The best brands for ski clothes, recommended by experts for style and performance

Scouting out the best brands for ski clothes has to be one of the top priorities before heading to the mountains. Pack the wrong gear and you're in for a week of discomfort - so it pays to know where to shop for items that will serve you well in icy climes.

The question of what to wear in the snow is not always easily answered, especially for a skiing holiday. There are countless items and accessories out there, many of which can cost a small fortune, and there's nothing worse than realising once you're out there that they don't function quite as well as you had hoped.

Whether you're new to the sport and wondering what to wear skiing or you're a seasoned professional who's ready to up their style game on the slopes, these are the brands that deliver on both performance and fashion points - and all come approved by style or ski experts.

9 best brands for ski clothes, according to experts

We spoke to the regular skiers on our fashion team as well as a ski instructor to find out which brands can really be trusted to deliver ski clothes that perform well. And the best part is, most are surprisingly affordable. Whether you're in need of a full outfit or you're wanting to upgrade your base layers, these are the brands to know about.

1. Sweaty Betty

When we surveyed our fashion team on their favourite ski brands, Sweaty Betty was the one that came up again and again. The brand's collection spans everything from the warmest leggings and the best thermals for women to reliable and chic outerwear that will suit even the most stylish skier.

Sweaty Betty Glacier Jacket View at Sweaty Betty RRP: £335 | Offering the best waterproof jackets with a sophisticated finish, Sweaty Betty outerwear never misses. Designed for chilly temperatures and with a flattering waist buckle, this is a purchase you will wear for years. Sweaty Betty Leggings View at Sweaty Betty RRP: £95 | "I love these merino wool base layers; they are warm but not itchy and have sweat-wicking technology, so you never feel clammy," says our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross. "I wear them under salopettes when skiing or during a cold snap when running errands at home." Sweaty Betty Graphic Top View at Sweaty Betty RRP: £85 | Doing novelty skiwear the right way, this warm base top can be worn day or evenings whilst on holiday. One of the best jumpers for making a chic statement, this is one we will be adding to our basket.

2. John Lewis

John Lewis is one of the best British clothing brands for shopping multiple stylish labels in one place, especially for ski gear. As well as the best John Lewis coats, you have Superdry, The North Face, Roxy, Sweaty Betty, and Icebreaker providing high-quality snowsports pieces.

3. Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse is the place to go if you're after practical skiing wardrobe essentials that will last well and protect you from the elements. At a more affordable price point than many other ski brands, there is a huge selection of base layers, outerwear, and even the best winter hats and other ski holiday accessories.

Mountain Warehouse Ski Jacket View at Mountain Warehouse RRP: £169.99 | Available in four hues and in sizes 4-24, this ski jacket will never go out of style. Like all good ski garments, it will keep you warm in temperatures down to -30°C, and can easily be worn back home on extra chilly days. Mountain Warehouse Trousers View at Mountain Warehouse RRP: £169.99 | Complete your winter capsule wardrobe with a pair of sleek black waterproof trousers. Suitable for heavy rain and ideal for masking stains or masks, this is the only pair of trousers you will need if you're new to skiing. Mountain Warehouse Snow Boots View at Mountain Warehouse RRP: £129.99 | The best snow boots can be overlooked in a ski wardrobe but they will come in handy for moments off the slopes. With a high traction sole, they will keep you upright no matter the weather conditions.

4. Zara

Although the best Zara coats never disappoint, it isn't the first place we'd think of to shop for ski gear. That was until the brand launched its brand-new ski collection, which features waterproof and windproof outerwear and ski suits. Unsurprisingly, it is flying off the shelves just as quickly as the best Zara jeans, so you'll have to act fast if you want to snap any of these pieces up.

5. The North Face

Making some of the best puffer jackets for women, The North Face is known for its premium quality pieces that are built to survive icy and snowy climates. They will cost you more than high street picks, but if you're ready to invest in ski gear that will last a lifetime and stand up to all weather conditions, this is one of the best brands for ski clothes. Plus, many of the outerwear fits right in with the fashion colour trends 2024 too, making for a stylish and sturdy ensemble.

6. Animal

Animal gets our vote if you want slightly trendier ski gear that won't break the bank. The collection is smaller than some other brands, but there's no shortage of the best loungewear that also deserves a place in your suitcase for downtime activities. With a range of playful patterns and affordable base layers on offer, your skiing winter capsule wardrobe is sorted.

Animal Base Leggings View at Animal RRP: £30 | Everyone needs a pair of the best leggings to wear under their ski gear and these bottoms are affordable and comfortable. Stretchy, light, and made from recycled fabric, they tick every box. Animal Ski Jacket View at Animal RRP: £160 | Why not go bright and bold with your outerwear? It ticks all the practicality boxes and can be worn cinched in at the waist for added protection. Layer with one of the best oversized jumpers to keep extra warm throughout the day. Animal Ski Trousers View at Animal RRP: £100 | With a straight leg cut that allows for extra movement, plus an adjustable waist and plenty of pockets, these trousers can do it all. Wear with a pair of the best black boots and a comfy jumper come evening.

7. H&M

Scandinavian clothing brands know a thing or two about dressing for the cold, so it's no surprise that H&M's ski collection is one of the best on the high street. The majority of pieces are windproof and water-repellent to keep you dry and warm in the snow - and as one of the best knitwear brands, you can find plenty of apres ski gear to take away with you too.

8. ASOS

ASOS is home to much more than just the best petite jeans and the best vegan boots. You will also find an impressive ski collection, with own-brand pieces and staples from established ski labels. If you want to push the boat out with your skiwear and go for chic, statement looks on the slopes, ASOS is the place to shop.