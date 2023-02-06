Best matching pajamas for couples - for the ultimate level of togetherness
Celebrate love this season with a pair of the best matching pajamas for couples
The best matching pajamas for couples aren't just for Christmas, they're a fun and stylish way to co-ordinate and connect with your other half throughout the year. Whether you're looking for the perfect pair to show you care this Valentine's Day, have an anniversary on the horizon or want to give a thoughtful gift to any newlyweds in your life, a set of the best matching couples pajamas are a great option.
The best matching couples pajamas come in numerous iterations, from sleek sets to the best flannel pajamas, whether you want something uber fancy to celebrate a special moment, or just want to up the cuteness levels when you're relaxing at home, there is something for all tastes. When it comes to cuts, choose between traditional, button-down pajama tops and pants, or opt for sets reminiscent of your best loungewear, in cozy track pants and slouchy tops, for perfect lazy-day wear.
As the interest in matching couples pajamas grows, there are also a number of personalization options if you want to make your sets extra special. From monogramming your initials to customizing them with your surnames, we've found the best matching couples pajamas that will show just how in-sync you are.
Best matching pajamas for couples for 2023
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
1. Chelsea Peers Teal Modal Button Up Long Pajama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Simple yet oh-so-smart, these classic pajamas offer a great entryway into matching couples pajamas. Made from a soft modal fabric, they're comfy and breathable making them a great option to wear all year round ensuring you stay snuggly without fear of overheating at night. The bold hue adds a lovely pop of color to the traditional silhouette and the items can be easily teamed with existing loungewear items such as your best slippers for a laidback look.
2. CyberJammies London Print Pajama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Crafting some of the best pajamas for women, CyberJammies are ethically made using sustainably sourced fabrics, meaning that CyberJammies pajamas not only look great but do good too making them a great conscious choice for the sustainable shopper. Alongside adults sizes, these also comes in kids too so the whole family can get involved in the matching look. Emblazoned with London focused iconography, these cute pajamas will add plenty of fun to your existing pajama wardrobe.
3. Piglet in Bed Midnight Stripe Linen Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you or your partner find yourself getting hot throughout the night, a set of light linen pajamas is the perfect option. This striped design comes both in a sleep dress (opens in new tab) and in a pajamas set giving you the choice as to whether you want a pants set, or a more breathable nightdress. Ideal for an over '50s capsule wardrobe, the striped design is classically elegant for timeless nightwear. A lovely couples pajamas set, ideal for warmer weather too.
4. Desmond & Dempsey The Jag Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For a twist on matching couples pajamas, Desmond & Dempsey's luxe jaguar print set offer co-ordination while still showing your individuality. Men's styles are available in a rich green while women can choose between warm cream or navy for a same-yet-different look. In a number of silhouette iterations, you can choose traditional button fronts, slip night dresses or shorts and top combos for a personalized set. Add to this cute extras such as eye masks and the best robes in the coordinating print and you've got yourself a striking night time look.
5. Their Nibs Traditional Peacock Print Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stand out from the crowd in these bold peacock feather printed pajamas. The hand painted feather design has been translated onto numerous sleepwear items including traditional pajama sets, robes and camisoles, across a range of colorways. A gorgeous gift for a loved one, the contrast piping detail really lifts the design and adds a pop of dopamine dressing to night time attire.
6. Hanna Andersson Hug & Hearts Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If comfort is high on your priority list, these tracksuit style sets from Hanna Andersson are the answer. Upgrade your loungewear by switching your best joggers for a pair of matching printed pajamas and you can slip from the sofa to bed with ease. In a cute O and X print, alongside red heart detailing, this set will work well as some of the best Valentine's Day pajamas too, but can certainly be beyond that day of love too.
7. Sparks & Daughters Mr and Mrs Monogram Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Some of the cutest matching pajamas for couples, this set can be customized, making them extra special. A fantastic wedding gift or engagement gift for a couple to celebrate their new union, we particularly love the laidback silhouette that mimics comfy pants and a simple white t-shirt, making this a look that suits everyone.
8. SistersGShop at Etsy Satin Matching Couples Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you loved co-ordinating with your partner in matching Christmas pajamas, then take the trend into 2023 with these luxurious satin styles. Available in a range of shades, you can treat yourself (and your partner) to multiple pairs so you can match every month of the year. With contrast piping detail for added luxe, these are a great birthday or Valentine's Day gift idea.
9. Walmart Plaid Flannel Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Flannel pajamas make for some of the warmest pajamas and this plaid iteration from American clothing brand Walmart are a great choice for the end of winter and early spring weather. Differentiated for men and women, the women's pajamas feature a button fronted, collared top and matching pants for a put together ensemble. The men's iteration is far more paired-back with a plain black tee, teamed with red plaid pants. Add a coordinating black robe and your best slippers for for the perfect bedtime outfit.
10. British Boxers Jura Tartan Brushed Cotton Pajama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want to take your matching pajamas to the next level, this set from British Boxers is a winner. Not only can you twin with your partner but there is also a matching robe available, so you can take co-ordination one step further by wearing top-to-toe checks. Brushed cotton pajamas are also one of the warmest types of pajamas to wear making them ideal for staying snug when the temperatures drop. In a neutral set of colors, these won't date anytime soon either.
