What to wear skiing to stay comfortable, cosy, and dry on the slopes

Whether you've been on the slopes for decades or it's your first time in the mountains, figuring out what to wear skiing is the key to success in the snow. Choose the wrong gear, and you could be in for a day of shivering and discomfort that will set your holiday off on the wrong foot.

From the best thermals for women to waterproof outerwear, there are several pieces that are non-negotiable in a ski wardrobe. The warmest leggings rank high on that list, but don't overlook accessories like padded socks and neck gaiters too - these are the things that can sometimes be forgotten but that you will certainly struggle without.

We've spoken to several skiing and fashion experts to find out the pieces that no ski wardrobe should be without, as well as the key brands and materials to look out for when shopping. And whilst practicality should be the main priority for all skiers, there are plenty of stylish ski brands that deliver on quality too.

What to wear skiing, according to the experts

We asked ski instructors and some of our ski-devoted fashion team which pieces they would recommend for a comfortable ensemble that can withstand the elements. These are their top picks for creating a capsule wardrobe that is suitable for what to wear in the snow.

1. Thermals and base layers

"A good base layer is moisture-wicking, traps heat close to your body, and keeps you warm and dry," says Mike Humphrey, Level 3 ski instructor and race coach. "Look for thermals made of merino wool or synthetic materials like polyester or nylon."

Don't underestimate the importance of your base layers, as they will be the pieces that keep you warm even in sub-zero temperatures. You will need a long-sleeved top and a pair of leggings or tight-fitting trousers that you can layer under your outerwear to keep warmth in. Plus, always ensure that these pieces are just as comfortable as your best loungewear and allow for movement.

Humphrey recommends shopping at Smartwool, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx for high-performance gear that will have your ski wardrobe essentials covered.

Patagonia Capilene Thermal View at Patagonia RRP: £90 | Breathable yet warm, this top is designed to keep you toasty in cold conditions and control odour. Layer under your ski jacket during the day and throw on under one of the best oversized jumpers for apres ski in the evening. Arc'teryx Zip Base Layer View at Arc'teryx RRP: £130 | A sleek zip-up like this is ideal for skiing during the winter months when temperatures plummet. With added stretch, moisture control, and weather protection it will stand up against the elements - and it looks great too. Mountain Warehouse Leggings View at Mountain Warehouse RRP: £59.99 | Made from lightweight and breathable merino wool, these soft leggings offer movement and warmth. Endlessly versatile, they can be thrown on with a pair of the best black boots and an oversized fur coat for winter walks when you get back from your trip.

2. Mid Layer

The best fleeces for women make for a perfect skiing mid-layer. "A mid-layer adds insulation and helps keep heat close to your body," says Humphrey, but you want something a little heavier than your base layer to trap even more heat. This is also probably what you will wear when you're having lunch or a hot chocolate break, so it's worth having a cosy layer that isn't as bulky as your ski jacket to wear whilst you're relaxing.

"A fleece or a good puffer jacket are great options," affirms Humphrey. "They will provide warmth without adding too much bulk." Puffer jacket outfits will never fail you, but be sure to opt for a thinner puffer or a gilet-style piece that can be worn under another coat.

Columbia Technical Fleece Jacket View at Columbia RRP: £65 | Humphrey recommends Columbia for high-performance mid-layers. This minimalist fleece will slot right into a winter capsule wardrobe, and it provides sun protection and moisture-wicking properties - perfect for a skiing trip. Decathlon Puffer Jacket View at Decathlon RRP: £54.99 | Be very careful to opt for a lightweight puffer jacket as your mid-layer - don't go for anything too bulky that will be hard to layer with. This one will keep you warm in temperatures down to -5°C and is compact and lightweight. Lululemon Fleece Pullover View at Lululemon RRP: £138 | Offering both style and substance, this soft and stretchy fleece features handy pockets for storing essentials. If you want to invest in ski gear that you can wear for countless different occasions, this will look good styled with exercise leggings for the gym.

3. Outerwear

Outerwear is where your ski ensemble all comes together. Whilst your other layers are about comfort and warmth, outerwear needs that extra dose of practicality. Although it may be tempting to repurpose one of your best winter coats for the occasion, it is very unlikely to perform well in the snow. Even the best puffer jackets aren't always waterproof, so outerwear is one thing you won't regret investing in.

