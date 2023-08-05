Unique birthstone gifts that aren't just jewellery to give her in 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best birthstone gifts should be personal to the recipient, allowing your loved one to feel truly special. They don't just have to be jewellery, either; we've found plenty of unique birthstone gifts, from candles and keyrings to worry crystals and gem trees.

Wondering what the difference is between birthstone gifts and the best zodiac gifts? While a person’s birthstone relates to the month in which they were born, a zodiac-themed present refers to the star sign or even the specific day and time that the person was born.

From birthstone necklaces for every month of the year to the best birthstone gifts for mum, you'll find our top picks of 2023 below, including all the best personalised jewellery gifts that revolve around your loved one's particular stone.

The best places to buy birthstone gifts and birthstone jewellery in the UK

January birthstone gifts

January’s birthstone is garnet, which has associations with love - reflected in its gorgeous red colour - and friendship.

Edge of Ember Garnet January Birthstone Necklace £105 at Edge of Ember RRP: £105 Available in silver or with an 18-karat gold plating, this 100% recycled necklace features an ethically-sourced garnet gemstone in its pendant. Garnet is also a traditional stone for a two-year wedding anniversary, so this jewellery gift isn't just for those born in January. Signature & Birthstone Huggie Hoops Check Amazon RRP: £79 Personalise a birthstone gift even further with these signature-and-birthstone earrings. The two huggie hoops are available in silver or gold, but while one features a garnet birthstone, the other will read your loved one's name. There's also luxury gift-wrapping available for an even more special gift. Garnet U-Shaped Bobby Pins Check Amazon RRP: from £6.50 Choose from a four-pack or ten-pack of these unique birthstone hair pins, with garnet stones sitting at the top of the pin to jazz up any summer hairstyle. The handmade pins are great for thick hair, and make for a sweet birthstone gift that feels personal without being jewellery-based.

February birthstone gifts

Those born in February have a birthstone of amethyst, which is a popular stone featured on lots of jewellery pieces. Amethyst is known for its healing properties, and represents healing, calm, serenity and peace.

February Birthstone Charm Gold Vermeil Necklace £80 at Wolf & Badger RRP: £80 This small amethyst birthstone sits within a gold vermeil pendant on a dainty chain that would look great stacked with other necklaces or on its own. The handmade necklace showcases amethyst's unique ability to display different shades of lilac and violet, depending on how it catches the light. Personalised Secret Message Birthstone Necklace £22.40 at Bloom Boutique RRP: £22.40 For a more personalised necklace, go for this Bloom Boutique option, which is available in silver, gold or rose gold. The disk pendant, which features a small amethyst stone to represent February birthdays, can also be engraved with a message of your choice. Amethyst Gem Tree £47.99 at Forever Love RRP: £47.99 Reflecting amethyst's properties of healing and calm, this gem tree can be placed in any room to bring positive energy into your home.

March birthstone gifts

Aquamarine is the birthstone of March, and its blue-green tone (as well as being named after the Latin for seawater) matches the Pisces water sign that also falls in March. Aquamarine symbolises tranquillity, youth, power and loyalty.

Vera Necklace with Aquaramine £200 at Carousel Jewels RRP: £200 Rather than a simple chain sporting a single birthstone pendant, this unique necklace is covered in gorgeous aquamarine stones, to represent the month of March. Finished in gold vermeil and handmade from hypoallergenic sterling silver, the gemstone is ethically-sourced, too. Custom Heart Birthstone Ring Check Amazon RRP: £69 If you're looking for one of the best gift for couples, this ring can be personalised to feature the birthstones of both your loved one and their partner. Choosing the birthstones of a loved one's two children would also make for a great Mother's Day gift idea. Aquamarine Trinket Dish £15 at Creatively Wired RRP: £15 Gift them a unique, handmade trinket dish to hold all of their jewellery (birthstone or otherwise) in. Handmade with aquamarine mica flakes, this dish also makes for one of the best housewarming gifts for a loved one who's just moved into a new home.

April birthstone gifts

If they’re born in April, their birthstone is diamond; a stone that’s a popular choice for celebrity engagement rings and definitely isn’t the cheapest of stones. Diamonds are known to symbolise good fortune, love, strength and courage, and are also the traditional gift to mark a 60th anniversary or milestone, making it one of the best 60th birthday gift ideas too.

Tiffany & Co Single Diamond Pendant in Silver £510 at Tiffany & Co RRP: £510 While not specifically a birthstone necklace, this would be a lovely 50th birthday gift idea for a loved one born in April. The small diamond sits on a sterling silver pendant and will soon become a staple of their jewellery collection. Etsy Birthstone Necklace £13.99 at Etsy RRP: £13.99 For a more affordable option, this handmade birthstone necklace would make for a lovely 18th birthday gift. Choose from silver, gold or rose gold, and add extra personalisation with a message which will be engraved alongside an illustration of their birth flower. Birthstone Ornament RRP: £47 It may be a bit early to start thinking about decorating the Christmas tree, but there's no reason this hand-blown glass ornament can't hang pride of place at any time of year.

May birthstone gifts

The May birthstone is generally agreed to be emerald, a stunning green stone. It represents new beginnings and growth.

Pandora Birthstone Pendant Set £90 at Pandora RRP: £90 Combine an O-shaped pendant, heart-shaped birthstone charm and a simple chain with this Pandora option. The emerald-inspired birthstone charm can also be attached to Pandora bracelets, making this a versatile gift. May Birthstone Jewellery Set in Emerald Gemstone £58 at The Jewellery Store London RRP: £58 For a birthstone necklace and earring set, look no further than this sterling silver option. To personalise this May birthstone gift further, just add your loved one's initial, to be added to the chain in the form of an extra pendant. Personalised Paper Cut Birthstone Print £22 at Not on the High Street RRP: £22 As well as featuring a watercolour illustration of your loved one's birthstone, these prints will display the recipient's name, date of birth and the properties of their particular birthstone.

