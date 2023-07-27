40 best zodiac gifts and unique present ideas for astrology lovers
Discover the best zodiac gifts that any cosmic enthusiast will love, from personalised jewellery to informative books
Shopping for the best zodiac gifts is so much more than finding a necklace with someone's star sign on. Not just for those curious about the cosmos, finding the perfect zodiac gifts also means picking a present that suits someone's personality perfectly.
Astrology might be thousands of years old, but looking to the stars has never been more on-trend. Sophisticated brands are getting in on the act with cosmic collections, which have come a long way from the mystical trinkets you remember from incense-filled boutiques of the '90s.
That's where our edit comes in, featuring bespoke jewellery, tasteful prints, soft furnishings, and more. Like weekly horoscope readings, our curation caters to the unique traits of each sign, whether your recipient is a mysterious Scorpio or the Pisces who wears their heart on their sleeve. Gifting success is practically written in the stars with these zodiac gift ideas...
Where to buy the best zodiac gifts in the UK
- Amazon: Hub of astrology-themed fashion, wellness, beauty, and more gifts
- Accessorize: Constellation and star sign necklaces, rings and more
- Anthropologie: Shop zodiac trinkets, books and top-quality pyjama sets
- Astrid & Miyu: Browse zodiac necklaces with free engraving available
- Birthdate Co: Beautiful personalised books and candles to celebrate your loved one's birth date
- Etsy: Unique astrology gifts from artisanal, independent brands
- Free People: Thoughtful zodiac gifts including mini stone collections and candles
- Mejuri: Shop pendant necklaces for all star signs in gold and silver
- Missoma: High-quality jewellery featuring zodiac signs and birthstones
- Net-a-Porter: Shop high-end diamond necklaces for a special zodiac gift
- Not on the High Street: One-stop shop for unique gifts for astrology lovers
- Urban Outfitters: Quirky zodiac-themed puzzle books, tumblers and more
- Wolf and Badger: Astrology necklaces and bracelets in silver or gold
Our pick of the best zodiac gifts in the UK to buy in 2023
1. Birthdate Co Candle
Each star sign gets its own unique scent with these Birthdate candles, which also come with a tarot card, personality description, and an explanation of your loved one's ruling number and planet, based on the day they were born.
The candles are made from natural soy and coconut wax, with a 100% cotton wick and a reusable glass casing, and they have a burn time of up to 80 hours, so it's one of those gifts that keep on giving.
2. Elizabeth Scarlett Constellations Everyday Pouch
These gorgeous velvet pouches feature a thick cotton lining, with an embroidered constellation pattern alongside the zodiac sign of your loved one. Make this practical pouch even more personal by adding their initials, and they can keep their makeup or stationery organised and safe.
3. Zodiac Hardback Notebook
Papier is known for its high-quality notebooks and striking designs, and this zodiac book is no exception - with the option to add a gold foil effect to the cover, this gift looks even more special. All star signs are available, and you can choose lined, plain or dotted paper for bullet journalling.
5. Personalised Horoscope and Star Sign Print
The perfect gift for an astrology lover to hang pride of place in their home, this eye-catching print displays the name, constellation and date range of your loved one's zodiac sign. You can also personalise the gift further, by adding their name and birthday, as well as a heartfelt message.
6. Abiza Jewellery Zodiac Ring
These dainty, understated rings are available in a sterling silver, gold-plated or rose gold-plated finish, and each zodiac sign is engraved subtly on the outside of the ring. There's also the option to add a text engraving on the inside of the band, too, making this a special and unique gift idea for a loved one.
8. Zodiac Crystal Gift Set
If your loved one is wondering how to use crystals (or if they're already au-fait with the practice), gift them this sweet set. Each zodiac sign has its own mini crystal ball to represent the qualities of the sign, and the mini gift box also includes a quartz and a pyrite crystal, alongside a booklet to describe the benefits of each stone.
10. Zodiac Charm Ribbon Bookmark
Looking for one of the best gifts for book lovers that will also please an astrology-obsessed friend? These velvet ribbon bookmarks come in twelve colours and are attached to a gold, silver or rose gold charm, with a subtle zodiac symbol illustration to match your loved one's sign.
11. Birthdate Book
A truly special gift for a loved one who's interested in their birth chart and what it all means. Each book is catered to your recipient's birth date, with over 70 pages of horoscope analysis to enjoy; but do note that they are of course made to order, so delivery will take a little longer.
12. Zodiac Pendant Necklace
Available in rhodium plated or 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver, this beautiful pendant necklace depicts the constellation of your chosen zodiac sign, adorned with crystals for extra sparkle. You can even add an engraving to the back of the pendant, written in your choice of font.