"Outerwear should be waterproof and breathable to protect you from the elements while allowing moisture and heat to escape," says Humphrey. "Look for a jacket and pants with a high waterproof rating and features like pit zips, pass pockets, and a hood that goes over a helmet. For colder climates, consider an insulated coat." You can't go wrong if you opt for outerwear with these features, and it will last you for years to come.

Roxy Bib Ski Trousers View at John Lewis RRP: £280 | In terms of brands that offer style and substance, "I would head over to Roxy - their ski wear is lovely," says our Senior Fashion Stylist & Writer Becky Joiner-O'Riordan. With adjustable straps to keep the trousers up and premium water-repelling 15K ROXY DryFlight® technology, these are perfect for all manner of skiers. Helly Hansen Ski Jacket View at Helly Hansen RRP: £240 | Humphrey suggests Helly Hansen for high-quality ski jackets. The pieces are slightly pricey if you're new to skiing, but if you invest in a more premium piece now, it could last you a lifetime. As well as being perfectly insulated, windproof, and breathable, it wins style points too. Mountain Warehouse Ski Trousers View at Mountain Warehouse RRP: £130 | You can expect high waterproof levels and breathability with these trousers. The adjustable waistband and belt loops mean you can get the perfect fit, whilst the super stretch fabric is brilliant for long days on the slopes.

4. Accessories

There are quite a few boxes to tick when it comes to ski accessories, and all are equally as important. The items that Humphrey recommends to everyone are ski socks, a neck gaiter or balaclava, gloves, goggles, and a helmet. However, you can add things like the best scarves for women or one of the best winter hats if you want as much warmth as possible.

"Ski socks combine compression and padding to keep your feet comfortable and warm while on the hill. Regular socks will work in a pinch, but good ski socks are much more comfortable," says Humphrey. Ski boots can be pretty painful if they're the wrong size or your socks are too thin - don't put yourself through the agony.

If you're lucky enough to have some sun on your skiing trip, you need a high-quality pair of goggles in your kit - even the best sunglasses won't cut it. "Goggles protect your eyes from the sun and wind while improving your vision on the slopes. Look for goggles with a high UV rating, anti-fog coating, and interchangeable lenses for different light conditions," says Humphrey.

And finally, a helmet. You will usually be able to rent one from a ski shop along with your skis, boots, and poles, but you're guaranteed a better and more comfortable fit if you buy your own. If you do decide to invest, Humphrey suggests you "consider features like adjustable vents, audio compatibility, and MIPS technology for added protection against rotational forces."

Smartwool Cushion Socks View at Snow + Rock RRP: £28 | Padded socks are one of the best investments you can make. Made from warm merino wool and with a full cushioned sole, they will save your feet when skiing. Plus, they can be worn with the best snow boots in the evenings for apres ski activites. Oakley Snow Goggles View at Oakley RRP: £182 | With 100% protection against UVA, UVB, and UVC, these goggles are ideal for protecting your eyes against the elements on the slopes. The best part? You can swap out the lenses depending on the weather conditions, so despite the high price point, they offer unbeatable versatility. The North Face Mittens View at The North Face RRP: £60 | "It's essential to have a good pair of gloves or mittens that are waterproof and insulated," says Humphrey. "Mittens tend to be warmer, but gloves offer more dexterity for tasks like adjusting your goggles or zippers." These are windproof, waterproof, and breathable.

Can you wear normal clothes to ski?

You may be able to use some of your regular clothes whilst skiing, but probably only as your base and mid-layers. If you own a pair of warm, comfortable leggings or have a healthy collection of thermal tops, they will almost certainly work for skiing.

However, although your best joggers may be comfortable and warm, they won't do well on skiing trips due to the added bulk. Regular exercise-style tops may work if you are skiing in the spring, but they won't keep you anywhere near as warm as proper thermals in colder climates.

When it comes to outerwear, you will need to invest in high-quality ski gear. Normal coats and trousers won't have the proper insulation or waterproof properties to keep out the snow. If you only invest in one thing for skiing, make it your outerwear.

Our experts:

Mike Humphrey Social Links Navigation Level 3 ski instructor and race coach Mike is a writer, entrepreneur, and avid skier. He operates mykhumphrey.com, where he writes about his passions, skiing and business. He lives in a ski town in Japan where he runs several companies, all while skiing 100+ days a year. He is a certified Level 3 ski instructor and race coach.