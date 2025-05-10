Don’t tell anybody, but these pyjamas are so chic that I’ve been wearing them out of the house
My sleepy set has officially broken curfew - I've been styling them up for daytime
As a fashion editor, I love a new dress or pulling together an outfit to tick off spring/summer fashion trends. But in all honesty, I’m happiest when I’m lounging around in my pyjamas.
As soon as I get home from work, I dash upstairs to change out of my ‘day clothes’ and switch into my most comfortable bra and a snuggly pair of jim jams. I’ve always been this way, and I've had very strong feelings for my nightwear for as long as I can remember. I love how relaxed they are to wear, and everything seems much easier when I’m not restricted by firm waistbands, stiff denim and tailored fits.
I definitely didn’t need a new pair, but when I spotted the pink and green striped pyjama set from Next I just had to have them. I liked how they looked, and when I tried them on, I really loved the fit. So much so (and please don’t judge me here...) that I wanted to wear them outside too. They felt almost too good to save for bedtime, so I went wild and decided to style them up for a shopping trip.
Shop the pyjamas
What makes this pair so special? The set looks really chic together, and the baby pink vest is great, but it’s the trousers that caught my attention. The light cotton is a little crisper than my usual jersey bottoms, which means they hold their shape well, and they are lovely and breathable. The high cut, drawstring waist and wide leg fit are super flattering on my bum and thighs, and the vertical stripe print helps to make my legs look a little longer. Oh, and on top of all that, the set is only £24 - bargain!
Shop more pyjama bottoms
These powder blue stripey bottoms will look fabulous with a plain white tee and oversized shirt. Finish with tan sandals and a floppy hat, and you'll be all set for a sunny day.
The bold stripe on this pair makes a statement and will work well with a colour pop T-shirt - a pink or red top would really pop against the colour. Finish with trainers and a denim jacket.
The smarter feel of these pyjama bottoms makes them easy to style up in lots of different ways. I’ve worn mine with a graphic print T-shirt, a fitted denim shirt and layered the vest under a crisp white shirt. The striped pair adds some fun to my warm weather wardrobe, and they are perfect for a low-key weekend.
If you're tempted to try this look, I'd suggest sticking with cotton trousers that will look much smarter than a soft, stretchy pair, and team them up with tops that can be tucked in to add some shape and definition to your silhouette. Stick to block colours or classic stripes, and avoid any sleepy-themed prints too - you don't want anybody to guess that you're actually wearing your PJs outdoors! Wear with your best white trainers or chunky sandals - and an oversized bag will add the perfect finishing touch.
I never thought I'd be seen in the local supermarket in my jammies, but this pair has really surprised me. I love them and will be wearing them with pride over the coming months. As a self-confessed pyjama lover, I couldn’t be happier about breaking the rules!
