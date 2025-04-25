Who says knee highs aren't for spring? Sienna Miller's trending tan boots rework everything you thought you knew about this season's footwear

When you think of spring footwear you probably imagine loafers, your best white trainers and maybe some elegant ballet flats. However, the weather in the UK doesn’t always play ball and Sienna Miller has signalled that knee high boot season is far from over.

On cooler days you can wear them with tights and even when it’s milder they work without them and create a leg-elongating effect that’s so beautiful. The actor wore dark tan heeled boots to Fran Cutler’s birthday bash at Nexus Club on 24th April.

Deep tan tones have been popular for a while and for spring 2025 they’re a huge trend. Opting for brown knee high boots over black makes them feel instantly more seasonal, even when they are giving a lot of leg coverage.

Recreate Sienna Miller's Spring Look

The pointed toe and block heel on Sienna’s shoes were gorgeous and if you’re not a lover of heels, something like these are a great option. Block heels offer more stability than you typically get from stilettos and boots keep your feet fully secure inside too.

Although you can still wear knee highs underneath wide leg trousers or culottes, when it comes to spring outfit ideas we’d wear them with a dress or skirt. This was exactly what Sienna Miller did for the party.

She wore a strappy white cami dress which fell to just above her ankles and had an asymmetric ruffled hem that was in keeping with her boho style. The split in the skirt showcased her longer boots to perfection, but you don’t have to follow her example.

A flowing midi dress looks lovely draped over the top of knee high boots without any splits or you could pick a longer skirt or dress with only a modest one. The combination of the soft white dress and warm tan shoes was fabulous and she added a cosy jumper over the top.

This made her outfit feel more relaxed and contemporary. The knit was a tan-khaki hue with a rounded neckline and longline fit. Sienna wore it with the sleeves rolled up and the bottom hem tucked up at the front over the dress.

Knitwear is another item that you might have considered packing away when winter came to an end. Just like knee highs, though, lighter jumpers and cardigans are still useful to have within easy reach in your wardrobe as an extra layer.

Sienna Miller’s party ensemble was very much in-keeping with her signature style and looked stunning for an evening out. However, you could easily recreate this for a more low-key daytime occasion with flat knee high boots.

Anyone looking for different ways to style a trench coat could also wear one over the top of an outfit like hers for extra warmth on a rainy April day. A beige or brown coat in particular would be amazing with a white dress and tan boots.