June birthstone gifts

There are a couple of different birthstones connected to the month of June, but it is mostly understood to be moonstone, which symbolises peace, good luck and power.

Lena Charm Necklace £139 at Missoma RRP: £139 While not specifically a birthstone necklace, this Missoma bobble chain features an eye-catching rainbow moonstone charm. One of the best things about moonstone is that it goes with everything, so this necklace will look great alongside some other chains, too. Initial & Birthstone Necklace £145 at Edge of Ember RRP: £145 If you want to personalise a birthstone necklace a little more, add their initial on a charm with this Edge of Ember option. The recycled sterling silver necklace can also be gold-plated, and the use of ethically-sourced, natural June Birthstone Guitar Pick £29.34 at Etsy RRP: £29.34 If you're buying for a musician friend, this high-quality guitar pick is made from opalite moonstone that will reflect the light beautifully. The hand-crafted pick comes with an information card which details this stone's unique properties.

July birthstone gifts

July’s birthstone is ruby, which (similarly to January’s birthstone, garnet) is often linked to romantic love and passion, due to its red hue and is the traditional anniversary gift to mark 40 years - so you could shop ruby gifts for a 40th birthday present too. This birthstone is believed to protect those who wear it.

Baguette Ruby July Birthstone Necklace £80 at Wolf & Badger RRP: £80 This chunky necklace features a rectangular ruby gemstone, set on a hypoallergenic 14-karat gold plated sterling silver chain. The bold red hue gives off a fuchsia shade in certain lights, and would also make for a lovely long-distance relationship gift for her. Personalised Birthstone Star Earring Gift Box £12.60 at Not on the High Street RRP: £12.60 Made from sterling silver, these small, sweet stud earrings feature a small star, which sits inbetween a crystal and your chosen birth stone. The studs are then presented on a card in a gift-wrapped box. Ruby Birthstone Soap £5 at Claudia's Soap Kitchen RRP: £5 Inspired by the shape and colour of each birthstone, these handmade soaps will certainly stand out in your loved one's bathroom. The soaps are made with sweet almond oil and various essential oils, and this July soap has a citrussy scent of lemon, peppermint, orange and frankincense.

August birthstone gifts

August is most often associated with the stone peridot. Due to its green colour, peridot is often believed to symbolise good fortune, but it also represents prosperity and balance.

Engravable Birthstone Star Ridge Pendant £105 at Missoma RRP: £105 The striking peridot stone is set here on a star-shaped motif on a ridged, thick pendant, for a truly unique birthstone necklace. The pendant can also be engraved, but it's definitely special enough as it is. August Birthstone in a Matchbox RRP: £9.95 Presented in an adorable matchbox, this small peridot charm is accompanied by a mini candle, which can be stuck into the matchbox. The gift box can be personalised with your loved one's name and/or a message, too. Katie Loxton Birthstone Keyring £16.99 at Katie Loxton RRP: £16.99 Gift them a unique birthstone gift with this sage-green, high-quality keyring from Katie Loxton. Adorned with a peridot-inspired stone within a charm, and embroidered with personalised initials alongside three of the August stone's properties, this thoughtful gift will last for years and be appreciated for many to come, too.

September birthstone gifts

September’s birthstone is sapphire, a one of the most versatile stones. It is generally believed to represent loyalty, wisdom and truth.

October birthstone gifts

For October-born recipients, the birthstones to look for are either opal or tourmaline. Opal represents hope and creativity, while tourmaline symbolises friendship and healing, making both stones perfect for gifts for friends.

Personalised Initial & Birthstone Necklace £89 at Abbott Lyon RRP: £89 Made with an anti-tarnishing coating and coming with a two-year guarantee, you can be sure your loved one's new birthstone gift will last. You could also add a two-inch extender to the gift to ensure that they're happy with the length of this chain, which is water-, sweat- and heat-resistant. Birthstone and Bar Personalised Bracelet £20.80 at Bloom Boutique RRP: £20.80 If you're after a personalised birthstone jewellery gift that's not a necklace, you're in luck. This simple bracelet comes in a silver, rose or rose gold colourway and can be personalised with the recipient's name, which will sit next to the tourmaline birthstone. Birthstone Worry Crystals RRP: £7.75 These sweet worry crystals can soothe and comfort the recipient, harking back to the healing properites of tourmaline. The A7 card in this gift explains that tourmaline can also help with inspiration, confidence and a feeling of being grounded.

November birthstone gifts

The November birthstone is either topaz or citrine. Citrine is linked to healing, joy and success, and topaz represents love and affection.

Raw Citrine Necklace £35 at Abiza Jewellery RRP: £35 These raw citrine pendant necklaces come in lots of different shapes and sizes, so you can find one that suits your loved one's jewellery tastes. Due to the unique nature of the stone and the way these necklaces are made, no two will be the same. Initials and Birthstone Bracelet £69 at Abbott Lyon RRP: £69 Another birthstone bracelet, this dainty chain comes in silver and gold and features a yellow topaz stone. On either side of the stone charm are two initials, making this a personal present that would work well as a 21st birthday gift idea. November Birthstone Jewellery Box £12.50 at Katie Loxton RRP: £12.50 Fitting with the shades of November's birthstones, this mustard-coloured jewellery box also features a yellow-orange charm on the zip. If your loved one's wondered how to declutter jewellery, this box has space for rings, bracelets, earrings and more.

December birthstone gifts

For December birthdays, there are actually a few different birthstones. Turquoise, blue topaz and tanzanite are all associated with December, and they symbolise happiness, clarity and calm, respectively.