34 Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her in 2023

The best Valentine's Day gift ideas range from chocolates to jewelry to a new adventure for the two of you to enjoy together.

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate the love, union, and friendship between you and your partner. Whether you stay inside and binge-watch the best romantic movies or surprise them with a bouquet from the best flower delivery service, they'll love and appreciate your sweet gifts and quality time.

Our round-up of Valentine's Day gift ideas covers everything from traditional presents such as personalized jewelry and best-selling perfume to more practical gifts like homeware essentials and snug Valentine's Day pajamas. And if you're looking for affordable and unique gift options, we've also shared a few low (or no) budget ideas at the end of this guide.

Our top Valentine's day gift ideas for 2023

Save time and go straight for the good stuff with our top 10 Valentine's Day gift ideas that can work for everyone. Or, scroll down to discover further inspiration for gifts for him and her.

Valentine's Day gifts for him

(opens in new tab) 1. Creed Aventus RRP: $336 / £210 for 50ml Famously one of the all-time best men's colognes, this iconic scent blends crisp fruity notes with hints of heady floral that are lifted by a touch of citrus and held together with a deliciously woody and musky base. Gift this to your other half and he'll be so sexy it'll probably be more of a gift for you...

(opens in new tab) 2. LELO Tiani 2 toy RRP: $149 / £119.99 If you're looking to shake things up in the bedroom but your other half is a bit intimated by using toys, why not suggest something that you can both use together? One of the best app-controlled vibrators for couples, the LELO Tiani can be used to intensify sex, or for some foreplay fun, and even comes with different attachments so that you can choose what's right for you.

(opens in new tab) 3. Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses RRP: From $95.70 / £85.74 Most people would be happy to receive a pair of Ray-Bans as they've been the best sunglasses around for decades—and this iconic Clubmaster style is a great pick for a gift as there's not much need to worry about what sunglasses suit you because these work with most face shapes. They're also available in lots of different colors so you can match to whatever their signature style is.

(opens in new tab) 4. Nespresso Vertuo Next RRP: From $130 / £69 If they tend to head to the local coffee shop in the morning for a takeaway flat white, why not help them save on their weekly spending and gift them one of the best Nespresso machines? One of the best coffee machines on the market for a quick but delicious home brew, this sleek machine uses intuitive pods to create the perfect drink.

(opens in new tab) 5. Catena Malbec Wine RRP: From $14.99 / £12 It's always nice to receive a special bottle of something, so if you're on a budget or have agreed to go small for Valentine's Day, this token will be much appreciated. And if you're looking for Valentine's Day date ideas, you could even plan a special night in and cook up one of our Valentine's Day recipes to share with this—we'd suggest a good quality steak as it will bring the bold and fruity notes out in this full-bodied bestseller.

(opens in new tab) 6. Ooni Cast Iron Skillet Pan RRP: $39.99 / £39.99 If they love outdoor cooking then why not gift them a snazzy pan that they can use both outside and in? The Ooni Cast Iron Skillet is one of our tried and tested best cast iron skillet pans thanks to its versatility, good price point and excellent heat conduction. They'll love it as much as we do!

(opens in new tab) 8. Ted Baker Gymmy Woven Embossed Bangle RRP: $70 / £40 Jewelry is always a great gift option, especially if your Valentine's accessory game is a little weak. This simple yet edgy bangle will be the subtle pop to all his outfits, making it the perfect gift to get his jewelry collection up to par.

(opens in new tab) 9. Not On The High Street Personalized Metallic Sound Wave Song Print RRP: From $33.58 / £28 A personalized gift always adds an extra meaningful touch to present giving and this unique print takes their passions into consideration too. Pick one of their favorite songs or even a tune that means something to the two of you as a couple and this print will create a unique sound wave design for them to display on their wall. You can even add a Spotify code for them to scan and the song will pop up on their phone to listen to!

(opens in new tab) 10. Virgin Experience Days Gift RRP: From $27 / £19 If you want to give him a gift with a difference, Virgin Experience Days have a whole range of different experience gifts you can choose from. From sky diving to wine tasting and even supercar driving experiences, there's something for everyone.

(opens in new tab) 11. Selfridges eGift Card RRP: From $10 / £10 If you're totally stuck on what to buy, you can't go wrong with a gift card. Gift him a card for Selfridges that will let him shop from a huge range of luxury brands and treat himself if and when he needs something.

(opens in new tab) 12. Top 100 Movies Scratch-off Poster RRP: $25 / £29.99 If your date nights consist of movie nights and cuddles, this scratch-off movie poster will make a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for him. The poster features 100 classic action movies, so don't be shocked if he finishes without you. Whether it's the living room wall or in his man cave, this black and gold poster will hang nicely against any color wall.

(opens in new tab) 13. Couple's Hand Casting Kit RRP: $39.94 / £80.69 Get crafty this Valentine's Day and create a new memory that'll physically last a lifetime. This couple's hand-casting kit allows you to mold your and your partner's hands together, making your personalized sculpture. This mold is a sweet and sentimental gift he can proudly display that represents the bond and love you both share.

