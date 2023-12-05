Best snow boots to invest in for style and grip

It's nearly impossible to tackle icy temperatures without the best snow boots. Ideal for when the fluffy stuff has first fallen to the ground, they will also be indispensable in the following days as glorious snow turns to treacherous ice.

Whether you're hitting the slopes, or just want to avoid stacking it on the ground, the best snow boots are a winter capsule wardrobe must-have. As temperatures plummet and the white stuff sweeps the nation, snow boots not only keep your feet dry and warm, they'll make navigating icy or wet snowy terrain a little easier.

"When you're looking for a new pair of snow boots", explains fashion editor & stylist, Antonia Kraskowski, "there are various factors to consider. Three important ones are sole grip, warmth and waterproofing. A good tractor tread sole will create grip in slippy situations, stopping you from falling over on patches of ice. If you are going to encounter lengthy times of snow and ice, it’s worth investing in a specialist snow or active footwear brand such as Sorel."

Depending on the level of technicality you need from your footwear, you can opt for more fashion-led styles, but sole and waterproofing will always remain paramount. "If you’re hitting the slopes," Antonia continues. "And want a cool pair of boots that will keep your feet warm for apres ski activity, Moon Boots super padded styles will keep your toes cosy no matter how deep the snow fall is".

Antonia Kraskowski Social Links Navigation With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.

9 of the best snow boots

Sorel Joan of Arctic Trimmed Boot View at Sorel RRP: £195 | Known for its high tech footwear with weatherproofing capabilities, Sorel make some of the best snow boots. This pair states it is ideal for use in heavy snow, so you can rest assured you have good grip and a great level of warmth and support. It also features a removable 6mm felt inner boot lining and Sherpa pile cuff for added cosy points. While the boot itself is waterproof, it is important to note that the laces are not waterproof - so if you have a day out in the snow you may want some spares. Available right up to a size 10, these are super versatile and accessible. Moon Boot Icon Shell & Faux Leather Snow Boots View at Net A Porter RRP: £170 | The Moon Boot is a classic when it comes to what to wear in the snow. The padded outer offers great warmth, while the chunky style boot has faded in and out of the latest boot trends, it is currently a firm favourite amongst cold-weather loving fashionistas. The black and white version is of course, the most classic and versatile of all. Available in three neutral colourways, the Moonboot is designed to keep your tootsies cosy to -31degrees. While the soles are specifically crafted with icy terrain in mind. Ideal for those who love both style and practicality, the faux leather is smart too. Josef Seibel Westland Ventura View at John Lewis RRP: £89.99 | Tried, tested and loved by woman&home content director, Lucy Searle, "I tend to use my snowboots for both dog walking in the muddy woods and for ski trips," she explains. "These ones are particularly good for both because of the wellie-like waterproof lower half, which can be quickly washed of mud, and which keep my feet dry whether I'm wading through puddles or wet, sludgy snow. The soles are non-slip, which is particularly noticeable on ice, and I like the suede-look, fluffy uppers because they make the boots look less utilitarian. And, of course, the fluffy inner lining is lovely and warm".