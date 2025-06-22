A cami dress is perfect for the heatwave, and Sienna Miller’s style offers a fresh alternative to bright summer colours

The actress wowed in a strappy brown dress, and it's a winning look for hot weather

If, like me, you struggle with the soaring temperatures, the word ‘heatwave’ might have filled you with dread ahead of this weekend. Finding clothes that I feel comfortable in and that I can wear all day without becoming a sweaty mess can be a tricky task.

At this time of year I find that strappy and fuss-free pieces are total a wardrobe winner, as they don’t feel restricting or heavy to wear, and I can carry on with my day (and maybe catch a little bit of a tan on my shoulders!) without worrying about sweat patches or heat rash. I have been wearing my Uniqlo Airism Cotton dress on repeat, but after looking at the forecast, I have been stocking up on some new cami dresses, and while doing my research, I came across a gorgeous picture of Sienna Miller wearing the perfect sunny-day outfit.

The star was photographed with Emily Blunt while at the opening night of a new play in NYC, and Sienna wore a gorgeous ST. AGNI brown maxi dress with skinny straps that tie at the shoulders.

The dress looked amazing on her, and the rich chocolate tone was an unexpected colour choice for summer, but the glossy fabric keeps it sunshine-ready. If you love her look as much as I do, you can find the very same piece as well as some designer doubles in my edit below.

Shop the Dress

St. Agni , Gathered Washed Satin Jacquard MaxiExat match

ST. AGNI
Gathered Washed Satin Jacquard Maxi

I love how straightforward and classic this dress is, yet it still manages to feel very on-trend. The tie shoulder straps mean you can adjust it to fit your shape, and the gathered waist detailing will flatter your curves in all the right places.

Shop More Brown Dresses

Selected Femme, Nora Strappy Maxi Dress
Selected Femme
Nora Strappy Maxi Dress

This longer length dress has a bit of a boho feel to it that will look fabulous with lots of bangles and caged sandals. Add a denim jacket for a chillier summer evening.

Hush, Air Flow Strappy Midi Dress
Hush
Air Flow Strappy Midi Dress

This light, cotton dress is designed to feel breathable and cool to wear, which makes it even more of a heat wave saviour. Style it like the model has, with an oversized woven bag and strappy sandals.

Nobody's Child , Brown Colorado Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Colorado Midi Dress

The fitted jersey top combined with a flared cotton skirt makes this dress perfect if you are on the hunt for smart casual outfit ideas. It can easily be dressed up or down with different shoes and jewels.

When it comes to styling a brown dress, I'd recommend keeping it tonal with your accessories for a very chic and elegant feel, but gold pieces and even animal print will also sit particularly well with a chocolate coloured slip dress.

As I mentioned, a strappy dress is a winner for very hot weather, but if you prefer to cover your upper arms, try layering your piece over a simple grey T-shirt or popping it under a fresh white shirt. Rich brown tones will work well into autumn too - simply add boots and a chunky cardigan once the weather cools.

Complete the Look

Mint Velvet, Bea Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Bea Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps

Leopard print ballet flats are a bit of a footwear failsafe. They will buddy up well with brown pieces as well as a whole host of other items in your wardrobe.

Reiss , Alice Strappy Leather Heeled Sandals
Reiss
Alice Strappy Leather Heeled Sandals

Shiny metallics will add a glam spin to your chocolate brown outfit. This mid-height pair will look great minus any 'ouch' moments.

Nobody's Child, Tan Suede Heeled Clogs
Nobody's Child
Tan Suede Heeled Clogs

Nobody's Child has a new shoe collection and this pair of suede clogs is one of my favourites from the range. They will sit well with your dress or a pair of jeans.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.