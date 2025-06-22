A cami dress is perfect for the heatwave, and Sienna Miller’s style offers a fresh alternative to bright summer colours

If, like me, you struggle with the soaring temperatures, the word ‘heatwave’ might have filled you with dread ahead of this weekend. Finding clothes that I feel comfortable in and that I can wear all day without becoming a sweaty mess can be a tricky task.

At this time of year I find that strappy and fuss-free pieces are total a wardrobe winner, as they don’t feel restricting or heavy to wear, and I can carry on with my day (and maybe catch a little bit of a tan on my shoulders!) without worrying about sweat patches or heat rash. I have been wearing my Uniqlo Airism Cotton dress on repeat, but after looking at the forecast, I have been stocking up on some new cami dresses, and while doing my research, I came across a gorgeous picture of Sienna Miller wearing the perfect sunny-day outfit.

The star was photographed with Emily Blunt while at the opening night of a new play in NYC, and Sienna wore a gorgeous ST. AGNI brown maxi dress with skinny straps that tie at the shoulders.

The dress looked amazing on her, and the rich chocolate tone was an unexpected colour choice for summer, but the glossy fabric keeps it sunshine-ready. If you love her look as much as I do, you can find the very same piece as well as some designer doubles in my edit below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Dress

Exat match ST. AGNI Gathered Washed Satin Jacquard Maxi £481 at Net-A-Porter I love how straightforward and classic this dress is, yet it still manages to feel very on-trend. The tie shoulder straps mean you can adjust it to fit your shape, and the gathered waist detailing will flatter your curves in all the right places.

Shop More Brown Dresses

Selected Femme Nora Strappy Maxi Dress £71 (was £95) at Anthropologie This longer length dress has a bit of a boho feel to it that will look fabulous with lots of bangles and caged sandals. Add a denim jacket for a chillier summer evening. Hush Air Flow Strappy Midi Dress £120 at John Lewis This light, cotton dress is designed to feel breathable and cool to wear, which makes it even more of a heat wave saviour. Style it like the model has, with an oversized woven bag and strappy sandals. Nobody's Child Brown Colorado Midi Dress £69 at Nobody's Child The fitted jersey top combined with a flared cotton skirt makes this dress perfect if you are on the hunt for smart casual outfit ideas. It can easily be dressed up or down with different shoes and jewels.

When it comes to styling a brown dress, I'd recommend keeping it tonal with your accessories for a very chic and elegant feel, but gold pieces and even animal print will also sit particularly well with a chocolate coloured slip dress.

As I mentioned, a strappy dress is a winner for very hot weather, but if you prefer to cover your upper arms, try layering your piece over a simple grey T-shirt or popping it under a fresh white shirt. Rich brown tones will work well into autumn too - simply add boots and a chunky cardigan once the weather cools.

Complete the Look