11. Jack Wills Navy Pajama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Jack Wills is known for its timeless style and this sleek aesthetic is seen right through to the brand's sleepwear. This navy pajama set with white accents offers understated design and features a subtle embroidery for the ultimate laidback feel. In two different styles, a traditional cut for women and a loungewear set for men, this is a pair of pajamas that highlights togetherness without being to kitsch.
12. Jo's Lounge Peppermint Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Online store, W Concept curate a selection of pieces from some of the best indie clothing brands so you can find something truly unique. This set from Korean-based brand Jo's Lounge features lemon colored piping and a hand-drawn grid check which gives this pair of pajamas a fun and whimsical feel. Both the men's and the women's set feature a classic collared design, with a button front and pocket detailing for a timeless finish. Crafted from a modal-cotton blend, they're breathable too.
13. Dinolize Dinosaur Print Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Matching couples pajamas don't have to be boring, this pair from Dinolize prove the trend can be fun too. Featuring a tropical plant and dinosaur print, these tracksuit style pajamas are perfect for those that are really just big-kids at heart. With children's sizes available too, while these make some of the best matching pajamas for couples, they're also something the whole family can enjoy.
14. FatFace Check Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This traditional checked pair of pajamas will allow you to match with your partner while maintaining a timeless and stylish look. The buttoned down check top and matching elasticated pants are by far the most classic of looks and can be easily teamed with your best sweaters or a long cardigan for added warmth. The red, white and blue colorway offers a delightfully preppy feel to the set that can be enjoyed year-through.
15. Marks & Spencer Striped Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
British clothing brand, Marks and Spencer is our go to for so many great fashion pieces and the best underwear, but did you know they also do great matching couples pajamas too? This striped set are ideal for warm summer nights, thanks to the short sleeved t-shirt, while the striped, legging-style bottoms keep them comfy for chilling out at home. The men and women's design are similar enough to team up without being overly matchy-matchy, making them ideal for a more low-key couple. You can pair the women's version with one of the brand's best sleep bras too for the most comfortable night's sleep.
16. Mommesilk His & Hers Classic Silk Pajamas Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Nothing says luxury like a set of 100% silk pajamas so what better way to show your other half how much they mean to you than with a pair of the best matching pajamas for couples crafted from silk. Ideal for date nights at home, these can easily be dressed up with a pair of heels or smart loafers for a home cooked meal, then switch into your favourite slippers and curl up on the sofa without having to change your outfit. For double the wear, the sumptuously silky blouse could even be half-tucked into a pair of jeans and worn for a night out.
17. Chelsea Peers Olive Bee Satin Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We love Chelsea Chelsea Peers for its inclusive sizing across categories that is only enhanced by its great color choices and winning prints. With a style to suit everyone, its iconic bee print pajamas are a great signaller that spring is on its way. From classic revere shirts and trousers to fashion-forward cowl neck tops and even matching robes and eye masks, you can not only create one of the best matching pajama sets for couples, but mix-and-match your own pieces to create a multitude of different pajama looks.
18. SilkSilky Dog Printed Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you or your other half is an animal lover, this dog printed pajama set is sure to raise a smi. Made from 100% mulberry silk, they offer serious quality with the addition of a handy pocket and chic piping detailing on the trim. Cut to a traditional shirt and pants pajamas silhouette for a timeless feel, the fun print ensures these are still modern and playful. Once you slip into these we guarantee you'll never want to take them off.
19. CyberJammies Blue Brushed Check Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Nothing says 'postcard perfect couple' like a set of the best matching pajamas and this plaid set has a delightfully cozy feel. In a mix of gorgeous blue hues, this CyberJammies set presents as the ultimate in couple goals while also keeping you warm and snuggly all night long. Or, if long sleeves aren't for you, layer the shirt over your favourite camisole top and leave it open as an alternative to a robe or dressing gown.
20. Sparks & Daughters Big and Little Spoon Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Let everyone know who's the big and little spoon in the relationship with these fun slogan pajamas. Both the big and little styles are available in men's and women's sizes so you can get the slogan pajama set that is right for you. A printed white t-shirt and coordinating grey pajama bottoms offers an easy and comfortable wear.
21. Piglet in Bed Cherry Linen Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There are so many reasons these Piglet in the Bed matching pajamas should be top of your shopping list. From the breathable linen material to the stylish mother of pearl buttons and the chic navy piping, these pajamas are some of the most stylish matching pajamas for couples on the market. Even better, Piglet in the Bed also have matching bedding available so you can not only twin with your partner but ensure your whole home looks stylish too.
Jazzria is a journalist and stylist specializing in fashion and beauty. After starting her career at ELLE UK in 2014, she went on to work as part of the style team at heat Magazine for 6 years before going freelance in 2022.
Jazzria is an advocate for diversity within the fashion industry and previously wrote the column, Jazz’s Short Stories, developing a voice for petite style. She prides herself on creating content where everyone can see themselves and feel included no matter your size, skin tone or personal style.
