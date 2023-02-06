Best matching pajamas for couples - for the ultimate level of togetherness

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best matching pajamas for couples aren't just for Christmas, they're a fun and stylish way to co-ordinate and connect with your other half throughout the year. Whether you're looking for the perfect pair to show you care this Valentine's Day, have an anniversary on the horizon or want to give a thoughtful gift to any newlyweds in your life, a set of the best matching couples pajamas are a great option.

The best matching couples pajamas come in numerous iterations, from sleek sets to the best flannel pajamas, whether you want something uber fancy to celebrate a special moment, or just want to up the cuteness levels when you're relaxing at home, there is something for all tastes. When it comes to cuts, choose between traditional, button-down pajama tops and pants, or opt for sets reminiscent of your best loungewear, in cozy track pants and slouchy tops, for perfect lazy-day wear.

As the interest in matching couples pajamas grows, there are also a number of personalization options if you want to make your sets extra special. From monogramming your initials to customizing them with your surnames, we've found the best matching couples pajamas that will show just how in-sync you are.

Best matching pajamas for couples for 2023

1. Chelsea Peers Teal Modal Button Up Long Pajama Set Specifications RRP: From $60 / £48 Size Women: XXS-XL Size Men: S-XL Material: 95% modal, 5% elastane Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Chelsea Peers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Curve size options also available + Comfortable modal mix + Wearable all year Reasons to avoid - Simple style may not be to everyone's taste

Simple yet oh-so-smart, these classic pajamas offer a great entryway into matching couples pajamas. Made from a soft modal fabric, they're comfy and breathable making them a great option to wear all year round ensuring you stay snuggly without fear of overheating at night. The bold hue adds a lovely pop of color to the traditional silhouette and the items can be easily teamed with existing loungewear items such as your best slippers for a laidback look.

2. CyberJammies London Print Pajama Set Specifications RRP: From $60 / £48 Size Women: US: 4-18 / UK: 8-22 Size Men: S-XL Material: Cotton & modal Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at CyberJammies (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tops and trousers can be mixed and matched to suit all styles + Good size range + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for those who feel the cold

Crafting some of the best pajamas for women, CyberJammies are ethically made using sustainably sourced fabrics, meaning that CyberJammies pajamas not only look great but do good too making them a great conscious choice for the sustainable shopper. Alongside adults sizes, these also comes in kids too so the whole family can get involved in the matching look. Emblazoned with London focused iconography, these cute pajamas will add plenty of fun to your existing pajama wardrobe.

3. Piglet in Bed Midnight Stripe Linen Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $99 / £75 Size Women: XS-XL Size Men: XS-XL Material: 100% linen Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Piglet in Bed (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unisex styles + Breathable linen + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Linen can crease easily

If you or your partner find yourself getting hot throughout the night, a set of light linen pajamas is the perfect option. This striped design comes both in a sleep dress (opens in new tab) and in a pajamas set giving you the choice as to whether you want a pants set, or a more breathable nightdress. Ideal for an over '50s capsule wardrobe, the striped design is classically elegant for timeless nightwear. A lovely couples pajamas set, ideal for warmer weather too.

4. Desmond & Dempsey The Jag Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $170 / £135 Size Women: XS-XXL Size Men: S-XL Material: Cotton Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Desmond and Dempsey (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Monogramming available + Crafted from cotton Reasons to avoid - High end price point

For a twist on matching couples pajamas, Desmond & Dempsey's luxe jaguar print set offer co-ordination while still showing your individuality. Men's styles are available in a rich green while women can choose between warm cream or navy for a same-yet-different look. In a number of silhouette iterations, you can choose traditional button fronts, slip night dresses or shorts and top combos for a personalized set. Add to this cute extras such as eye masks and the best robes in the coordinating print and you've got yourself a striking night time look.

5. Their Nibs Traditional Peacock Print Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $52 / £42 Size Women: XS-3XL Size Men: S-3XL Material: 100% polyester Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Their Nibs (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Women can also opt for a satin finish + Sizes up to a 3XL + Matching robe available Reasons to avoid - 100% polyester might lack breathability

Stand out from the crowd in these bold peacock feather printed pajamas. The hand painted feather design has been translated onto numerous sleepwear items including traditional pajama sets, robes and camisoles, across a range of colorways. A gorgeous gift for a loved one, the contrast piping detail really lifts the design and adds a pop of dopamine dressing to night time attire.

6. Hanna Andersson Hug & Hearts Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $48 / £40.69 Size Women: XS-XXL Size Men: XS-XXL Material : Cotton Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Hanna Andersson (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sets available for the whole family (including pets!) + Machine washable + 100% cotton Reasons to avoid - Only comes in sweatshirt style

If comfort is high on your priority list, these tracksuit style sets from Hanna Andersson are the answer. Upgrade your loungewear by switching your best joggers for a pair of matching printed pajamas and you can slip from the sofa to bed with ease. In a cute O and X print, alongside red heart detailing, this set will work well as some of the best Valentine's Day pajamas too, but can certainly be beyond that day of love too.