(opens in new tab) 14. The North Face TNF Logo Box Cuffed Beanie RRP: $30 / £17.55 Although sweet Valentine's Day chocolates and sentimental keepsakes are great traditional Valentine's Day gifts, clothing and accessories are always a safe bet. This red North Face cuffed beanie is not only Valentine's Day approved, but it's something he'll enjoy wearing throughout winter, especially on bad hair days.

(opens in new tab) 15. We're Not Really Strangers Card Game Couples Edition RRP: $20.49 / £22 See how well you really know your partner with this three-level card game. This recommendation comes from US shopping writer, Kenedee Fowler, who says these playing cards deepened the connection between her and her significant other. "This card game has questions I never even thought to ask my partner, which ultimately left us learning new things about one another by the end of the game."

(opens in new tab) 16. Coupon Book for Him DIY Vouchers RRP: $6.99 / £5.39 Whether he's indecisive with date nights or you're looking for an affordable yet heartfelt Valentine's Day gift to give, this DIY coupon book is a great option. This book has 30 blank voucher pages for you to fill with dates, acts of service, and more. He'll appreciate this unique, thoughtful gift, all while being spoiled.

Valentine's Day gifts for her

(opens in new tab) 1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum RRP: $325 / £235 for 70ml One of the best perfumes for women and men, this unisex fragrance has become a cult scent in the last few years thanks to its addictive saffron and ambergris notes that blend with a cedar wood base. A gift that keeps on giving, this will be one she will really appreciate.

(opens in new tab) 2. Skims Soft Lounge stretch-jersey pajama set RRP: From $149 / £113 If you're having a cozy evening at home this February 14th, this Skims jersey set is one of the best Valentine's Day pajamas to indulge in for the occasion. It has a relaxed fit and wide leg for comfort with mid-rise pants that come with a drawstring elasticated waistband. The set comes in a variety of different colors but this shade is ideal for a day of love.

(opens in new tab) 3. Neom Organics Complete Bliss Scented Candle RRP: $36.50 / £35 If you have no idea what to get her for Valentine's Day when all else fails, you can never go wrong with a nice scented candle she can light and unwind with. Neom Organics has some of the best scented candles. Known for its aromatherapy and natural fragrances, she'll fall in love with Neom's Complete Bliss scented candle. Packed with Moroccan blush rose, lime and black pepper essential oils, this is definitely one of the best candles to fill your home with delicious aromas.

(opens in new tab) 4. We-Vibe Tango X Vibrator RRP: $79 / £79.99 One of the best bullet vibrators thanks to its varied speeds and tapered tip, this is one that she can use with you or even alone to add an extra-special thrill to her sexy time. It also boasts a strong rumble rather than a ferocious buzz, making it one of the best secret vibrators to use that won't be clocked by the rest of the household.

(opens in new tab) 5. Slip Silk Pillowcase RRP: From $89 / £89 Upgrade her bedtime with one of the best silk pillowcases for smoothing hair and preventing wrinkles. A must-have for anyone who suffers from overly frizzy hair, this will add an extra level of comfort to her bedtime. It also comes in a variety of colors, styles and sizes to suit her bedding.

(opens in new tab) 6. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream RRP: From $21 / £14.25 Winter weather means dry air and lots of central heating all of which can play havoc with the skin. Ease her arid complexion with one of the best moisturizers for dry skin that has a comfortable but quenching whipped-gel texture—making it one of the best lightweight moisturizers too. It also has a deliciously-addictive plum scent and the pink packaging is lovely for Valentine's Day.

(opens in new tab) 7. Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum RRP: $116 / £91 for 50ml If she loves to spritz flower fragrances, Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum is one of the best rose perfumes for creating a delicate floral scent without being too sickly. One of the best Chanel perfumes for Valentine's Day, this blends rose notes with jasmine absolute for a sweet, fresh, and feminine scent.

(opens in new tab) 8. Chloé Joni Sunglasses RRP: $292 / £255 These striking Chloé sunglasses are a lovely Valentine's Day pick for any fashion fan who likes to make a statement with her wardrobe. Also a flattering pick for anyone looking for sunglasses for round faces thanks to their sharp edges and oversized fit, these pink-tinged frames will look gorgeous in any month of the year.

(opens in new tab) 9. This Works Love Sleep Pillow Spray RRP: $48 / £22.50 for 50ml If your other half is always trying to track down the best sleep aids, then this pillow spray would make a thoughtful gift with a cute little Valentine's Day twist. The brand is known for making some of the best aromatherapy candles for sleep and relaxation and this special "Love" blend uses ylang-ylang, patchouli & frankincense to promote both sleep and intimacy.

(opens in new tab) 10. Monica Vinader Adjustable Heart Snake Choker Necklace RRP: $100 / £125 If she loves to embrace the day with everything from her makeup look to her outfit and her special Valentine's Day nails, why not add to her romantic look with a piece of heart jewelry? Monica Vinader is a go-to for the best jewelry online, so it's no surprise that they create some of the best necklaces for women. This striking choker is a lovely token to gift for the day of love as it boasts the understated heart design without going OTT on the cheesiness. Truly one of the best jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day.

