Who says knee highs aren't for spring? Sienna Miller's trending tan boots rework everything you thought you knew about this season's footwear
Sienna Miller has shown that you can still get plenty of wear out of knee high boots this season styled in a different way.
When you think of spring footwear you probably imagine loafers, your best white trainers and maybe some elegant ballet flats. However, the weather in the UK doesn’t always play ball and Sienna Miller has signalled that knee high boot season is far from over.
On cooler days you can wear them with tights and even when it’s milder they work without them and create a leg-elongating effect that’s so beautiful. The actor wore dark tan heeled boots to Fran Cutler’s birthday bash at Nexus Club on 24th April.
Deep tan tones have been popular for a while and for spring 2025 they’re a huge trend. Opting for brown knee high boots over black makes them feel instantly more seasonal, even when they are giving a lot of leg coverage.
Recreate Sienna Miller's Spring Look
Made from a wool-cotton blend, this oversized long-sleeve jumper is cosy and casual. The decorative seam running along the front and back is a lovely detail and the soft brown tone would look lovely with other neutrals. Make it more casual like Sienna's by rolling up the sleeves and bottom hem.
This lined calf-length dress is made from a crêpe weave material and has a fabulous, flowing asymmetric hem. The bodice is fitted and the round neckline gives it an elegant feel. Wear with knee highs and a jumper for a Sienna-inspired outfit.
The pointed toe and block heel on Sienna’s shoes were gorgeous and if you’re not a lover of heels, something like these are a great option. Block heels offer more stability than you typically get from stilettos and boots keep your feet fully secure inside too.
Although you can still wear knee highs underneath wide leg trousers or culottes, when it comes to spring outfit ideas we’d wear them with a dress or skirt. This was exactly what Sienna Miller did for the party.
She wore a strappy white cami dress which fell to just above her ankles and had an asymmetric ruffled hem that was in keeping with her boho style. The split in the skirt showcased her longer boots to perfection, but you don’t have to follow her example.
A flowing midi dress looks lovely draped over the top of knee high boots without any splits or you could pick a longer skirt or dress with only a modest one. The combination of the soft white dress and warm tan shoes was fabulous and she added a cosy jumper over the top.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This made her outfit feel more relaxed and contemporary. The knit was a tan-khaki hue with a rounded neckline and longline fit. Sienna wore it with the sleeves rolled up and the bottom hem tucked up at the front over the dress.
Knitwear is another item that you might have considered packing away when winter came to an end. Just like knee highs, though, lighter jumpers and cardigans are still useful to have within easy reach in your wardrobe as an extra layer.
Sienna Miller’s party ensemble was very much in-keeping with her signature style and looked stunning for an evening out. However, you could easily recreate this for a more low-key daytime occasion with flat knee high boots.
Anyone looking for different ways to style a trench coat could also wear one over the top of an outfit like hers for extra warmth on a rainy April day. A beige or brown coat in particular would be amazing with a white dress and tan boots.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Confirmed: Sofia Vergara relies on this 'amazing' shampoo brand to keep her strands in tip-top condition
Wave goodbye to damage and quickly fading colour, this lineup of shampoos is A-list approved
By Sennen Prickett
-
Hay fever giving you a cough? These 7 natural remedies can help - and honey’s not on the list
A hay fever cough is an unfortunate symptom of the spring season - dry, tickly, and often coming with a scratchy throat
By Kat Storr
-
Ruth Langsford just gave us the green light to wear two watches - one for fitness, one for fashion
It might seem like you have to take a 'one or the other' approach, but this doesn’t have to be the case.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Naomi Watts declares warm tan is the trending colour you can trust to elevate every outfit
Spotted in head-to-toe tan at the Ralph Lauren show in New York, this is the colour everyone will be wearing in the coming months
By Molly Smith
-
I thought my swimsuit shopping days were done - then I discovered this must-have H&M option
Priced at just under £25, the H&M padded-cup swimsuit outshone my designer style
By Caroline Parr
-
Adidas Sambas have been trending for months now - but Fearne Cotton just wore hers in the most refreshing way
We’re still a few months away from sandal season and Fearne Cotton has inspired us to reach for our Sambas so much more.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Helen Skelton's layered look is giving me plenty of country chic style inspiration this Earth Day
She paired a mocha-coloured jumper with a blue shirt and a pair of wellies by Kate Middleton's favourite brand
By Caroline Parr
-
Helen Mirren's go-to accessory is a royal favourite that makes your outfit wedding season ready
If there’s one accessory we associate with Dame Helen Mirren it surely has to be this - and it’s the perfect piece for special occasions.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Clodagh McKenna’s olive green Zara trousers are under £60 - this springtime essential will get you ditching your jeans
Jeans will always have a place in our wardrobe but a great pair of tailored trousers makes a lovely change and can be equally versatile.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's diamante bag is giving her iconic Fendi Baguette a run for its money - and it costs far less
A crystal-covered accessory is a surefire way to add some wow-factor to your outfit
By Matilda Stanley