7. Sparks & Daughters Mr and Mrs Monogram Pajamas Specifications RRP: $55 / £45 Size Women: XS-XL Size Men: S-XXL Material: Cotton, polyester and viscose Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Sparks & Daughters (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A great gift for Valentine's Day or newly weds Reasons to avoid - Simple design

Some of the cutest matching pajamas for couples, this set can be customized, making them extra special. A fantastic wedding gift or engagement gift for a couple to celebrate their new union, we particularly love the laidback silhouette that mimics comfy pants and a simple white t-shirt, making this a look that suits everyone.

8. SistersGShop at Etsy Satin Matching Couples Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $38 / £31.02 Size Women: S-5XL Size Men: M-2XL Material: Unknown Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Etsy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multiple colour options available + Personalized + Great size range for women Reasons to avoid - No long sleeve styles

If you loved co-ordinating with your partner in matching Christmas pajamas, then take the trend into 2023 with these luxurious satin styles. Available in a range of shades, you can treat yourself (and your partner) to multiple pairs so you can match every month of the year. With contrast piping detail for added luxe, these are a great birthday or Valentine's Day gift idea.

9. Walmart Plaid Flannel Pajamas Specifications RRP: $29.99 / £25 Size Women: S-3XL Size Men: S-3XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Classic design and print + Great size range + 100% cotton for breathability Reasons to avoid - May be too warm for some sleepers

Flannel pajamas make for some of the warmest pajamas and this plaid iteration from American clothing brand Walmart are a great choice for the end of winter and early spring weather. Differentiated for men and women, the women's pajamas feature a button fronted, collared top and matching pants for a put together ensemble. The men's iteration is far more paired-back with a plain black tee, teamed with red plaid pants. Add a coordinating black robe and your best slippers for for the perfect bedtime outfit.

10. British Boxers Jura Tartan Brushed Cotton Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $120 / £99 Size Women: S-XL Size Men: M-XXL Material: 100% cotton Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Joules (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Drawstring waist for added comfort + Brushed cotton fabric feels lovely + Identical sets for ultimate matching Reasons to avoid - Smallish size range

If you want to take your matching pajamas to the next level, this set from British Boxers is a winner. Not only can you twin with your partner but there is also a matching robe available, so you can take co-ordination one step further by wearing top-to-toe checks. Brushed cotton pajamas are also one of the warmest types of pajamas to wear making them ideal for staying snug when the temperatures drop. In a neutral set of colors, these won't date anytime soon either.

11. Jack Wills Navy Pajama Set Specifications RRP: From $25.49 / £16.99 Size Women: 2XS-XL Size Men: XS-XXL Material: Unknown Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Jack Wills (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Understated design + Differentiated styles for men and women + Comes with a scrunchie Reasons to avoid - Less formal style

Jack Wills is known for its timeless style and this sleek aesthetic is seen right through to the brand's sleepwear. This navy pajama set with white accents offers understated design and features a subtle embroidery for the ultimate laidback feel. In two different styles, a traditional cut for women and a loungewear set for men, this is a pair of pajamas that highlights togetherness without being to kitsch.

12. Jo's Lounge Peppermint Pajamas Specifications RRP: $190 / £128.63 Size Women: XS-M Size Men: S-L Material: Modal cotton blend Care: Hand wash separately / machine wash possible Today's Best Deals View at W Concept (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique design + Modal-cotton blend for comfort + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Limited size range

Online store, W Concept curate a selection of pieces from some of the best indie clothing brands so you can find something truly unique. This set from Korean-based brand Jo's Lounge features lemon colored piping and a hand-drawn grid check which gives this pair of pajamas a fun and whimsical feel. Both the men's and the women's set feature a classic collared design, with a button front and pocket detailing for a timeless finish. Crafted from a modal-cotton blend, they're breathable too.

13. Dinolize Dinosaur Print Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $27.99 / £24 Size Women: S-XL Size Men: M-XXL Material: Polyester Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Dinolize (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun print + Available in kid's sizes too + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Only available in long sleeve

Matching couples pajamas don't have to be boring, this pair from Dinolize prove the trend can be fun too. Featuring a tropical plant and dinosaur print, these tracksuit style pajamas are perfect for those that are really just big-kids at heart. With children's sizes available too, while these make some of the best matching pajamas for couples, they're also something the whole family can enjoy.

14. FatFace Check Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $46 / £29.50 Size Women: US: 4-22 / UK: 6-24 Size Men: XS-4XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at FatFace (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Styles for the whole family + Great size range + 100% cotton Reasons to avoid - Only full length bottoms available

This traditional checked pair of pajamas will allow you to match with your partner while maintaining a timeless and stylish look. The buttoned down check top and matching elasticated pants are by far the most classic of looks and can be easily teamed with your best sweaters or a long cardigan for added warmth. The red, white and blue colorway offers a delightfully preppy feel to the set that can be enjoyed year-through.

