragamo, Victoria Beckham and Paul & Joe, to name just a few, there's no denying that WGSN Color of the Year 2023, of Digital Lavender has already proved a huge hit with the fashion crowd. This purple hue as a unique ability, thanks to its pastel, calming feel to team with almost any color. Acting like a neutral such as a white, it works with punchy tones of orange and green, while simultaneously pairing effortlessly with camel, navy, black and whites too. Want to embrace Digital Lavender? Here's how to wear the WGSN Color of the Year 2023.

1. Digital Lavender Sweaters

The best sweaters are the ideal way to slip the WGSN Color of the Year 2023 into your closet. Wearable for smart or casual occasions, a soft, pastel sweater is a great way to embrace spring. Team with a pair of the best mom jeans in a light wash, to lean into the relaxed and hazy feel of the trend, or take note of the denim trends and create a winning denim skirt outfit by half tucking your sweater into the waistband for added polish.

Want to make this Digital Lavender look office-ready? Pair a lavender crew neck knit with a pair of wide leg grey or navy trousers for a directional but professional take on the trend.

(opens in new tab) Revolve Lavender Sweater View at Revolve (opens in new tab) $295 (opens in new tab) at Revolve (opens in new tab) $295 (opens in new tab) at Revolve (opens in new tab) RRP: $295 / £314 | A more open weave knit is a great choice for spring and this light cotton sweater is an ideal transitional piece. With a sporty and casual feel, this sweater has a waisted ribbed hem making it spot on for pairing with jeans or skirts alike,. (opens in new tab) Monki Textured Sweater View at Monki (opens in new tab) RRP: $40 / £35 | We love the waffle style texture of this slouchy lavender sweater. As the image shows, lavender is one of those colors that works beautifully with dark or light hues, meaning you can brighten up basic black wardrobe essentials with ease. (opens in new tab) Benetton Crew Neck Sweater View at Benetton (opens in new tab) RRP: $88 / £55.95 | A knit crew neck is a great piece to add to a minimalist capsule wardrobe. The slim fit makes it work well under or over other items and the streamlined fit also makes it a sweater that is easy to tuck into waistbands for added contour.

2. Digital Lavender Coat

Updating your outerwear with an on-trend coat is the easiest way to inject the latest coat trends 2023 into your wardrobe. As we head into a new season, you might be retiring your best winter coat, in search of the ideal spring option and thanks to its calming and bright feel, lavender is a great way to embrace the coming months. Whether you opt for one of the best wool coats - such as an unlined cocoon or tailored style of the office, or want a lighter weight trench coat, you can layer this piece with tonally matching items or contrast with darker pieces.

(opens in new tab) Karen Millen Wool Coat View at Karen Millen (opens in new tab) RRP: $566 / £329 | We love the way this chic, tailored wool coat has been styled with tonal lavender pieces for maximum impact, showcasing the WGSN Color of the Year 2023 to perfection. The oversized patch pocket adds directional detail. (opens in new tab) Jigsaw Wool-Blend Coat View at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab) RRP: £236 (UK only) | Thanks to the cargo pants, '90s fashion trend, big pockets are big news this season and we love the front patch design. With a neat curved collar and striking button-down front, this coat delivers a gorgeous vintage feel. (opens in new tab) Omnes Button-Fronted Coat View at OMNES (opens in new tab) RRP: £120 (international delivery available) | One of the best sustainable clothing brands on the market, this Omnes tailored coat is easy to wear for work or play. Slip over floral dresses in early spring, or pair with workwear for a stylish but smart finish.

3. Digital Lavender Bottoms

Whether you're preference is for skirts or pants, utilizing the WGSN Color of the Year 2023 through is a speedy way to update your closet. Pants and skirts in lavender are pretty widely available and will work wonderfully with a basic white t-shirt or a white shirt as we head towards spring, offering instant freshness. And despite it's youthful leanings, Digital Lavender will work just as well in an over 50s capsule wardrobe too.

