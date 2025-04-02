Double denim, triple suede and a floral blouse - Sienna Miller’s outfit is an easy-to-follow recipe for a polished spring look

We often hear about the "colour of the season" but if we had to pick a "fabric of the season" for spring/summer 2025 it has to be suede.

It was everywhere throughout autumn and winter too but it’s showing no sign of going anywhere and tan-toned suede and faux suede in particular has been surging in popularity. From suede jackets to trenches and bags, anything in this material brings both gorgeous texture and a luxurious feel to an outfit.

Combine with versatile blue denim pieces and you’re on to a winner - as Sienna Miller has just showcased to perfection. The actor and model attended her sister Savannah’s Bridal Ballerina Breakfast on 1st April wearing double denim and triple suede with a floaty boho shirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Savannah Miller Bridal)

Recreate Sienna's Outfit

Levi's Spade Denim Trench Coat £160 at Levi's Sienna Miller's coat is more of a duster style, but this trench coat from Levi's has a very similar feel and is a gorgeous alternative to a classic beige or black trench coat. The mid-blue wash makes this great for wearing with both lighter and darker denim and you could also throw this on with a simple dress to add some contrast. & Other Stories Patterned Blouse £87 at & Other Stories A beautiful blouse can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and this one has a stand collar and a front button placket. The long sleeves are voluminous and end in gathered cuffs. Tuck into jeans or linen trousers for an instantly fabulous ensemble. Mango Wide Leg Pocket Jeans £45.99 at Mango We find wide leg jeans so comfortable to wear and whether or not you want to go full double denim like Sienna, these patch pocket jeans are a lovely item to have in your wardrobe. They come in a range of other versatile washes too and are high-waisted and close with a zip and button. M&S Tan Suede Shoulder Bag £89 at M&S There are so many suede shoulder bags around right now, but we particularly like this one because it's under £100 and it comes with an attached pouch to organise your essentials inside the bag. The soft tan tone is beautiful and it has a slouchy silhouette that reminds us of Sienna's bag. Mango Tan Suede Buckle Belt £22.99 at Mango Affordable and stunning, this suede belt also comes in black and fastens with a statement buckle. On both colourways, the hardware is gold-toned which works especially well with the warmth of the rich tan brown belt. Wear with denim like Sienna or use to jazz up tailored trousers. H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £22.99 at H&M Lined with comfy jersey, these Mary Jane-style ballet pumps have almond toes and an adjustable foot strap with a metal buckle. There are several other colours to choose from and ballet flats like these make a lovely change from trainers when you don't want to reach for heels.

Of all the denim trends for 2025, double denim is the one that we know will keep coming back into fashion. We often see people embrace it with a shirt and jeans, but Sienna thought outside the style box with her look and wore a longline denim duster coat and jeans.

Both were similar mid-blue washes and the duster fell to her ankles and had a classic lapel collar, buttons down the front and handy pockets. The smart silhouette was balanced by the more relaxed fabric and we love how it draped over her wide-leg jeans.

Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you might tend to stick to them, but if wide leg styles haven’t been on your radar before they’re worth trying out. The looser shape makes them very comfortable to wear and they look especially chic with a more fitted top.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Savannah Miller Bridal)

For double denim looks it can look lovely to mix in different tones, but Sienna Miller’s outfit was a masterclass in cohesion and so she opted to keep to the same mid-blue colour palette with her denim. She then took the same approach with her accessories and went for all tan suede pieces.

Her shoes were the Gucci horse bit ballet flats with a classic Mary Jane strap that runs along the top and helps to keep your feet secure. When you want a smart-casual outfit that makes you feel confident and fashion-forward but still easy to wear day-to-day then ballet flats will be your new footwear best friend.

They feel more elevated than trainers but mean you don’t have to reach for a heel. Sienna Miller’s slouchy tote bag was virtually the same shade of tan suede and her belt with its square buckle tied in with these other accessories.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Savannah Miller Bridal)

As daunting as double denim - or triple suede - might sound, the actor and model showed how striking it can be. Matching accessories and/or different items of clothing instantly makes your ensemble feel very considered and polished, even when it takes moments to put together.

Digital Fashion Ecomm Editor at woman&home, Caroline Parr, has fallen in love with Sienna Miller’s outfit and thinks her choice of top finishes off her denim and suede look nicely.

"Those Gucci suede ballet flats have just gone to the top of my wish list for spring, and the double denim styling is perfection. An ankle-grazing denim trench coat is the item I never knew I needed - so chic! And a boho blouse to round things off is so Sienna," she says.

Sienna’s blue top appears to be either an original or a replica of an Ossie Clark and Celia Birtwell floating daisy blouse. It was semi-sheer and had a soft pink floral pattern which broke up the other materials with its feminine, flowy design.