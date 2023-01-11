The 15 best Valentine's Day pajamas for 2023 - fashionable picks you'll fall in love with

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

From the best Valentine’s Day pajamas for couples and families to cute and trendy sets for yourself, we’ve got something for everyone this February, even pajamas for pups! One thing’s for certain right now, we’re feeling the love.

If you enjoyed getting comfy in the best his and hers Christmas pajamas or indulging in the best matching Christmas pajamas sets for families, you’ll be pleased to know that you can recreate this magical moment with the best Valentine’s Day pajamas too - and better still, they're great for Valentine's Day gift ideas. While February 14th has traditionally been a couple's celebration, in recent years Valentine’s Day has become more about a feeling of love and togetherness for the whole family.

Much like the best Christmas pajamas, you can go as cheesy or as classic as you like. If you just want the best loungewear for women instead of something Valentine’s Day-specific, there are still a host of options out there for you. We’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day pajamas to treat yourself to, as well as the best Valentine’s Day pajamas for couples and even the best Valentine’s Day pajamas for the whole family (including the dog) so no one needs to feel left out this February.

Where to buy the best Valentine's Day pajamas in the US

Where to buy the best Valentine’s Day pajamas in the UK

Best Valentine’s Day Pajamas

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best Valentine’s Day Pajamas for Women

Keeping it matchy-matchy with partners or family is of course a sweet touch to this often chocolate-boxed filled day. But don’t forget that this is a great time to treat yourself to some cozy new loungewear or snug new pajamas so you can relax and enjoy the day itself.

(Image credit: M&S)

1. M&S Pure Cotton Heart Print Pyjama Set Best for lounging Specifications RRP: $25.99 / £15 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at M&S (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price + Very comfortable + Can be worn year-round

The best thing about a heart print is that it never goes out of style, so this set is the perfect Valentine's Day attire and will also be a great addition to your loungewear collection. The loose-fitting t-shirt and elasticated bottoms provide lasting comfort no matter what your day has in store, and the minimal color palette means the pieces can be donned separately too. Get extra comfort and team your pajamas with a pair of the best slippers for women.

(Image credit: Selfridges)

2. Bluebella Abigail Satin Pajama Set Best for all year wear Specifications RRP: $44 / £44 Sizes: US: 4-12 / UK: 8-16 Material: 100% polyester Care: Machine washable cold Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Luxe feel + Can be worn all year + Relaxed fit

Satin pajamas will add a touch of luxury to any wardrobe, and this baby pink hue with piping details is guaranteed to suit every taste. Ideal as a treat for yourself or to give as a gift, these pajamas are both chic and comfortable. We especially love the bow detail adjustable waistband that sets this pair of apart from the nightwear crowd - and proves that comfort doesn't require a compromise on style. For an extra layer and to really maximize your comfort levels, add one of the best robes for women too.



(Image credit: Yours)

3. Yours Curve Love Heart Animal Print Pajama Set Best for plus sizes Specifications RRP: $46 / £26.99 Sizes: US: 10-36 / UK: 12-40 Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Yours (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Inclusive size range + Can be worn as loungewear + Fun animal print design

Valentine's Day pajamas don't just have to be pink and fluffy - you can incorporate darker hues and your favorite prints too. We firmly believe that there is no occasion an animal print doesn't work for, and we love how it is subtly incorporated into this pair of pajamas. Whether you're planning to spend your day watching the best Valentine's Day movies or perfecting those Valentine's Day nails, there's nothing this set isn't made for. Going up to a US size 36 and UK 40, it is size inclusive as well as cozy and stylish - no going wrong here.

(Image credit: Bed Head PJs)

4. Bed Head PJs House of Cards Pajama Set Best for classic with a twist Specifications RRP: $120 (international shipping available) Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 93% organic cotton 7% elastane Care: Machine washable cold Today's Best Deals View at Bed Head PJs (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great size range + Children's sizes available + Unique designs

Although we can never get bored of hearts, it is nice to switch things up and elevate your pajama game with a new print. We're obsessed with the King and Queen of Hearts design on this matching set that gives a nod to the occasion without being as on-the-nose as other Valentine's Day pajamas. One for those who favor a more refined take on festive wear, this set is ideal for teaming with the best cashmere socks to keep warm this season.

