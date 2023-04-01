Best plus size pajamas to shop for right now

On the hunt for the best plus size pajamas? Ensuring you have comfortable nightwear contributes heavily to a good night's sleep. From breathable styles, to comfortable, roomy designs that will move with you, we've rounded up the best pairs to add to your closet this spring.

When it comes to the best plus size pajamas, there are a number of things to consider. As a first point of call, you'll want to look at fabric content, as this will tell you the level of breathability a pair of pajamas have. If you're looking for the best pajamas for women that will keep you cool through the night, then a high natural fiber count, such as cotton, silk or linen is a must. As these fabrics will help regulate your body temperature. If you're looking for the warmest pajamas, natural fibers will work here too, but you may also be happy with synthetic fabrications.

For those that move a lot in their sleep, jersey fabrics, and elasticated waistbands will ensure you have a pair of plus size pajamas that comfortably adapt to your needs throughout the night, so all you need to worry about is getting to bed on time.

14 best plus size pajamas

The best plus size pajamas come in many styles. From elegant print silk styles, to cute and comfy cotton-jersey blends, it really does come down to personal choice. Think about the cut of the silhouette, particularly as we head into spring, you may want to try a pair of short pajamas, or a relaxed fit for an airier feel. We round up our favorite plus sized pairs here.

(Image credit: Skims)

1. Skims Soft Lounge Pajamas Specifications RRP: $118 / £114 Size: XXS-4X Fabric: 91% Modal / 9% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in six classic colorways + Modal, breathable and stretchy + Wide range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Comes as a set, difficult if you're different sizes top and bottom

Already making some of the best loungewear, it's no surprise that Kim Kardashian's SKIMS label has made it to our best plus size pajamas list. Serving up to a size 4X, this largely Modal lounge and pajama set is available in three neutral colorways and three limited edition hues.

Cut to a traditional pajama silhouette, the soft collared shirt, with discreet front pocket is paired with an elasticated waist pants, for a polished set that will look sharp worn to bed or around the house. Perfect for teaming with your best slippers, the lighter colorway is ideal for slipping into a spring capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Torrid)

2. Torrid Leopard Print Sleep Shorts Specifications RRP: shorts: $39.50 | tee: $39.50 (US only) Size: M-6X Fabrication: Bamboo Today's Best Deals View at Torrid (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Inclusive size range M-6X + Ideal for summer + Can get different size top and shorts Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive as items sold separately

If you're a different size on the top and the bottom, this cute leopard print t-shirt and shorts co-ord can be purchased separately, so you can get just the right fit. The matching t-shirt (opens in new tab) features a classic round neck and short sleeve, ideal for what to wear in the heat, and the elasticated waist shorts will also help to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.

Some of the best bamboo pajamas, this nightwear set focuses on sustainable fabrications that also benefit from the breathability of being a natural fiber. Available up to a size 6X this is a truly size inclusive but.

(Image credit: ASOS)

3. Simply Be Pajamas Set Specifications RRP: $25 / £14 Size: 12-26 Fabric: 65% polyester, 35% cotton Today's Best Deals View at asos (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price point for a set + Good size range + Has cotton count for breathability Reasons to avoid - Can't be bought as separates

You can rely on Simply Be to make some of the best plus size pajamas, as it already makes some of the best plus size clothing on the market. Fun and fashionable, this adorable cherry print ensures this pair of pajamas feels young and fun.

If you feel you need extra support for your bust at night, try one of the best sleep bras, which will sit discreetly under the wide strapped, sleeveless top. Sold as a set, you don't have the benefit of bagging different top and bottom sizes with these pajamas, but at this bargain price, it's still worth trying, as you could easily team the pieces with other loungewear items in your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Chelsea Peers)

4. Chelsea Peers Lobster Pajamas Specifications RRP: $45 / £32 Size: 18-28 Fabric: 95% GRS certified recycled polyester, 5% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Chelsea Peers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great size range + Good price + Made from recycled fibers Reasons to avoid - Sold as set so can't get different top and bottom sizes

Chelsea Peers make some of the best plus size pajamas and as a size inclusive brand, it also makes some of the best matching pajams for couples, kids and has a fully stocked maternity line too.

