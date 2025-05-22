Sienna Miller found the most flattering and comfortable way to wear white jeans – her simple look is so easy to recreate
This is the only way we're wearing white jeans this summer
There's nothing like an effortlessly chic white jeans outfit in the summer, and Sienna Miller proved it doesn't have to be difficult with this simple outfit combination.
Styling white jeans can be daunting, especially if you're still looking for the best jeans for your body type. But Sienna proved it doesn't have to be difficult, with her relaxed white ensemble.
Battling the LA heat, she headed to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel back in the summer of 2024 wearing baggy white jeans, a off-white vest top, white trainers and brown belt. The simple combination of wardrobe basics is one of the most flattering and comfortable ways to wear white jeans we've seen - and is a look we'll definitely be recreating this summer.
Her loose straight-leg jeans are from the brand Khaite, and offer a relaxed silhouette which when paired with the cookie colored vest top create a flattering fit. Skinny jean styles might be back on trend now, but if you're wondering what the best jeans for your body type are, then this baggy style is one to consider - especially in the warmer months where we don't want fabric clinging to skin.
The outfit is finished with a brown leather belt, a large raffia tote bag from Sézane and a pair of retro-inspired Reebok sneakers.
Commenting on this look, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr said, ''When styling white jeans, neutral tones is a great direction to go in. If classic black and white, or bright pops of color feels too harsh, staying within the same color palette as the main focus of your outfit will do the trick. Stick to cream, beige, taupe and tan - and for the summer months, textured accessories like a raffia bag will pull everything together.''
Miller consistently delivers on the style front, usually wearing bohemian inspired designs from her go-to brand Chloé. And we're always excited to see her out and about sporting relaxed street style looks like this one where sneakers and effortlessly chic accessories work to elevate her more simplistic and minimal outfits.
Shop Sienna's white jeans look
Barrel leg jeans are a super chic and on-trend shape this year, though a timeless pair like this white style will surely never go out of style. They perfectly emulate Sienna's baggy pants style. Plus this bright white color will see you through the summer months and beyond.
This bag is a crafted from raffia using traditional methods, and is fabulous quality. A perfect summer bag that every capsule closet needs, take to the beach or wear to evenings out.
This glamorous take on daywear offers practical style inspiration that can be put into daily use. Plus, her raffia tote bag is from one of our favourite brands, Sézane, making this a must-have accessory for any summer capsule closet.
Cohesive and stylish, many of you will have seen ''tonal beige'' trending for several years now, under the category of quiet luxury. We love the sleek and clean look of the aesthetic, but these hues really work and look great with casual white outfits too. If you're still wondering 'what colour suits me?', then neutral tones such as beige, brown and white suit people with both warm and cool skin tones.
Style the look with
A near exact match for Sienna's Reebok Revenge Vintage Shoes, this pair of Reebok Club C Revenge II sneakers feature the same vintage-style leather and similar white and green contrasting colors that make them a playful and trendy addition to your outfits.
Neutral tones mix really well too, so there is no need to worry about matching the colors of your outfit perfectly. For example, pair a cream dress with a deep cognac-colored belt. When these colors are layered well, they create looks that are both classic and minimalist.
You could even style your white jeans outfits with a buttery yellow color, for example, with a light yellow poplin shirt or piece of knitwear.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
