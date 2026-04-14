Lisa Snowdon gives a masterclass in wearing double denim this spring, and it's easier than you think

Double denim is one of those nostalgic looks that keeps finding its way back into fashion, and this spring is no different. It’s received endorsements from several A-listers, from Oprah Winfrey to Kylie Minogue, and Sienna Miller to Anne Hathaway, and now Lisa Snowdon has delivered her own take on the trending style.

Wearing Donna Ida’s special agent Thornton belted field jacket with the matching Katherine longer line wide leg jeans from Donna Ida, her double denim style delivered a fresh take on the classic denim jacket. Featuring a belted waist, which not only creates a flattering silhouette but also lends a more polished, directional feel to the traditional casual spring outerwear staple.

Decidedly less casual than the classic, boxy denim jacket, Lisa's piece still paired perfectly with jeans. Her Donna Ida jeans boasted a striking 70s-inspired flare that added an elegant, leg lengthening effect to balance out the longer hemline of the jacket. In a mid-wash, blue hue, the resulting look is eye-catching yet still totally wearable, and the matchy-matchy denim created a smart, suit-like effect that added a tailored feel. While Lisa opted for traditional blue hues, this would work in any shade of denim.

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) A photo posted by on

Shop Double Denim

Of all the denim trends for 2026, double denim feels like the most daunting to style. But it’s not just your classic jeans and a jacket pairing that we’re seeing people lean into this time around. New silhouettes and styles, such as denim shirts, waistcoats and tops being paired with denim skirts, coats and even scarves. This makes Lisa’s look, with its utilitarian belted jacket, a great bit of inspiration to try out the double denim trend.

For a polished and refined feel, she styled her double denim look with a pair of chocolate brown boots. With an elongated shape that hugs the foot, and a squared off toe that added a contemporary feel to the classic heeled style, it was the perfect choice of footwear to contrast the denim texture and blue hue of her two-piece.

Elsewhere, she kept her accessories to a minimum so as not to overwhelm the already striking look, and it's this that makes her elevated outfit an easy one to recreate, as it takes very little styling beyond pairing your jacket and jeans.