This pair of plus size pajamas is cut to a traditional shirt style on the top, with a coordinating pair of shorts, ideal for the spring/summer months. Crafted from recycled fibers, this set features an adorable lobster and crab print on a blue and white stripe base, which delivers on those beach vibes, if you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation. Available up to a size 28, this is a gorgeous, size inclusive set that can't help but make you smile.

(Image credit: Adore Me)

5. Adore Me Kennedy Plus Set Specifications RRP: $54.95 (US only) Size: 0X-4X Fabric: 75% polyester, 17% rayon, 8% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Adore Me (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Spring-ready print + Great plus size range + Elasticated waistband Reasons to avoid - No cotton count

Flirty and feminine, this two piece taps into the latest fashion color trends, thanks to its lilac hue. With a delicate floral print and romantic lace trim, this is a fantastic set for spring, as the long sleeve will help to keep you that little bit warmer in unpredictable temperatures.

The stretch fabric maybe lacking in cotton count, but, this easy loungewear-style set is one that can be worn for weekend downtime teamed with a chunky cardigan for added snuggle-factor.

(Image credit: M&S)

6. Marks & Spencer Cotton Palm Print Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $51.99 / £30 Size: US: 2-18 / UK: 6-22 Fabric: 100% cotton Today's Best Deals View at Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% cotton + Great spring/summer print + Traditional silhouette Reasons to avoid - Not the most extensive in terms of plus sizes

100% cotton pajamas offer maximum breathability and this palm tree printed set from Marks & Spencer is a true delight. Not the most extensive size range on this list, the pajamas do still go to a US 18 and UK 22 and feature an elasticated waistband for added comfort.

The lightweight, but long sleeve and long pants design is ideal for spring, managing those slightly cooler nights with ease, while effortlessly regulating your body temperature thanks to the cotton fabrication, making them one of the best pajamas for night sweats too.

(Image credit: Cacique)

7. Cacique Printed Chemise Specifications RRP: $59.95 / £73 Size: 10-40 (US sizes) Fabric: 100% rayon Today's Best Deals View at Lane Bryant (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lots of coordinating pieces including a robe available + Pretty and feminine + Available to a size 40 Reasons to avoid - Not cotton

If you're after the best nightgowns for women, give this stylish chemise a try. Part of a wider edit, there is also a coordinating robe, as well as pajamas in the same print, if you're looking to create a pajama capsule wardrobe.

Available up to a size 40, this attractive chemise is decorated with a spring-ready floral print, directional ruffled shoulder straps and a crossover back, for a short nightgown that you might even be tempted to venture out in. A slightly more pricey design, this item is packed full of detail and offers something different to the plus size pajama market, making it ideal for those looking for something special.

(Image credit: Bedhead)

8. BedHead 100% Silk Sunset Print Pajamas Specifications RRP: $248 (international shipping available) Size: XS-3X Fabric: 100% silk Today's Best Deals View at BedHead (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% silk + Beautiful print + Luxurious pajamas Reasons to avoid - High price point

In search of the best silk pajamas that are crafted for plus size women? BedHead has an extensive array of plus size nightwear, as well as luxurious silky fabrications for a truly special buy. Shoppable up to a size 3X this delicate pajama set has a stylish sunset print that taps into this season's fashion trends.

With a relatively high price point, this is most certainly on the luxury end of plus size pajamas, but the silk fabric does offer a breathable and comfortable pair of pajamas that will keep you cool in summer and warm in winter. The striking print transports it from night to day, so get your wear out of this ensemble by pairing the shirt with jeans and the silky pants with a white t-shirt and sandals for a striking daytime look.

(Image credit: J.Crew)

9. J.Crew Pink Short Pajamas Set Specifications RRP: $89.50 / £100 Size: XXS-3X Fabric: 57% lyocell, 38% Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose, 5% elastane Today's Best Deals View at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Machine washable + Great color + More sustainable fabric Reasons to avoid - No cotton content

When it comes to pink pajama sets this hot pink iteration taps into spring seasonal looks to perfection, and if you've immersed yourself in Barbiecore, you'll know that this highlighter hue would certainly get the seal of approval. From American clothing brand J.Crew, this traditionally cut set features a collared, pocketed pajama top and matching shorts, sold as part of a set. Although there is no cotton content, the pajamas are crafted largely from lyocell which is a semi-synthetic fiber delivering similar properties to cotton and silk.

