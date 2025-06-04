Not sold on double-denim? Jessica Biel just changed our mind with this figure-flattering co-ord

Denim might be a wardrobe staple, but taking this timeless look to the next level is no easy task, although Jessica Biel makes it look easy. Often referred to as a 'Canadian tuxedo,' double denim's popularity can fluctuate, but with 90s-inspired trends at an all-time high, we love the modern interpretation of this nostalgic style.

Wearing an Anna Quan jacket from Revolve with matching trousers, Jessica gave a directional take on women's trouser suits. The dark wash denim was ideal for a smart casual outfit idea, making it appropriate for her Good Morning America TV appearance.

While denim jackets and shirts are often less form-fitting, the tailored cut of the Quan piece highlighted Jessica's frame, nipping in at the waist, before a peplum-style finish that delivered an hourglass silhouette. Paired with the jeans, the two-piece looked like a flattering jumpsuit, giving the appearance of an all-in-one, with the fit benefits of separates.

Double denim has had a 2025 makeover and it's so easy to recreate

Jessica Biel's zip-through denim jacket featured vertical stitch detailing that created a lengthened silhouette while the flap pockets at the waist helped to draw the eye in, narrowing her middle. The short sleeves offered a modern twist on classic denim jackets, giving what is usually a spring or autumn piece a more summery feel.

Teamed with gently flared jeans, the success of this denim suit is all in the cut and stitching. Using contrast tan and white threads, as well as a statement ring-zip, this Anna Quan ensemble gave denim a feminine finish, using every opportunity to provide an outfit that highlighted and supported Jessica's shape.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking note of the contrast tan hue, Jessica leaned into this for her accessories, pairing her denim co-ord with timeless tan heels and a neat tan shoulder bag with a statement buckle. While her look fits into the denim trends for 2025, this ensemble is one that can continue to inspire your capsule wardrobe for years to come.

Get the look

EXACT MATCH Anna Quan Cotton Jacket £189 at Farfetch An exact match to Jessica Biel's, the panel and stitch detailing create a curve-loving shape. The gently flared cut from the waist gives a peplum-like aesthetic that will narrow midriffs and round off hips for the ultimate hourglass silhouette. While denim can be quite bulky and androgynous, this jacket is anything but. The open-ended, two way zip allows you to adjust the neck and hemline to suit your personal style. Anna Quan Kori Jeans £273 at Farfetch From the same brand to match the colour, these jeans have a straight leg cut, making them universally flattering and easy to style with both the jacket and pretty much anything else in your wardrobe. The dark wash keeps them on the polished side, ensuring they'll work for smart and casual events alike. A straight leg jean is an absolute staple as it pairs with pretty much all shoe options too, maxing out that cost per wear. Anthropologie Damson Madder Shell Denim Top £80 at Anthropologie (US) A similar aesthetic to Jessica's outfit, but at a fraction of the cost, this Damson Madder piece also uses stitch detailing to deliver a sculpting fit. Drawing the eye down and in with the subtle V-cut out, this hourglass-inducing design also features pretty puff sleeve heads for a feminine finish. Pairable with everything from jeans to silky slip skirts, this top is surprisingly versatile. Highlight your waist further with a contrasting slim belt. PAIGE Kendra Short-Sleeve Denim Jacket £265 at Selfridges Ideal for petites, or those shorter in the body, this cropped jacket with short sleeves is a chic summer twist on a classic denim trucker. The deep waistband and triangular darts once again act as an agent for drawing the eye down and in, for a form-fitting shape that delivers a narrowed waistline. The gently puffed sleeve softens the overall look. LAUREN RALPH LAUREN Leather Pointed Stiletto Heels £111.20 at La Redoute UK A pair of tan court shoes will never not be useful. Wearable in every season, this hue is as versatile as black, bringing a lightness to any look. Use them to add polish and tone down brighter outfits, or pair with other neutrals from navy and khaki to trending mocha mousse, there is no palette that tan won't enrich. OSOI Tan Brocle Bag £281 at SSENSE We can't say for certain, but this bag bears a strong likeness to Jessica's in shape and style, making us pretty certain that her neat arm candy is the Brocle bag by Osoi. With a delightfully retro feel, this style features a thicker shoulder strap for a comfortable wear, although the strap can be lengthened to go crossbody too. It's available in multiple neutral colourways for a timeless buy.

A classic combination, denim and tan always tick the wearability box for us, so however you interpret Jessica's look, stick to this palette for investment pieces. A pair of indigo denim jeans not only don't date, but if you're wondering whether jeans can be business casual, this is the hue you should go for. Dark blue jeans are less harsh than black, and as black can wash out to a not-so-smart grey, dark blue jeans tend to hold onto their colour well for a longer-lasting wear.

When it comes to denim jackets, the classic trucker styles will always have a spot in our wardrobe, but the modern, short-sleeve take worn by Jessica has got us wanting to invest in newer denim designs. More feminine and definitely dressier, a short-sleeved denim jacket, with a form-fitted cut, can be worn as both a cover-up in the summer months or fastened over a camisole as a top for added wear, particularly if the denim has a softer handle.

Although when we think about double denim, Justin Timberlake's 2001 ensemble often springs to mind, Jessica Biel has just put this co-ord back on the map in the most stylish of ways, and we can't wait to try it.