32 best winter coats for women 2023: Stylish and cosy styles selected by a fashion editor

The best winter coats are an investment, both in terms of style and money. Pick well, and you'll be both snug and stylish not just for the season ahead but for many winters to come.

As temperatures plummet, the best winter coats are there to help you beat the chill in style. A key player in our winter capsule wardrobe and the first impression on any outfit, aside from considering the aesthetic you’ll need to think about fabrication, functionality and occasion to ensure your winter coat meets your needs. A practical parka will help you beat the elements on a weekend walk, while a tailored wool style or the best trench coats will keep you dry, warm and smart on your commute, so before investing in the best winter coats, drill down exactly when and how you'd wear them.

As with accessories, the most enduring styles will come in neutral hues of black, brown, or navy, however, the best coat trends 2023 should also be a consideration, as many traditional silhouettes in trend-led hues can still hold their own the following season.

Best winter coats for women 2023 as selected by a fashion editor

1. Best wool coat

Hobbs Livia Wool Coat Specifications RRP: £359 / $795 Sizes: UK: 6-20 / US: 2-16 Fabric: 100% wool Colourways: Camel Today's Best Deals View at Hobbs Reasons to buy + Comes in petite and regular sizes + 100% wool - very cosy Reasons to avoid - No extended sizes beyond a 20

There aren’t many pieces that can make even the most laid-back outfits (think a slogan sweatshirt, the best leggings, and a chunky trainer) feel instantly more polished - but this is where a wool coat excels. A timeless classic with boundless styling potential, it’ll take you seamlessly from work to weekend wear. Straight-cut, single-breasted styles that skim your ankles or calves will add an androgynous feel to your look (especially if you size up) while a belted wrap coat exudes effortless elegance. As a general rule, the best wool coats will have a high wool percentage - think 70% or above. This means they will both warm and breathable.

This iteration from Hobbs has that everlasting appeal that’ll serve you well for years to come. In a classic camel hue, it features a waist-enhancing detachable belt and a flattering midi length. Crafted from 100% wool it’s guaranteed to keep you cosy and comfortable. Wear open for a more relaxed look, or add structure with the belt. An investment piece, you won’t regret.

2. Best puffer coat

Superdry Hooded Maxi Puffer Coat Specifications RRP: £164.99 / $229.95 Sizes: UK 8-16 / US 4-12 Fabric: 100% polyester outer Colourways: Black, brown, navy, khaki, latte Today's Best Deals View at Superdry Reasons to buy + Range of colour options + Longline + Ribbed cuffs for added warmth Reasons to avoid - Small size range

For those days when leaving the warmth of your bed feels almost impossible, snuggling into a puffer coat makes for a fair compromise. A style that was once reserved for casualwear or extreme weather conditions, the best puffer jackets have undergone quite the sartorial reinvention in recent years. Making an appearance on several catwalks this season including Hermes, Miu Miu and Chloe, designers gave it a smarter update with belted designs and sleek neutral hues. One of the warmest winter coats to invest in, once you’ve snuggled into a puffer coat, you’ll never look back.

This maxi design from cold-weather pros Superdry will keep you warm from head to toe. With subtle branding for a more minimal look, the warm brown hue keeps it feeling polished. It features a bungee cord hood and popper fastening hem making it easy to get on and off. There’s some serious sustainable credentials too - each jacket contains between 5 and 48 recycled bottles.

3. Best parka coat

The North Face Suzanne Triclimate Parka Specifications RRP: £380 / $340 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 100% recycled polyester outer, 100% polyester inner Colourways: Green or black Today's Best Deals View at The North Face Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Windproof + Breathable + Made from recycled fabrics Reasons to avoid - Small size range - Not the most fashionable design

A type of coat most associated with practicality, the humble parka is a hardworking wardrobe essential and one of the best winter coats to invest in. A quality parka will earn its keep in your wardrobe in a number of different ways, from providing a protective outer layer to bringing a utility feel to smart casual outfit ideas. Wear yours with distressed denim or over a dress and boots to lean into its cool, indie connotations. A constant when it comes to what to wear to a festival, if the parka is good enough for Kate Moss, then it's good enough for us.

Wondering about trench coats vs parka coats, the parka has a far sportier feel, where as a trench coat definitely crosses the border into office-ready style, in a way that the parka may struggle in more formal settings.

The North Face’s Suzanne Parka, is one of the best North Face jackets and ticks all the boxes with its cool utility-inspired khaki hue and weather-proof technology. A waterproof jacket that is also windproof and down insulated, it’ll protect you from all the elements. It’s super adaptable too with a two-in-one design so you can wear the inner jacket on cold, dry days or the outer jacket on wet and warm days. In the depths of winter, you can wear them both at once.

