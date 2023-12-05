Best snow boots to invest in for style and grip
9 best snow boots that are editor approved
It's nearly impossible to tackle icy temperatures without the best snow boots. Ideal for when the fluffy stuff has first fallen to the ground, they will also be indispensable in the following days as glorious snow turns to treacherous ice.
Whether you're hitting the slopes, or just want to avoid stacking it on the ground, the best snow boots are a winter capsule wardrobe must-have. As temperatures plummet and the white stuff sweeps the nation, snow boots not only keep your feet dry and warm, they'll make navigating icy or wet snowy terrain a little easier.
"When you're looking for a new pair of snow boots", explains fashion editor & stylist, Antonia Kraskowski, "there are various factors to consider. Three important ones are sole grip, warmth and waterproofing. A good tractor tread sole will create grip in slippy situations, stopping you from falling over on patches of ice. If you are going to encounter lengthy times of snow and ice, it’s worth investing in a specialist snow or active footwear brand such as Sorel."
Depending on the level of technicality you need from your footwear, you can opt for more fashion-led styles, but sole and waterproofing will always remain paramount. "If you’re hitting the slopes," Antonia continues. "And want a cool pair of boots that will keep your feet warm for apres ski activity, Moon Boots super padded styles will keep your toes cosy no matter how deep the snow fall is".
With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.
9 of the best snow boots
RRP: £195 | Known for its high tech footwear with weatherproofing capabilities, Sorel make some of the best snow boots. This pair states it is ideal for use in heavy snow, so you can rest assured you have good grip and a great level of warmth and support. It also features a removable 6mm felt inner boot lining and Sherpa pile cuff for added cosy points. While the boot itself is waterproof, it is important to note that the laces are not waterproof - so if you have a day out in the snow you may want some spares. Available right up to a size 10, these are super versatile and accessible.
RRP: £170 | The Moon Boot is a classic when it comes to what to wear in the snow. The padded outer offers great warmth, while the chunky style boot has faded in and out of the latest boot trends, it is currently a firm favourite amongst cold-weather loving fashionistas. The black and white version is of course, the most classic and versatile of all. Available in three neutral colourways, the Moonboot is designed to keep your tootsies cosy to -31degrees. While the soles are specifically crafted with icy terrain in mind. Ideal for those who love both style and practicality, the faux leather is smart too.
RRP: £89.99 | Tried, tested and loved by woman&home content director, Lucy Searle, "I tend to use my snowboots for both dog walking in the muddy woods and for ski trips," she explains. "These ones are particularly good for both because of the wellie-like waterproof lower half, which can be quickly washed of mud, and which keep my feet dry whether I'm wading through puddles or wet, sludgy snow. The soles are non-slip, which is particularly noticeable on ice, and I like the suede-look, fluffy uppers because they make the boots look less utilitarian. And, of course, the fluffy inner lining is lovely and warm".
Lucy Searle has written about interiors, gardens and travel for over 30 years, starting within the interiors departments of women's magazines before switching to interiors-only titles in the mid-1990s. In 2018, Lucy took on the role of Global Editor in Chief for Realhomes.com; in 2020, Lucy took on the same role at Homes & Gardens' website, where she also edited the magazine. Lucy is now Content Director across Homes & Gardens, Woman & Home, Real Homes and Ideal Home.
RRP: £120 | New to the market, activewear brand Merrell have paired up with sports brand Sweaty Betty to bring style to the slopes. The puffy quilted shoe with toggle detailing has a water repellent treatment, as well as odor control built into the shoe.
RRP: £170 | For serious style, lean into one of the hottest fashion colour trends of 2023 and embrace metallics. These luxe silver boots feature a cute faux fur trim at the top for added wow factor. The grip heavy rubberised sole is ideal.
RRP: £295 | "For every day wear in the city, Grenson boots are a good buy," explains Antonia. "Not only are they super stylish but the thick sole and chunky tread will make even the iciest commute a stroll in the park. A good idea is to size up slightly, adding sheepskin liners inside to add an extra element of warmth.
RRP: £110 | From activewear, outdoors brand Columbia - already makers of some of the best waterproofs, comes these waterproof, insulated lace up boots that are ideal for tackling snowy terrain. Featuring an upper fleece lining to lock in that heat.
RRP: £165 | Rated highly by woman&home deputy food editor, Rose Fooks, "they are hard wearing and well made. The deep grip on the sole means they are great for walking on snow and the removable inner felt lining keeps your feet toasty even in the coldest weather." Crafted for heavy snow use.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