(Image credit: Next)

5. Next Woven Button Through Pajamas Best for tall fit Specifications RRP: $70 / £44 Sizes: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-24 Material: 100% polyester Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Next (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Timeless design + Bold and colorful + Available in tall fit and wide size range

Pink and red pair together beautifully any time of year, but especially for Valentine's Day. This classic repeat heart pattern is absolutely perfect for the occasion in terms of both practicality and style, as the loose fit is ideal for lounging. Satin styles are often quite pricey, so we were pleased to find this for a great deal at Next. Plus, the inclusive size range - including tall fits - makes this set even more accessible. Layer with the best sweaters on especially chilly days to look and feel your most stylish from home.

Best Valentine's Day Pajamas for Couples

This might not be seen as the most romantic Valentine's Day gift, but matching Valentine’s Day outfits are a super sweet idea and a good style choice if you’re planning to spend the day snuggled up.

(Image credit: Etsy / Sparks and Daughters)

6. Sparks & Daughters Big Spoon Little Spoon Matching Pajama Set Best for couple self-gifting Specifications RRP: $63.02 / £40 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: Top - 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton, Shorts- 90% Cotton, 10% Viscose Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Etsy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun and humorous + Machine washable + Minimalist

Keep it fun with these slogan pajamas. Super soft, you’ll be able to enjoy a lazy day together in absolute comfort and these cheeky pajamas are sure to put a smile on your partner’s face. They might be cheesy, but it is Valentine’s Day after all. Of course, you can up the ante of cute to cozy with one of our best cashmere jumpers on top for an added treat.

(Image credit: Mommesilk)

7. Mommesilk His & Her’s Classic Silk Pajama set Best for 100% silk pajamas Specifications RRP: $464 / £530 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: 100% Silk Care: Professional dry cleaning recommended Today's Best Deals View at Mommesilk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Luxurious silk fabric + Great for keeping you cool + Ideal for all seasons

You can’t get more luxurious than 100% silk pajamas. Enjoy decadence together, with matching silk sleepwear in this Valentine’s appropriate, claret-colored long sleeve and long trousered set. Silk is breathable and cooling against the skin, making it a good fabric for sleeping in. This classic collared pajama set also comes in a very gorgeous navy blue, for those after something less seasonal.

(Image credit: FamilySTa)

8. Matching Couple Valentine’s Pajamas Best for slogans Specifications RRP: $83.88 / £73.81 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Etsy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun and festive but not limited to Valentine's Day celebrations + Will keep you cool + Unique design

Let your pajamas do the talking this Valentine’s Day with these multi slogan, graphic pajama sets. Made with 100% cotton, these pajamas will be lovely, soft and breathable for really comfortable wear. The red and white graphics are aptly appropriate for Valentine’s Day but in our favorite seasonal colors, you can wear these during Christmas 2023 too. Style as a co-ord set, or team the top with the warmest leggings and some slippers on extra chilly days.

(Image credit: Not on the High Street / Sparks and Daughters)

9. Sparks & Daughters Personalized Embroidered Couples Heart Pajamas Best for personalization Specifications RRP: $65.96 / £55 Sizes: S-XXL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Not on the High Street (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Personalization option + Unique gift + Natural fabric

Whether you wear them for bed or loungewear, this is a lovely and romantic gift for couples to one another. They say, ‘wear your heart on your sleeve’, but with this Valentine’s Day pajama set you can embroider a personalized message to your loved one instead. And of course, while the sets come with matching bottoms, you can always split the set and wear the bottoms with your best hoodie for added versatility and warmth.