4. Best camel coat

Max Mara Double-Breasted Wool Coat Specifications RRP: £970 / $1,850 Sizes: UK: 2-18 / US: 00-14 Fabric: 100% wool Colourways: Camel, medium grey Today's Best Deals View at Max Mara Reasons to buy + Crafted from 100% wool + One of the best and most famous camel coat brands + Italian craftsmanship Reasons to avoid - Only up to an 18 - One of the most expensive coats on the list

No piece is quite as classic as the camel coat. Long been considered a neutral like white, black, and grey, camel is versatile enough to wear with all hues on the colour wheel, making it one of the best winter coats, if you want something that will go with pretty much everything. Whether you want to splash out on a high end designer number or keep it budget-friendly, a camel coat always looks expensive and we guarantee every stylist, editor and celebrity has one in their wardrobe. Perfect for leaning into that Quiet Luxury trend, expect to see camel coats in an array of silhouettes from tailored, double-breasted designs to modern shearling finishes.

Italian clothing brand Max Mara’s iconic camel coats are some of the most coveted. This gorgeous double-breasted design is crafted from 100% wool for guaranteed snugness. It features a coordinating belt to pull you in at the waist, creating a stunning hourglass silhouette. Expertly made, this smart, tailored coat will be loved for years to come. Throw over any outfit for the instant wow factor.

5. Best rain coat

Stutterheim Long Matte Raincoat Specifications RRP: £280 (International shipping available) Sizes: xxxs-xxl Fabric: 100% PVC rubberized coating, 52% cotton, 48% polyester Colourways: Gold, dark green Today's Best Deals View at Stutterheim Reasons to buy + Cotton blend for breathability + Fully waterproof + International shipping available Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to a UK 16

A forecast of rain might dampen your day, but with the right rainy day outfits you'll be splashing in puddles in no time. Banish any thoughts of dated pack-a-macs or anoraks from your mind, the next generation of waterproof jackets and coats are powered by high-tech fabrics and have very much taken appearance into account. They’re not just for festivals either and have been dripping their way into our everyday wardrobes thanks to their sleeker-than-sleek designs. Practicality that doesn’t skimp on style either, these next-gen raincoats are ones you’ll actually want to wear. Even when it’s not raining.

Made from a durable waterproof fabric with a matte textured finish, this achingly cool coat from Stutterheim will add a splash of sunshine to your look. The minimalist silhouette ensures it’ll stand the test of time and it features double-welded seams for reliable protection from the rain. It has a drawstring hood and under arm eyelets for comfort and easy movement.

6. Best faux fur coat

Ted Baker Lilimma Longline Faux Fur Coat Specifications RRP: £285 / $425 Sizes: UK 6-16 / US 2-12 Fabric: 100% polyester outer Colourways: Ivory Today's Best Deals View at Ted Baker Reasons to buy + Dressier design + Ideal for winter brides + Belted to highlight the waist Reasons to avoid - Small size range - Polyester fabric - less breathable

Faux fur is synonymous with luxury so if you want to indulge in some sartorial extravagance, a faux fur coat is the way to go. No longer just about classic hues of browns and beiges, for the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 designers such as Bally and Stella McCartney sent models down the runway in bold animal prints and vibrant hues for a more statement-making look. One of the easiest winter coats to style, a faux fur coat is a head-turning outfit in itself so it really doesn’t matter what you wear underneath.

A combination of cosiness and glamour, this ivory design from Ted Baker is top of our wish list this season. If you’re worried about the extra bulk a faux fux coat, the belted waist design helps to add structure to your shape. The oversized collar adds an extra dose of drama. Wear over the best cocktail dresses to really make your entrance at every party.

7. Best trench coat

Mango Classic Trench Coat with Belt Specifications RRP: £89.99 / $139.99 Sizes: XXS-4XL Fabric: 100% cotton outer Colourways: Beige, dark navy, khaki Today's Best Deals View at Mango Reasons to buy + Cotton outer for breathability + Plus sizes available + Timeless design Reasons to avoid - No black design

Few coats have such all-year-round appeal as the trench. Wear yours as a lightweight layer as part of your spring capsule wardrobe, before transferring it to your autumn wardrobe later in the year. The traditional trench is straight-cut, a mid-calf length, and features both a collar and a belt, but this sartorial blueprint continues to be tweaked and reimagined season after season. Alongside classic shades of biscuity beige are prints, patterns, and bold hues. This season, while the classic structured cotton fabric remains the key option, for a more fashion-forward feel, swap it out for a more modern denim, or real leather iteration.

If the budget doesn’t quite stretch to a Burberry trench coat, this Mango design is the next best thing. Featuring defining characteristics of the traditional trench from the double-breasted silhouette to the adjustable belt, it’s made from a water-repellent fabric so will protect you during a short shower too.

Best of the rest…

8. Best shearling coat

Joseph Textured Shearling Cail Coat Specifications RRP: £2,495 / $3,995 Sizes: UK: 6-16 / US: 2-12 Fabric: 100% shearling leather Colourways: Today's Best Deals View at Joseph Reasons to buy + Soft and luxurious + Extremely warm Reasons to avoid - Highest price point in the piece - Small size range

Blending textures is a failsafe way to add luxe to your look - the more tactile the better. Shaggy and soft, shearling is satisfyingly cosy, and a premium way to stay warm when temperatures drop. It’s important to note that shearling is an animal product akin to fur, and faux options are widely available if required. The most popular style of shearling coat is undoubtedly the aviator, recognisable by its oversized shape, broad lapels, and crossbody fastening (usually a zip). The style was originally worn by pilots, before becoming a popular fashion piece. But other shearling designs are available and deliver a chic Rich Mom feel to any outfit.

