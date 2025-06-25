Katherine Ryan glows in trending pinks, combining a rose-hued blazer with a fuchsia maxi skirt and bubblegum sandals

Katherine Ryan attended a special screening of Netflix's Too Much at the Barbican Centre last week in pretty pink, confirming that tonal dressing is very much on the agenda in 2025, and that pink shades in all variations are worth investing in for the warmer months ahead.

If you're currently on the hunt for light, bright closet staples, but you're wondering what color suits me, pastel pink is everywhere, and this hue works perfectly paired with darker shades, including vibrant fuchsia. The trick to tonal dressing is to pick a single color and then choose pieces in varying shades to create a cohesively styled look.

Wearing a dusty pink longline blazer layered over a white V-neck blouse, a fluorescent pink skirt, and open-toe pink sandals, Katherine's outfit balances color in a way that feels sophisticated and considered. There's something so refreshing about smart tailoring in unexpected or bold shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To finish, she opts for a white base, with a multicolored logo edition of the iconic On The Go handbag by Louis Vuitton and adds a trending Labubu bag charm.

Shop Katherine's Look

Designers, including Miu Miu and Khaite, have heavily featured feminine shades of pinks in their S/S25 collections, and we predict these hues are here to stay, even past the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.

Successfully creating an outfit from varying tones is all about playing with a mixture of bright and muted hues. Katherine's blazer is in a dusty rose, anchors the look, while the white neutral blouse creates a solid base for the rest of the outfit, giving a break between all the pinks.

Once you've got some muted, pared-back shades, add a vibrant pop of color, such as Katherine's fluorescent pink skirt and fuchsia heeled sandals.