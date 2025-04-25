Who says knee highs aren't for spring? Sienna Miller's trending tan boots rework everything you thought you knew about this season's footwear

Sienna Miller has shown that you can still get plenty of wear out of knee high boots this season styled in a different way.

Sienna Miller attends the &quot;Horizon: An American Saga&quot; Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
When you think of spring footwear you probably imagine loafers, your best white trainers and maybe some elegant ballet flats. However, the weather in the UK doesn’t always play ball and Sienna Miller has signalled that knee high boot season is far from over.

On cooler days you can wear them with tights and even when it’s milder they work without them and create a leg-elongating effect that’s so beautiful. The actor wore dark tan heeled boots to Fran Cutler’s birthday bash at Nexus Club on 24th April.

Deep tan tones have been popular for a while and for spring 2025 they’re a huge trend. Opting for brown knee high boots over black makes them feel instantly more seasonal, even when they are giving a lot of leg coverage.

Sienna Miller attends Fran Cutler's birthday bash at Nexus Club London on April 24, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nexus Club London)

Recreate Sienna Miller's Spring Look

& Other Stories Oversized Jumper
& Other Stories Oversized Jumper

Made from a wool-cotton blend, this oversized long-sleeve jumper is cosy and casual. The decorative seam running along the front and back is a lovely detail and the soft brown tone would look lovely with other neutrals. Make it more casual like Sienna's by rolling up the sleeves and bottom hem.

H&M White Asymmetric Hem Dress
H&M White Asymmetric Hem Dress

This lined calf-length dress is made from a crêpe weave material and has a fabulous, flowing asymmetric hem. The bodice is fitted and the round neckline gives it an elegant feel. Wear with knee highs and a jumper for a Sienna-inspired outfit.

Dune Taylyn Tan Riding Boots
Dune Taylyn Tan Riding Boots

Available in wide and standard fits, these deep tan knee high boots are under £80 in the sale and are incredibly classic. We particularly love the gold-toned buckle detail around the ankle and they have rounded toes and are made from gorgeous leather.

The pointed toe and block heel on Sienna’s shoes were gorgeous and if you’re not a lover of heels, something like these are a great option. Block heels offer more stability than you typically get from stilettos and boots keep your feet fully secure inside too.

Although you can still wear knee highs underneath wide leg trousers or culottes, when it comes to spring outfit ideas we’d wear them with a dress or skirt. This was exactly what Sienna Miller did for the party.

She wore a strappy white cami dress which fell to just above her ankles and had an asymmetric ruffled hem that was in keeping with her boho style. The split in the skirt showcased her longer boots to perfection, but you don’t have to follow her example.

Sienna Miller stands on the stairs as she attends Fran Cutler's birthday bash at Nexus Club London

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nexus Club London)

A flowing midi dress looks lovely draped over the top of knee high boots without any splits or you could pick a longer skirt or dress with only a modest one. The combination of the soft white dress and warm tan shoes was fabulous and she added a cosy jumper over the top.

This made her outfit feel more relaxed and contemporary. The knit was a tan-khaki hue with a rounded neckline and longline fit. Sienna wore it with the sleeves rolled up and the bottom hem tucked up at the front over the dress.

Knitwear is another item that you might have considered packing away when winter came to an end. Just like knee highs, though, lighter jumpers and cardigans are still useful to have within easy reach in your wardrobe as an extra layer.

Fran Cutler and Sienna Miller sit next to each other and pose for a photo as they attend Fran Cutler's birthday bash at Nexus Club London on April 24, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nexus Club London)

Sienna Miller’s party ensemble was very much in-keeping with her signature style and looked stunning for an evening out. However, you could easily recreate this for a more low-key daytime occasion with flat knee high boots.

Anyone looking for different ways to style a trench coat could also wear one over the top of an outfit like hers for extra warmth on a rainy April day. A beige or brown coat in particular would be amazing with a white dress and tan boots.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