Go all-out with Joseph’s textured Cali coat. Single-breasted with hidden buttons, it has a waist-defining belt and smooth leather on the inside. It has an oversized fit so you may want to size down to avoid feeling too overwhelmed by the fabric. A true investment piece that’s bound to bring in the compliments.

Best of the rest…

What winter coats are in for 2023?

Want to know a fashion editor's tip? The earlier you shop for your winter coat, the better. Most brands launch their autumn/winter ranges as early as August, so it pays to invest early while there’s still plenty of stock.

So, which are the big coat trends 2023 to know about? First up, it’s all about texture, with faux fur still giving us the fuzzy feels. Look to muted tones like black, brown, and beige for timeless appeal. Denim is also still having a moment, now adorning trenches and straight-cut coats instead of just jackets.

When it comes to print and colour, the bolder the better. Add some zing to your winter looks with a pop of playful Crayola brights or an eye-catching check. Keep the rest of your outfit on the quieter side to let them have their moment.

For a coat you’ll wear winter after winter, you ideally need to think beyond trends. Instead, make your first priority understanding where you’ll wear your coat the most. Will it be to work? When walking the dog? For a special occasion? Keeping these factors in mind will not only help you to avoid splurging on something you won’t use but allow you to start visualising how it will fit with the existing pieces in your wardrobe.

Which coats are the warmest in winter?

Winter coats can normally be divided into two categories: the ones that prioritise style, and the ones that prioritise warmth. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a crossover in the middle. In fact, this central section of this sartorial ven diagram is much bigger than you might think.

The first consideration when understanding how to pick a warm winter coat is fabric. Wool is a brilliant insulator, and as the fibers have gaps between them, is also nice and breathable. Keep in mind that “wool mix” doesn’t always mean substantial wool content, so check the label. Ideally, you’re looking for at least 80% to keep you toasty. Cashmere is also great at keeping the chill at bay, but this luxe fabric does come at a premium.

Now, when most of us think of a warm winter coat, it’s normally a puffer that springs to mind. Created from down, feathers, or a vegan-friendly synthetic alternative, tiny pockets of warm air are trapped between the gaps in the padding, which works to retain heat.

Fabric and filling aside, it’s the little details that make the biggest difference. It doesn’t take an expert to understand that the longer coat, and the longer the sleeves, the warmer it will be. Taped seams that won’t let in a whisper of breeze or rain are great, as are cuffed cuffs. If you’re really facing the elements, consider investing in a coat with a hood, additional lining, and waterproof outer.

Which brands have the best winter coats? When looking for the best winter coats, it's wise to think not just of aesthetics but fabrication and functionality too. While lots of fashion-forward brands will produce gorgeous winter coats that are on trend and will keep you cosy, for maximum winter protection, you want to look to specialist brands, that have a wealth of knowledge in high-spec fabrics. This includes brands like The North Face, as its coats are designed for performance not just looks. This means they will have special coatings to protect you from the weather. If you're looking for more of a trend-led style, opt for brands that use down, or imitation down (for a vegan version). Brands such as Uniqlo and Canada Goose are excellent for this style.

Should your winter coat be a size bigger? "Winter coats are cut specifically with the idea that you'll be wearing other items of clothing underneath them", says fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "Meaning they should already be a little roomier than a t-shirt in the same size. To that end, you do not need to size up when buying a winter coat. If buying a tailored design, you may find it a little too fitted to wear bulky sweaters underneath. If you are tempted to size up, make sure to look at the shoulders of the coat as a size guide when trying on. The shoulder seams should still sit on your shoulders, when it comes to getting a smart but well fitting coat."

What to look for when buying a coat? When looking for the best winter coats there are several things to consider. 1. Fabric - This is possibly the most important as it is the deciding factor as to how warm your coat will be. Natural fabrics, such as wool, will be naturally warm but also breathable, so you won't find yourself hot and sweaty. There are a number of technical fabrics now available on the market and these are an excellent choice for high-performance, cold weather coats. Look for treated fabrics that will help keep you dry, protect against wind and keep you warm. Tactile fabrics such as faux fur and shearling will also contribute to a feeling of protection and cosiness. 2. Design - Of course, you want your coat to look good too, and paying attention to the latest coat trends will help you nail this season's looks. If you want more of an investment style that you can wear for several seasons, opt for a more classic design in a neutral colourway that won't go out of fashion. 3. Care instructions - While this shouldn't be a final deciding factor, it is wise to make yourself aware of the care label instructions before purchase. Coats that require dry cleaning are obviously harder to care for and may be better suited to special occasion, or workwear styles. Machine washable coats might be more desirable for everyday, sporty or coats worn to the park or on a dog walk so you can keep them refreshed more easily. 4. What's it for - There will be a number of different winter coats you may want in your winter wardrobe. This will include something smart and perhaps more tailored for the office, or evening wear, something a little sportier like a parka for weekends, and something a little more glamourous - like a faux fur coat, as we head into the festive season.