(opens in new tab) Whistles x Hai Slip Skirt View at Whistles (opens in new tab) RRP: £128 (UK only) | Make your Digital Lavender look party-ready with this bias cut slip skirt. A capsule wardrobe fave, it can be dressed-up or down with a simple switch up of accessories. Go for a sheer blouse for a directional feel. (opens in new tab) Tibi Shimmer Pencil Skirt View at Net a Porter (opens in new tab) RRP: $545 / £515 | Shimmer and sparkle is a major fashion trend this season, for day to day, not just dressing up. This pencil skirt silhouette offers a more streamlined look, meaning you can afford to go for ruffles or a statement sleeve on top. (opens in new tab) Karen Millen Wide Leg Pants View at Karen Millen (opens in new tab) RRP: $222 / £129 | Wondering what to wear with wide leg pants? It's all about balance, so if you're adding width at the bottom of your silhouette, make sure to define your waist and keep the top half of your look fairly fitted for maximum style.

4. Digital Lavender Dresses

The best dresses are key to any capsule wardrobe and for the new season, at least one of your updates should involve a lavender dress. Ideal for occasion wear, this hue makes for some of the best wedding guest dresses, but can also be easily integrated into smart casual outfit ideas for spring and summer too.

(opens in new tab) Ted Baker Pleated Dress View at Ted Baker (opens in new tab) RRP: $325 / £195 | This halterneck style reminds us of some of the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed, as this silhouette was key to a number of red carpet looks. In a cocktail length, the pleated skirt and cut away top is ideal for lengthening athletic figures. (opens in new tab) Zara Lavender Slip Dress View at Zara (opens in new tab) RRP: $119 / £79.99 | Boudoir style is set to be big as we head into spring and this camisole dress evokes the runway trend perfectly, thanks to the delicate lace detailing across the bust and slim straps. Layer with a chunky cardigan for texture contrast. (opens in new tab) River Island Knot Front T-shirt Dress View at River Island (opens in new tab) RRP: $56 / £30 | Asking yourself 'what color suits me' and not sure that Digital Lavender is making the cut? Then slip this trend into your outfit rotation with a casual t-shirt dress to trial the look. The knotted front makes its a stylish dress across a midriff too.

5. Digital Lavender Blazers

Colored blazers have been big news for some time and if you've invested in the best blazers in a rainbow of hues, how about adding a Digital Lavender version to your closet. Ideal with denim, they can also be slipped on over dresses to give a spring-ready feel. Just remember to consider proportions to ensure your frame isn't overwhelmed. Skinny or straight leg jeans, or a fitted dress or skirt can work with a slightly more relaxed fit blazer, while flares or A-line skirts need to be paired with a tailored silhouette.

(opens in new tab) Vero Moda Belted Jacket View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $109 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $109 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) RRP: $109 / £95.48 | Part way between a blazer and an outerwear piece, this lavender belted blazer is ideal for those looking for something a little weightier. The self-fabric belt is great for adding waist definition, pairable with wide legs pants. (opens in new tab) H&M Wrap Over Blazer View at H&M (opens in new tab) RRP: £39.99 (UK only) | Part blazer, part dress, this longer line design, with midriff flattering draped detailing is ideal for wearing with skinny jeans or a pair of leggings and heels for a smarter feel. Add some sparkly accessories to finish the look. Esprit Tailored Blazer View at Esprit (opens in new tab) RRP: £119.99 (UK only) | This tailored blazer is ideal for adding contour to any look. Team with the matching pants for a suit, wear over a dress for a more androgynous feel. Make the blazer look more expensive by swapping the button for a jeweled iteration.

6. Digital Lavender Accessories

Looking to embrace this season's shoe, handbag or jewelry trends? Adding Digital Lavender to your ensemble will instantly give any outfit spring appeal. As lavender is veering on a neutral, you'll find that it is an easy hue to inject with numerous other neutrals, offering a little pop of color without feeling overwhelming. But the for the chicest way to wear the WGSN Color of the Year 2023, try going head to toe tonal lavender, for a look that's utterly runway-ready.