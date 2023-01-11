Golden Globes 2023 best dressed: The 11 red carpet looks we can't get enough of

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Golden Globes 2023 best dressed is the first foray into award season fashion this year and we're excited. A key time for designer's to showcase their work, second only to fashion week, the coming months will offer some of the most exquisite red carpet gowns.

The Golden Globes 2023 is the first of many upcoming awards for A-listers and while we want to know who wins, it's the best dressed lists and red carpet style we're most looking forward to. When it comes to the top Golden Globes dresses, as the first award show of the year, the competition is naturally fierce and as we build up to the Oscars best dressed later in the year, we can only expect designers, stylists and celebrities to up the ante with each event.

For the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed there were some definite trending styles, and we're keen to see if these follow through to the BAFTAs best dressed and the best dressed Critics Choice Awards guests too. There were a number of black dresses spotted the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, alongside a healthy dose of sequins - which is always a winner for award season. When it came to silhouettes, halterneck and racer-front styles were some of the most popular, lengthening stars frames regardless of their heel heights.

Golden Globes 2023 best dressed stars of the night - the red carpet looks to remember

Forget the Met Gala looks these are the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed stars that we're drawing inspiration from for our own occasionwear wardrobes as we head towards wedding season, by following their clever styling tips.

1. Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making history and looking sensational whilst doing so, Angela Bassett picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Wakanda Forever. Dazzling from head to toe when it comes to the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed, for us, no one shines as brightly as Angela in a top to toe sequin gown. The pattern of the sequin is such that it draws the eye up and down the body, elongating Angela's toned curves. Featuring a race-front top, that serves the same figure lengthening purpose, this dress is an elegant choice that still stands out from the crowd.

Take inspiration from Angela's dress and look to sequins next time you're in need of one of the best cocktail dresses. A block color silver is a great way to exude that party-ready feel. If you're worried about wearing a bodycon dress, try slipping the best shapewear underneath. This helps to provide a smooth finish under more fitted clothing for a contoured silhouette.

2. Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Super frothy silhouettes are a major part of the fashion trends 2023 and Michelle William's Gucci dress slips into this look perfectly. Michelle does romantic dressing so well and as a seasoned award ceremony attendee, this is one actress that understands the red carpet formula. This asymmetric gown brings the right level of drama without feeling overwhelming, and the angled, ruffled layers help to draw the eye, creating a longer silhouette. Despite the tiers and pleat detailing, the dress features an obvious waistline, helping to define Michelle's shape, avoiding the excess fabric becoming overwhelming.

One shoulder dresses are some of the best petite dresses as they can help to lengthen your frame. Like Michelle, pick a style that has a voluminous, statement shoulder as this will give you instant height. Top your look off with a pair of the best designer heels and you'll be occasion-ready in no time.

3. Margot Robbie

(Image credit: GEtty Images)

One of the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed is undoubtedly Margot Robbie in Chanel. This pastel pink dress is a far cry from the Barbiecore pink we saw the actress sporting on set in the summer, but the delicate hue suits Margot perfectly. A halterneck style, this shape works brilliantly with Margot Robbie's frame, and is complemented by the chevron pattern that again serves as a tool to draw the eye up and down, elongating Margot's silhouette. The tassel trim at the bottom gives this dress a red carpet-ready finish.

Need some extra waist definition? Try defining your waist on any dress with a simple ribbon style belt. Margot's Chanel dress uses a ribbon waistband as a curve creator, giving an hourglass silhouette instantly.

4. Hilary Swank

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hilary Swank rocked the Golden Globes red carpet in this forest green Prada number, teamed with color matching Tiffany earrings. The relatively simple A-line dress was given a red carpet feel thanks to the bowed shoulder details and an accompanying train. The V-neck complemented the line of the dress, playing into the long, column-style silhouette. Rich and elegant, opting for a fitted dress, Hilary was able to show off her bump and dazzle whilst doing so.

When it comes to maternity dressing for special occasions, an empire line dress is ideal. Highlighting the bust area, an empire line essentially starts the waistline from much higher up, giving the main torso of the dress extra length that can certainly handle a growing bump. The V-neckline also flatters a bump and helps to lengthen your frame too.

5. Lily James

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest and boldest looks of the night, Lily James started award season off in one of the hottest fashion color trends of the season in a fiery red dress. The Versace gown featured an oversized, draped skirt that ensured Lily would not be missed. The bodice part of the dress used cut out panels across the star's midriff to add a central focal point to the dress, helping to create a nipped in waist amongst all the fabric of the skirt.

If you're shopping for occasionwear for the upcoming season don't be afraid to opt for color. A punchy hue can really set your outfit apart and while cut outs for weddings might be a little trickier, look for panels packed in mesh, or elegant slits at shoulders for a more subtle way to wear the trend.