(Image credit: Cyberjammies)

10. Cyber Jammies Brushed Checked Pajama Sets Best for classic pajamas Specifications RRP: £52 (international shipping available) Sizes: UK: 8-22 / S-XL Material: 100% cotton Care : Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Cyber Jammies (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Not Valentine's Day specific + Children's sizes available + Timeless design

Keep it classic with a timeless set of brushed checked cotton pajamas. Available in a Valentine’s Day red or a staple monochrome, this set also comes in children’s sizes, so everyone can join the fun. While many of the Valentine’s Day pajama sets will focus on heart motifs and love slogans, a classic checked set is a lovely way to encourage matching pajama and movie nights the year through and a good style if you want Valentine's Day pajamas for men that aren't too novelty.

Best Matching Valentine’s Day Pajamas for Families

Traditionally, Valentine’s Day has been a special occasion marked by couples to demonstrate to someone special just how much they mean to you. But for those with children, the day can take on new meaning and be used to simply spend time together and demonstrate love and care for each other. With matching Christmas pajamas becoming an annual tradition for families, it’s no surprise that this has snuck into the Valentine’s Day holiday ‘must do’ too.

(Image credit: Hanna Andersson)

11. Hanna Andersson Hug & Hearts Matching Family Pajamas Best for all ages Specifications RRP: From $44 / £32.44 Sizes: 0 months-XXL Material: Organic cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Hanna Andersson (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for all ages + Lots of styles to choose from + Unique designs

There is a whole host of gorgeous family pajamas on offer at Hanna Andersson, but this hugs and kisses design really caught our eye. It doesn't immediately scream Valentine's Day, which means it can be used year-round as loungewear or cozy pajamas. With sizes starting from 0 months, there is a piece for absolutely everyone in the family, making for some extremely cute photo opportunities. And thanks to the smart navy hue, these pieces won't look out of place worn lounging at home.

(Image credit: Target)

12. Target Valentine’s Day Hearts Matching Family Pajama Set Best for value Specifications RRP: From $12 (US only) Sizes: 3 months-5XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Available in extended sizes + Funky print

The perfect unisex set, this pair of pajamas is something the whole family will be happy with. Slouchy and comfortable, the fit is ideal for sleeping or lounging. Plus, with just the right amount of color, they are perfectly festive. As well as the extensive size range, these pjs are also extremely affordable and bound to last you years. Spend the day making Valentine's Day decorations or laying on the sofa - either way, you'll do it in style.

(Image credit: Macy's)

13. Macy's Be My Valentine Pajamas Set Best for value and accessibility Specifications RRP: From $29.99 / £26.12 Sizes: 2T-XXL Material: Polyester Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Colorful festive design + Great for small and big kids + Available in the US and UK

Lean fully into the holiday with this pink festive set that really gets you in the spirit. We love the simple top paired with the bold patterned bottoms, ideal for styling as separates or keeping together to make a real statement. With sizes available for kids and teenagers, you can be sure everyone will be as comfy as they are cute in these pajamas. Don't be afraid to add even more pink with some fluffy socks or a hat to keep you toasty!

(Image credit: Etsy / Twinkle Twinkle Tees)

14. Happy Valentine’s Day Red Striped Pajamas Best for including dogs Specifications RRP: From $33.59 / £29.56 Sizes: 12 months-2XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Etsy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Straight to the point with Valentine's Day slogan + Option for dog sizes too + Great value

This collection has your whole family in mind (including the furrier members). With options that span from 12 months to 2XL in men’s pajama sizes and dog sizes XS to XL, this fun slogan set with striped pajama bottoms is sure to become a family favorite you can wear year after year. Plus, the candy cane-style bottoms will be perfect for Christmas, so you're getting two holidays for the price of one.

(Image credit: Hanna Andersson)

15. Hanna Andersson Peanuts Matching Pajamas Best for regular family matching pajama nights Specifications RRP: From $46 / £32.44 Sizes: 0 months-2XL Material: Organic cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Hanna Andersson (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Not too Valentine's Day specific + Fun design for kids + Versatile

If you want to invest in a pair of Valentine's Day pajamas that will last far beyond the special day, we love this super cute Snoopy set for all the family. A sweet token of love for any day of the year, they will always be on trend for your little ones. With a great size range on offer and a load of different festive prints available, there is something for everyone on the Hanna Andersson site this year.