Trimmed in white piping, this delightfully bright pajama set is sold in inclusive sizing, starting from an XXS to a 3X and offers a dose of dopamine dressing to your nightwear looks.

(Image credit: into the bedroom)

10. Into the Bedroom Sleep Dress Specifications RRP: $350 (international shipping available) Size: S-3XL Fabric: 100% linen Today's Best Deals View at Into the Bedroom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% linen + Double the wear - can be worn as dress + Easy for lounging, stylish look Reasons to avoid - High price point

The best plus size pajamas as we said, come in many shapes and guises and this 100% linen dress is designed to be worn to bed, but can also be restyled as one of the best plus size dresses for the season ahead.

The most expensive nightwear look in this feature, this dress really does offer fantastic value for money, as the neutral colorway ensures it won't date and it can be worked into plus size outfit ideas for the office or for weekend casual. Just add a pair of new season sandals or wedges for a delightful daytime ensemble that will keep you cool, or add your slippers for a lounging look that you can comfortable sleep in too.

(Image credit: H&M)

11. H&M Orange Printed Short Set Specifications RRP: $17.99 / £12.99 Size: XS-4XL Fabric: 100% cotton jersey Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price point + Cotton fabric + Good size range Reasons to avoid - None

Nothing signals that spring and summer are here like a burst of zesty hues and this super cute pastel green set, with orange print is an ideal plus size pajama set for all those warm evenings we're anticipating. A simple silhouette, the longer line shorts offer comfort, acting as the best anti-chafing shorts as you sleep, while the simple, relaxed t-shirt offers a light and breathable wear. Crafted from 100% cotton jersey, this is an airy set that you can love all summer long.

(Image credit: Wray)

12. Wray Green & White Check Lounge Set Specifications RRP: $189 / £157 Size: XXS-6XL Fabric: 40% viscose, 30% linen, 30% Tencel Today's Best Deals View at Wray (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Some linen content for breathability + Inclusive size range + Fun prints Reasons to avoid - Bought as set, difficult if different size on top and bottom

For the most trend-led iterations, Wray has you covered. Available in 10 prints up to a size 6X, the pajama set features a 30% linen content for breathability. Slightly pricier than other plus size pajamas, this two piece falls more into the loungewear arena and can certainly be worn out as a coord with your best white trainers, or the set split, wearing the shirt with jeans and the top with a white t-shirt and denim jacket for a chic brunch ensemble.

(Image credit: Dia & Co)

13. White Mark 3 Piece Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $52 (US only) Size: 1X-4X Fabric: Flannel, 100% polyester Today's Best Deals View at Dia & Co (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Matching eye mask + Timeless leopard print + Silhouette comes in 13 prints Reasons to avoid - Not breathable fabric

When it comes to cozy pajamas, nothing quite beats a set of flannel pajamas, super soft to the touch, the brushed feel of flannel is ideal for cooler evenings, as they add an extra feeling of comfort and protection. This three-piece set, in a timeless but trendy leopard print design comes with a coordinating eye mask to help you get the most relaxing and undisturbed night's sleep possible.

A specific plus size portal, Dia & Co stock numerous brands, including White Mark pajamas, which are available for sizes 1X to 4X. This particular cut is available in a whopping 13 different prints and colorways, so you can really stock up.

(Image credit: Yours Clothing)

14. Yours Clothing Printed Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $41 / £21.99 Size: 10-36 Fabric: 100% cotton Today's Best Deals View at Yours Clothing (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% cotton + Cute print + Great size range Reasons to avoid - Set, so can't get different top and bottom sizes

Yours Clothing are a well-known plus size specific retailer, with an extensive array of designs for every occasion. If you're after something cute and printed, then it has some of the best plus size pajamas, packed with slogans and recognizable character iconography.

While the printed top very much slots into the nightwear category, the comfy, elasticated waist pants could easily be worn for loungewear with other sweaters and t-shirts.