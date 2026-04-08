Double denim - or as some people might call it, a Canadian tuxedo - might not be anything new in the world of fashion, but the way Oprah Winfrey just wore it definitely feels fresh!

She was pictured in New York yesterday, wearing a full look by Chloe, which consisted of an embellished denim jacket with puff sleeves, plus a pair of blue flared jeans and the much-coveted Chloe Paddington bag in a rich brown colour.

I love the collarless high neck cut and gathered shoulders on Oprah's denim jacket, which feels like the perfect way to mix denim into Chloe's oh so boho aesthetic. It feels much more like a blouse than a jacket, espeically the way Oprah wore hers buttoned up, but you could of course layer a similar style over your favourite summer dresses as you normally would with a denim jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop puff sleeve denim jackets

Exact match Chloé Chain Detail Puff Shoulder Denim Jacket £1725.73 at Nordstrom If you feel like splashing the cash, Oprah's exact jacket is up for grabs. The jewellery detailing on the pockets means you can afford to keep accessories super simple, and if you're leaning into double denim you don't have to stick to the same colour - try teaming it with black or white jeans, too. Boden Topstitch Denim Jacket £129 at Boden This option from British clothing brand Boden is an amazing match, and looks much more expensive than £129. It's available in soft green or blue denim, and mark my words, it will sell out super quickly. Mint Velvet Indigo Plait Detail Denim Jacket £120 at Mint Velvet The braid detailing on the pockets of this jacket really elevate what is normally a casual piece of clothing. It's available in sizes XS to XL, and the fabric has a little hint of stretch to it, which I personally prefer.

How to style yours

Good American Good Legs Flared Denim Jeans £130 at Selfridges If you haven't tried them yet, Good American make some seriously impressive jeans. These flares are very flattering on, and they're really stretchy. Designer lookalike Urban Outfitters Bdg Karlie Lock Shoulder Bag £48 at Urban Outfitters This is one of the best designer lookalikes I've come across for the Chloe Paddington bag. It's even got a little padlock detail, plus it's the ideal size for all your day to day essentials. H&M Heeled Slingbacks £37.99 at H&M You can of course pair your double denim with the most comfortable trainers you own, but for a sharper look, choose a pointed heel. The mid height of these make them a lot more manageable than stilettos, and the colour is spot on.

Now that the sun is shining, we're all looking for lightweight spring jackets that will see us through the whole season in style. Denim is a natural choice at this time of year, but Oprah's subtle twist on the trend will bring this classic up to date for 2026.

Oprah's clearly a big fan of Chloe's designs - not only did she recently attend the label's Autumn/Winter 2026 show in Paris, in a video shared on her Instagram page today, she told fans she was wearing "a little Chloe again... you know, me and Chloe are developing a relationship."

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