The best brands for ski clothes, recommended by experts for style and performance
The best brands for ski clothes will ensure your days on the slopes are both chic and comfortable
Scouting out the best brands for ski clothes has to be one of the top priorities before heading to the mountains. Pack the wrong gear and you're in for a week of discomfort - so it pays to know where to shop for items that will serve you well in icy climes.
The question of what to wear in the snow is not always easily answered, especially for a skiing holiday. There are countless items and accessories out there, many of which can cost a small fortune, and there's nothing worse than realising once you're out there that they don't function quite as well as you had hoped.
Whether you're new to the sport and wondering what to wear skiing or you're a seasoned professional who's ready to up their style game on the slopes, these are the brands that deliver on both performance and fashion points - and all come approved by style or ski experts.
9 best brands for ski clothes, according to experts
We spoke to the regular skiers on our fashion team as well as a ski instructor to find out which brands can really be trusted to deliver ski clothes that perform well. And the best part is, most are surprisingly affordable. Whether you're in need of a full outfit or you're wanting to upgrade your base layers, these are the brands to know about.
1. Sweaty Betty
When we surveyed our fashion team on their favourite ski brands, Sweaty Betty was the one that came up again and again. The brand's collection spans everything from the warmest leggings and the best thermals for women to reliable and chic outerwear that will suit even the most stylish skier.
RRP: £335 | Offering the best waterproof jackets with a sophisticated finish, Sweaty Betty outerwear never misses. Designed for chilly temperatures and with a flattering waist buckle, this is a purchase you will wear for years.
RRP: £95 | "I love these merino wool base layers; they are warm but not itchy and have sweat-wicking technology, so you never feel clammy," says our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross. "I wear them under salopettes when skiing or during a cold snap when running errands at home."
RRP: £85 | Doing novelty skiwear the right way, this warm base top can be worn day or evenings whilst on holiday. One of the best jumpers for making a chic statement, this is one we will be adding to our basket.
2. John Lewis
John Lewis is one of the best British clothing brands for shopping multiple stylish labels in one place, especially for ski gear. As well as the best John Lewis coats, you have Superdry, The North Face, Roxy, Sweaty Betty, and Icebreaker providing high-quality snowsports pieces.
RRP: £174.99 | Wondering how to wear red for skiing? Go bright and bold with these waterproof bottoms that will stand out against the snow. With a soft-touch lining, they are both cosy and comfortable for day-long wear.
RRP: £99 | A lighter alternative to the best fleeces for women that will keep you just as toasty, this 100% merino wool is breathable and versatile. The palette means that it could easily be styled for casual wear or dog walking when back home.
RRP: £280 | A trendy take on the best winter coats, this over-the-head Roxy jacket offers plenty of storage for essentials when you're up the mountain. As well as being warm and water-repellent, the faux fur hood is extra stylish.
3. Mountain Warehouse
Mountain Warehouse is the place to go if you're after practical skiing wardrobe essentials that will last well and protect you from the elements. At a more affordable price point than many other ski brands, there is a huge selection of base layers, outerwear, and even the best winter hats and other ski holiday accessories.
RRP: £169.99 | Available in four hues and in sizes 4-24, this ski jacket will never go out of style. Like all good ski garments, it will keep you warm in temperatures down to -30°C, and can easily be worn back home on extra chilly days.
RRP: £169.99 | Complete your winter capsule wardrobe with a pair of sleek black waterproof trousers. Suitable for heavy rain and ideal for masking stains or masks, this is the only pair of trousers you will need if you're new to skiing.
RRP: £129.99 | The best snow boots can be overlooked in a ski wardrobe but they will come in handy for moments off the slopes. With a high traction sole, they will keep you upright no matter the weather conditions.
4. Zara
Although the best Zara coats never disappoint, it isn't the first place we'd think of to shop for ski gear. That was until the brand launched its brand-new ski collection, which features waterproof and windproof outerwear and ski suits. Unsurprisingly, it is flying off the shelves just as quickly as the best Zara jeans, so you'll have to act fast if you want to snap any of these pieces up.
RRP: £159 | With the same versatility as the best cream jumpers, this white ski jacket from Zara is made from triple-layered windproof, and waterproof fabric. Cinching at the waist and with a slightly longer cut, it is flattering too.
RRP: £119 | Few things are as stylish as a ski suit, especially in this neutral caramel hue that will stand out from the crowd. Featuring four-way stretch, it allows for free movement. Wear with the best white trainers for apres ski.
RRP: £109 | Dungarees are one of the big 90s fashion trends making a comeback, so why not bring them into your ski wardrobe? As well as looking chic, they have the added practicality of not falling down.
5. The North Face
Making some of the best puffer jackets for women, The North Face is known for its premium quality pieces that are built to survive icy and snowy climates. They will cost you more than high street picks, but if you're ready to invest in ski gear that will last a lifetime and stand up to all weather conditions, this is one of the best brands for ski clothes. Plus, many of the outerwear fits right in with the fashion colour trends 2024 too, making for a stylish and sturdy ensemble.
RRP: £360 | The best North Face jackets don't come cheap, but you're guaranteed premium quality. Despite being lightweight, this shell jacket is both wind and waterproof. Just layer with cosy thermals if temperatures drop.
RRP: £30 | The best scarves aren't very practical for skiing, so opt for a neck gaiter instead. Pull up over your nose and mouth for extra coverage from the sun or snowstorms when you're on the slopes all day.
6. Animal
Animal gets our vote if you want slightly trendier ski gear that won't break the bank. The collection is smaller than some other brands, but there's no shortage of the best loungewear that also deserves a place in your suitcase for downtime activities. With a range of playful patterns and affordable base layers on offer, your skiing winter capsule wardrobe is sorted.
RRP: £30 | Everyone needs a pair of the best leggings to wear under their ski gear and these bottoms are affordable and comfortable. Stretchy, light, and made from recycled fabric, they tick every box.
RRP: £160 | Why not go bright and bold with your outerwear? It ticks all the practicality boxes and can be worn cinched in at the waist for added protection. Layer with one of the best oversized jumpers to keep extra warm throughout the day.
RRP: £100 | With a straight leg cut that allows for extra movement, plus an adjustable waist and plenty of pockets, these trousers can do it all. Wear with a pair of the best black boots and a comfy jumper come evening.
7. H&M
Scandinavian clothing brands know a thing or two about dressing for the cold, so it's no surprise that H&M's ski collection is one of the best on the high street. The majority of pieces are windproof and water-repellent to keep you dry and warm in the snow - and as one of the best knitwear brands, you can find plenty of apres ski gear to take away with you too.
RRP: £189.99 | Channel the spring/summer fashion trends 2024 in your skiwear with this shiny red water-repellent jacket. With a down and feather filling, it will keep you warm on the slopes or throughout winter back home.
RRP: £74.99 | These ski trousers can easily be worn with one of the best cashmere jumpers and some boots for any casual occasion, making them a perfect investment. Windproof and water-repellent, they're a winter staple.
RRP: £139.99 | Timelessly stylish, this ski suit is practical and versatile. Wear with thermals during the warmer months or layer with a padded jacket in chilly weather, and dress up with some silver lace-ups for apres to channel the trainer trends 2024.
8. ASOS
ASOS is home to much more than just the best petite jeans and the best vegan boots. You will also find an impressive ski collection, with own-brand pieces and staples from established ski labels. If you want to push the boat out with your skiwear and go for chic, statement looks on the slopes, ASOS is the place to shop.