Oprah Winfrey proves a puff sleeve jacket and flares is the freshest way to wear double denim
Oprah, 72, was photographed wearing a full look by Chloe
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Double denim - or as some people might call it, a Canadian tuxedo - might not be anything new in the world of fashion, but the way Oprah Winfrey just wore it definitely feels fresh!
She was pictured in New York yesterday, wearing a full look by Chloe, which consisted of an embellished denim jacket with puff sleeves, plus a pair of blue flared jeans and the much-coveted Chloe Paddington bag in a rich brown colour.
I love the collarless high neck cut and gathered shoulders on Oprah's denim jacket, which feels like the perfect way to mix denim into Chloe's oh so boho aesthetic. It feels much more like a blouse than a jacket, espeically the way Oprah wore hers buttoned up, but you could of course layer a similar style over your favourite summer dresses as you normally would with a denim jacket.
Shop puff sleeve denim jackets
Exact match
If you feel like splashing the cash, Oprah's exact jacket is up for grabs. The jewellery detailing on the pockets means you can afford to keep accessories super simple, and if you're leaning into double denim you don't have to stick to the same colour - try teaming it with black or white jeans, too.
This option from British clothing brand Boden is an amazing match, and looks much more expensive than £129. It's available in soft green or blue denim, and mark my words, it will sell out super quickly.
How to style yours
Designer lookalike
This is one of the best designer lookalikes I've come across for the Chloe Paddington bag. It's even got a little padlock detail, plus it's the ideal size for all your day to day essentials.
You can of course pair your double denim with the most comfortable trainers you own, but for a sharper look, choose a pointed heel. The mid height of these make them a lot more manageable than stilettos, and the colour is spot on.
Now that the sun is shining, we're all looking for lightweight spring jackets that will see us through the whole season in style. Denim is a natural choice at this time of year, but Oprah's subtle twist on the trend will bring this classic up to date for 2026.
Oprah's clearly a big fan of Chloe's designs - not only did she recently attend the label's Autumn/Winter 2026 show in Paris, in a video shared on her Instagram page today, she told fans she was wearing "a little Chloe again... you know, me and Chloe are developing a relationship."
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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