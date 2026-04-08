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Oprah Winfrey proves a puff sleeve jacket and flares is the freshest way to wear double denim

Oprah, 72, was photographed wearing a full look by Chloe

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Oprah Winfrey is seen on April 7, 2026 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Double denim - or as some people might call it, a Canadian tuxedo - might not be anything new in the world of fashion, but the way Oprah Winfrey just wore it definitely feels fresh!

She was pictured in New York yesterday, wearing a full look by Chloe, which consisted of an embellished denim jacket with puff sleeves, plus a pair of blue flared jeans and the much-coveted Chloe Paddington bag in a rich brown colour.

Oprah Winfrey is seen on April 7, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop puff sleeve denim jackets

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Now that the sun is shining, we're all looking for lightweight spring jackets that will see us through the whole season in style. Denim is a natural choice at this time of year, but Oprah's subtle twist on the trend will bring this classic up to date for 2026.

Oprah's clearly a big fan of Chloe's designs - not only did she recently attend the label's Autumn/Winter 2026 show in Paris, in a video shared on her Instagram page today, she told fans she was wearing "a little Chloe again... you know, me and Chloe are developing a relationship."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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