(opens in new tab) 11. Natasha Denona Mini Love Palette RRP: $28.20 / £24 If she loves everything makeup, gift her this brilliant beauty gift this Valentine's Day. The Natasha Denona Mini Love Palette is everything her makeup bag needs. With three pink metallic shades and two matte purple shades, she can make the dreamiest Valentine's eye look. And to make this gift extra special and festive, you can throw in one of the best pink lipsticks.

(opens in new tab) 12. Charbonnel Et Walker Dark Sea Salt Caramel Truffles RRP: $33.60 / £15 You can't go wrong with chocolates on Valentine's Day, but if you want to go one step further then these Charbonnel Et Walker truffles would make an impressive gift. The brand is renowned for its high-quality champagne truffles. If your Valentine loves sweet and salty foods, this round box is filled with rich dark chocolate truffles with a caramel and sea salt center. Cozy up on the sofa with one of the best Valentine's Day movies and dig into these together.

(opens in new tab) 13. Magazine subscription RRP: from $29.50 / £29 Getting to flip through your favorite glossy every month is a classic, yet tried and tested, treat. Gift your loved one a monthly delivery of their favorite title for the next 3, 6 or 12 months and it will be a Valentine's Day gift that keeps on giving. At the moment, in the UK, you can get six issues for £6, followed by 6 months of issues for £29. Alternatively, you can save 48% off annual subscriptions. In the US, get 3 issues for $5 followed by 6 months' worth of issues for $59. Or, save 39% off a one-year subscription.

(opens in new tab) 14. Mini Heart-shaped Waffle Maker RRP: $9.99 / £39.38 Start Valentine's Day with breakfast in bed and serve her a plate of heart-shaped waffles. She'll not only love waking up to a delicious meal, but she'll enjoy having this cute mini waffle maker. And who knows, maybe she'll make you heart-shaped waffles next.

(opens in new tab) 15. UGG Maxi Curly Platform Slippers (Pink) RRP: From $69.99 / £65 Any gal would love a pair of vibrant pink UGG slippers for Valentine's Day, especially if they're a curly sheepskin material with a platform style. Snag her a set of the best Valentine's Day pajamas along with these slippers for an ultimate cozy lounge experience. And if you're open to twinning in heart pajamas, matching sets are also available.

(opens in new tab) 16. Givenchy Irresistible Solid Perfume RRP: $38 / £32 If she's been searching for a new fragrance, why not surprise her with one of the best solid perfumes? Solid perfumes are a smaller and more affordable alternative to traditional sprays. If she's a fan of rosy and woodsy scents, the Givenchy Irresistible solid perfume gives her the best of both worlds, and since there's no liquid being sprayed, she'll be able to enjoy this light, feminine floral fragrance for a while.

(opens in new tab) 17. Wool And The Gang Can You Feel It Cushion RRP: From $41.30 / $29.40 For the artsy valentine or the giftee who's looking to start a new hobby in 2023, this beginner knitting kit is the perfect, unique Valentine's Day gift. This wool pillow knitting kit includes two balls of wool yarn, one Can You Feel It Cushion pattern, one sewing needle, and one optional knitting needle. She'll love knitting this cozy pillow in her free time and will look forward to adding a new throw pillow to her sofa or bed.

(opens in new tab) 18. Lush Lots of Love Gift Set RRP: $78 / £54 Sometimes all she needs is a good self-care gift set filled with bath bombs, body lotion, bath melts, and more relaxing smell goods. This Lush gift set is the perfect way to end Valentine's Day.

When is Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day falls on Tuesday 14 February this year. This date is actually the same every year and it's usually just the day of the week that changes. With it being on a Tuesday this year, it's probably best to make some time on the weekend before to celebrate.

What are good Valentine's Day gift ideas that don't cost much money?

Valentine's Day is the day to celebrate the love between you and your partner, whether through gifts, quality time, or a mix of both. But with the holidays just ending, your pockets may need a break from all the expensive gifts. So, what are good Valentine's Day gift ideas that won't put a dent in your wallet? We're glad you asked. The team of w&h shared a few affordable gift options that will surely have your valentine blushing.

With a similar price range to the $6 / £5 DIY coupon book we suggested earlier in the guide, w&h health editor Grace Walsh recommends this adorable Mr. and Mrs. coffee mug set (opens in new tab); the perfect couple's gift for coffee lovers.

DIY Valentine's Day gift baskets are always a sweet and affordable gift option as well. Snag a few of their favorite candies, a blanket covered in hearts, a Valentine's Day card, and a pair of pink or red cozy socks, all housed in a cute basket or a tote they can reuse.

But if receiving gifts isn't their love language, w&h deputy digital editor Anna Paul shared a list of heartwarming gift ideas that won't cost you a dime. These ideas include cooking their favorite meal, creating a Spotify playlist with meaningful songs for the both of you, and cozying up with a movie marathon.