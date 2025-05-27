Has Sarah Jessica Parker found this season's most stylish shoe? We'll be wearing them all summer
Clogs are an A-lister favorite that you're guaranteed to wear on repeat
Caroline Parr
Our go-to shoes have long been a classic pair of white sneakers, but A-listers have us rethinking our everyday styles. There are Katie Holmes's leather ballet flats for one, and Kate Middleton's espadrilles. But now we've come across SJP's heeled clogs, we're sure we've found the ideal pair of shoes that can work for any occasion.
The striking Dutch footwear isn't exactly a new trend, with celebs wearing them on and off for years. But now summer is coming around and the boho style is seeing a huge resurgence once again, we predict they're about to have their biggest boom yet.
Spotted wearing a heeled pair on the set of And Just Like That in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker proved that clogs can elevate even the simplest outfit without being too impractical for daily wear - and they're surprisingly comfortable too.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr thinks that clogs might just become your new favorite shoe. "You might associate SJP with Manolo Blahnik heels, but away from the camera, she loves a pair of clogs. They're an underrated option if you ask me. Pair yours with a floaty dress this summer to really lean into the boho resurgence."
Shop stylish clogs
If you're not a regular heels wearer, Birkenstock Bostons are just as fashionable as heeled clogs but even more comfortable. Spotted in countless street style photos, they're a favorite of the fashion crowd and they boast extremely high quality that will last you years. But be warned, once they're on, you won't want to take them off.
If you already own a pair and have mastered how to style Birkenstock clogs, you will know how versatile and surprisingly easy to style the classic clog can be. Think of them just like you do your sandals, though with the bonus of a closed toe that means you can slip into them even if you've left your pedicure to grow out for a little bit too long.
They're practical for colder weather, too, meaning they'll get wear all year round. You don't have to worry about them going out of style from season to season either as they're trendy yet timeless.
Wear them to liven up more basic outfits without going too outside of the box, slipping into them when wearing jeans, your favorite midi skirts or your go-to summer shorts. We also love how a black leather style like SJP's can bring an edgy, grounding feel to brighter, flowier summer dresses with their striking yet wearable design.
If you want to dress like Carrie Bradshaw, a pair of heels is essential. But heeled shoes don't always have to be uncomfortable. Heeled clogs tend to have a small platform at the front that keeps your feet happy whilst adding some height. They're practical too, with the ability to withstand some wear and tear.
Look no further for the ideal summer shoe that comes approved by the most fashionable celebs.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
- Caroline ParrFashion Ecommerce Editor