15. Marks & Spencer Striped Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $25.99 / £15 Size Women: XS-2XL Size Men: S-2XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Elasticated bottoms for easy movement + Classic color combination + 100% cotton Reasons to avoid - Similar styles but not fully matched

British clothing brand, Marks and Spencer is our go to for so many great fashion pieces and the best underwear, but did you know they also do great matching couples pajamas too? This striped set are ideal for warm summer nights, thanks to the short sleeved t-shirt, while the striped, legging-style bottoms keep them comfy for chilling out at home. The men and women's design are similar enough to team up without being overly matchy-matchy, making them ideal for a more low-key couple. You can pair the women's version with one of the brand's best sleep bras too for the most comfortable night's sleep.

16. Mommesilk His & Hers Classic Silk Pajamas Set Specifications RRP: $464 / £530 Size Women: XS-XXL Size Men: XS-XXL Material: 100% silk Care: Dry cleaning recommended Today's Best Deals View at Mommesilk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Luxurious silk fabric Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

Nothing says luxury like a set of 100% silk pajamas so what better way to show your other half how much they mean to you than with a pair of the best matching pajamas for couples crafted from silk. Ideal for date nights at home, these can easily be dressed up with a pair of heels or smart loafers for a home cooked meal, then switch into your favourite slippers and curl up on the sofa without having to change your outfit. For double the wear, the sumptuously silky blouse could even be half-tucked into a pair of jeans and worn for a night out.

17. Chelsea Peers Olive Bee Satin Pajamas Specifications RRP: $57 / £38 Size Women: XXS-XL Size Men: XS-XXL Material: Polyester & elastane satin Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Chelsea Peers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fashion forward cuts Reasons to avoid - Limited mens sizing

We love Chelsea Chelsea Peers for its inclusive sizing across categories that is only enhanced by its great color choices and winning prints. With a style to suit everyone, its iconic bee print pajamas are a great signaller that spring is on its way. From classic revere shirts and trousers to fashion-forward cowl neck tops and even matching robes and eye masks, you can not only create one of the best matching pajama sets for couples, but mix-and-match your own pieces to create a multitude of different pajama looks.

18. SilkSilky Dog Printed Pajamas Specifications RRP: $379 / £348 Size Women: XS-L Size Men: XS-XL Material: 100% silk Care: Gentle machine wash Today's Best Deals View at SilkSilky (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Made from luxurious mulberry silk + Breathable and silky soft + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Limited size range

If you or your other half is an animal lover, this dog printed pajama set is sure to raise a smi. Made from 100% mulberry silk, they offer serious quality with the addition of a handy pocket and chic piping detailing on the trim. Cut to a traditional shirt and pants pajamas silhouette for a timeless feel, the fun print ensures these are still modern and playful. Once you slip into these we guarantee you'll never want to take them off.

19. CyberJammies Blue Brushed Check Pajamas Specifications RRP: $64 / £52 Size Women: US: 6-20 / UK: 8-22 Size Men: S-XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at CyberJammies (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tops and bottoms can be bought individually for a better fit + Exact matching style for both men and women + Brushed cotton for added comfort Reasons to avoid - Classic print may not be to all tastes

Nothing says 'postcard perfect couple' like a set of the best matching pajamas and this plaid set has a delightfully cozy feel. In a mix of gorgeous blue hues, this CyberJammies set presents as the ultimate in couple goals while also keeping you warm and snuggly all night long. Or, if long sleeves aren't for you, layer the shirt over your favourite camisole top and leave it open as an alternative to a robe or dressing gown.

20. Sparks & Daughters Big and Little Spoon Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $55 / £45 Size Women: XS-XL Size Men: S-2XL Material: Polyester, cotton and viscose Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Sparks & Daughters (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gift wrapping available + Good price point + Cute slogan Reasons to avoid - Only shorts available

Let everyone know who's the big and little spoon in the relationship with these fun slogan pajamas. Both the big and little styles are available in men's and women's sizes so you can get the slogan pajama set that is right for you. A printed white t-shirt and coordinating grey pajama bottoms offers an easy and comfortable wear.

21. Piglet in Bed Cherry Linen Pajamas Specifications RRP: $135 / £99 Size Women: XS-XL Size Men: XS-XL Material: 100% linen Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Piglet in Bed (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Breathable linen fabric + Machine washable + Timeless design Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for cold weather

There are so many reasons these Piglet in the Bed matching pajamas should be top of your shopping list. From the breathable linen material to the stylish mother of pearl buttons and the chic navy piping, these pajamas are some of the most stylish matching pajamas for couples on the market. Even better, Piglet in the Bed also have matching bedding available so you can not only twin with your partner but ensure your whole home looks stylish too.