6. Jennifer Coolidge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sparkling on the red carpet, we love this look on Jennifer Coolidge. The little black dress is always a favorite for award season and for the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed, we saw black feature on the red carpet fairly heavily and it's easy to see why. Instantly elegant and dressy, when it comes to capsule wardrobe partywear, the LBD is a wardrobe essential and Jennifer's Dolce & Gabbana curve-loving number fits the brief to perfection. Fully sequinned with long sleeves, but cut to be off the shoulder, this dress felt like old-school Hollywood drama done right and despite being in black, gave off plenty of Jessica Rabbit feels. Picking up an award for Best Supporting Actress for Television for her part in White Lotus, this certainly was a winning night all round.

Take a leaf out of Jennifer's book and bare those shoulders for your next evening event. An off the shoulder style, partnered with a sweetheart style neckline is ideal for hourglass silhouettes as it highlight curves. If opting for an all black dress, think about off the shoulder styles to help break up the look.

7. Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis often makes our best dressed list, and this star nails it again with a custom Jason Wu gown and Chopard jewels. The royal blue hue was striking against the red carpet and not only was it a point of difference to other outfits we saw, but it slots perfectly into upcoming spring trends too. The draped and ruched silhouette served to highlight Viola's curves, gathering to the side of the midriff, helping to create a more curvaceous shape. The soft draping over the shoulder, gave the dress a really organic feel, while the gently fluted skirt added balance to the sleeve detail.

When it comes to evening dressing. Ruched and gathered dresses can be some of the most stylish and flattering choices. Look for draped dresses that ruche or gather to the side of your middle as the gentle puckering is ideal for those looking for the best dresses to flatter across a midriff.

8. Jamie Lee Curtis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving us all the Whimsigoth vibes we needed, Jamie Lee Curtis looked sensational in a black Valentino jumpsuit and dramatic lace cape. With black one of the trending styles for the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed, Jamie Lee Curtis took the look a step further, swapping a dress for a flattering jumpsuit, reminding us all that red carpet dressing doesn't have to equal a traditional gown. The strapless jumpsuit featured a wide leg trouser, that at times gave the appearance of a dress, but with all the comfort of pants. The lace cape brought the drama needed to this look, elevating it from a simple black ensemble to a red-carpet ready look. The lace gave the whole outfit more of an elegant, vintage feel that was very welcome amongst the sequins and tulle.

Take inspiration from this look and seek out occasionwear jumpsuits for the upcoming wedding season. While the best wedding guest dresses may have been your go to in previous years, the number of party-ready jumpsuits is ever increasing.

9. Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most show stopping looks of the night, Salma Hayek couldn't help but dazzle in custom, beaded Gucci. The corseted dress with delicate sleeves and an A-line skirt served to highlight Salma's sensational curves and the mix of beadwork and sheer fabric ensured this look practically floated down the red carpet. Salma is no stranger to a winning red carpet look, but this for us is one of her finest. The beadwork and fringing was used like an optical illusion, drawing the eye in to a narrowed center point at the waist, before curving out across the bust and hips, to emphasize Salma's natural hourglass shape. The skirt was treated to fringed beading that gave this dress an almost '20s feel.

Placement of print and beading is so important and can make or break a dress. Look for optical illusion patterns that will help to elongate your frame and enhance your natural silhouette.

10. Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sequins were big news for the Golden Globes 2023 best dressed and Michelle Yeoh met the brief in this striking Armani Privé design. The strapless gown looked amazing on Michelle, who picked up the Motion Picture Best Actress For Musical/Comedy award for Everything Everywhere All At Once and fully sparkled in the process. A step away from a classic column silhouette, this sensational dress featured a bold peplum which served to both add drama and create a curvaceous look. Embellished in both navy and silver sequins, this gown was quite the show stopper and hid Michelle's feet from view.

Peplums and bubble hems are certainly back in fashion and this stylish dress is a great one to draw inspiration from. A peplum is ideal for those looking to create a narrowed waistline and fuller hips, as it offers a rounder shape across your hips, but still highlights your middle.

11. Regina Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking luxe in leather, Regina Hall stunned in this one shoulder gown with accompanying fingerless gloves. The one shoulder design helped to elongate her silhouette, while the gentle ruching and puckering of the dress added texture and served to highlight and enhance Regina's curves. Keeping jewelry to a minimum, Regina swept her hair back, opting for a simple drop earring and clutch bag, letting the gloves take center stage.

Don't be afraid to town down jewelry on occasionwear looks, sometimes, less is more and if you're dress already makes a big statement, a simple drop earring will add all the shine you need.