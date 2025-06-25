Katherine Ryan glows in trending pinks, combining a rose-hued blazer with a fuchsia maxi skirt and bubblegum sandals

Pink tones are everywhere at the moment, and here's exactly how to style them

Image of Katherine Ryan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Katherine Ryan attended a special screening of Netflix's Too Much at the Barbican Centre last week in pretty pink, confirming that tonal dressing is very much on the agenda in 2025, and that pink shades in all variations are worth investing in for the warmer months ahead.

If you're currently on the hunt for light, bright closet staples, but you're wondering what color suits me, pastel pink is everywhere, and this hue works perfectly paired with darker shades, including vibrant fuchsia. The trick to tonal dressing is to pick a single color and then choose pieces in varying shades to create a cohesively styled look.

Wearing a dusty pink longline blazer layered over a white V-neck blouse, a fluorescent pink skirt, and open-toe pink sandals, Katherine's outfit balances color in a way that feels sophisticated and considered. There's something so refreshing about smart tailoring in unexpected or bold shades.

Image of Katherine Ryan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To finish, she opts for a white base, with a multicolored logo edition of the iconic On The Go handbag by Louis Vuitton and adds a trending Labubu bag charm.

Shop Katherine's Look

Image of pink blazer
OMZIN
Women's Suit Jacket Pink

Either pair this soft blazer with pink tailored pants to form one of the best pant suits for women, or style it with a satin magenta slip skirt and some open-toe heels for an evening event.

Image of pink skirt
Magenta
Maxi Skirt

This maxi skirt not only looks good, but the lightweight linen material makes it a winning choice through the summer months when temperatures rise. Team with dusty pink sandals and an ecru colored blouse.

Image of white shirt
Nic + Zoe
Ruffled Around Sleeveless Top

This sleeveless top features a playful frilly neckline that works perfectly worn underneath a tailored blazer. Alternatively, wear solo tucked into your favorite denim wide-leg jeans.

Image of pink blazer
Topshop
High Break Tailored Blazer

Brighten up your current blazer collection with this oversized one-button style. What's great about this blazer is that you can pair it with almost anything, from layering over the best wedding guest dresses to styling with laidback denim.

Image of pink satin slip skirt
Zara
Satin Midi Skirt

Once you've figured out how to style a satin slip skirt, this type of skirt will become your new best friend. In a baby pink hue, pair with varying shades of pink, warm ecru, or even chocolate browns.

Image of pink heeled sandals
Bandolino
Madia Ankle Strap Sandal

Complete your summer ensembles with these elegant two-strap sandals. Not only will these come in handy for special occasions, but they will also work for weekend outings or smart office days.

Designers, including Miu Miu and Khaite, have heavily featured feminine shades of pinks in their S/S25 collections, and we predict these hues are here to stay, even past the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.

Successfully creating an outfit from varying tones is all about playing with a mixture of bright and muted hues. Katherine's blazer is in a dusty rose, anchors the look, while the white neutral blouse creates a solid base for the rest of the outfit, giving a break between all the pinks.

Once you've got some muted, pared-back shades, add a vibrant pop of color, such as Katherine's fluorescent pink skirt and fuchsia heeled sandals.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.