13. Personalised Horoscope Pyjamas
These elegant satin pyjamas are embellished with the symbol and constellation of your loved one's sign, and can also be personalised with their initials. Like all the best pyjamas for women this silky set offers comfort while also feeling luxurious.
14. Zodiac Gift Set in Gold
If you're looking for something special for your zodiac-obsessed friend, this Astrid & Miyu set is presented in its own stunning gift box, where inside they'll find the brand's constellation pendant necklace, alongside a pair of Cosmic Star stud earrings. Each sign features its own unique constellation, as well as an explanation of the sign's properties and personality traits.
15. The Zodiac Gift Box
Gift your friend a bit of everything with this special box. Featuring a wall calendar, a habit tracker desk pad, four postcards, decorative tape and two pastel highlighters, your loved one will have everything they need to decorate their home desk area and write out each day's to-do lists and notes. The box of astrology-themed stationery (and the calendar) is also personalised with the recipient's name.
17. Missoma Zodiac Bracelet
We love this simple zodiac bracelet, which is made from recycled materials and features a retro-inspired font bearing the name of your chosen sign. There's a two-year warranty on this gift, too, but the 18-karat gold plating of the vermeil bracelet will stand the test of time.
18. Zodiac Bamboo Ankle Socks
Zodiac gifts don't just come in the form of necklaces and bracelets; these bamboo socks are a sweet gift idea for a younger recipient or an astrology-obsessed friend. Each sign correlates to a different unique design, decorated with zodiac-themed illustrations and made from soft, comfortable bamboo.
19. Zodiac Light Box
One of the best ways to make a home cosy, this LED light box has holes for easy installation onto a wall, or it can sit on a bedside table or desk. A simple gift that will light up the recipient's space and add personality to their room.
Where to buy the best zodiac gifts in the US
- Amazon: Find an array of zodiac gifts and enjoy quick delivery
- Anthropologie: Shop astrology books, blankets, and homeware
- Barnes & Noble: Browse through astrology books, tarot cards, and more
- Birthdate Candles: Snag your giftee a candle made specifically for their birth date
- Etsy: Expansive collection of handmade and bespoke zodiac gifts
- Nordstrom: Snag astrology fashion, beauty, wellness, and more gifts
- Free People: Find vintage zodiac tote bags and jewelry
- Mejuri: Shop constellation pendant necklaces and other fine jewelry
- Pandora: Birthstone rings and charm bracelets
- Sephora: Explore zodiac-themed beauty collections
- Target: Shop zodiac candles, astrology books, t-shirts, and more
- Uncommon Goods: The ultimate spot for unique astrology gifting
Our pick of the best zodiac gifts in the US
1. Birthdate Candle
No zodiac birthday gift is more fitting than a scented candle based on the day they were born. With a detailed personality description on the back, a tarot card, and a custom fragrance, each candle is made specifically for your giftee's birthdate. They'll be able to enjoy the fumes of their new candle while diving into the depths of their personality.
2. Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace
This gorgeous, understated pendant necklace is perfect for those who like to keep things simple and classy. Handcrafted in sterling silver and white sapphire gemstones, this round pendant features a constellation of their sign. It's a gift that'll last many years and complements any outfit.
3. Le Creuset Zodiac Mug
If their love for espresso runs deep like their love for astrology, consider snagging them this minimal Le Creuset 14oz zodiac mug that's durable, nonstick, and one of the best gifts for coffee lovers.
4. Papier Hardcover Notebook
Whether they want to fill this notebook with horoscope readings or daily affirmations, the choice is theirs. But you can give them the space to do so by gifting them a personalized journal of their star sign. And to make it even more one-of-a-kind, you can customize it by adding their name or a quote to the front and back cover.
5. Afterlife Boutique Vintage 1990's Zodiac Tote Bag
How cute is this vintage zodiac tote bag? Made with cotton and chenille, this tote features their zodiac name with their sign in the center. And if your giftee's closet consists of sustainable clothing brands, she'll love this bag even more.
7. Pandora Birthstone Beaded Ring
Whether you're looking for the best 21st birthday gift or a sweet and subtle present for your special lady, no one will turn down a personalized ring of their birthstone, especially one from Pandora. With a sterling silver beaded band and a centered stone in their birth month's color, this ring will surely leave them with a smile.
8. The Astrology of You and Me
Get a better understanding of how to interact with the other zodiac signs in your life. Whether it's your Pisces husband or your Libra mother-in-law, with chapters on each zodiac sign, this handbook gives you a play-by-play of how to prepare for any star-crossed situation that may arise. It's one of the best gifts for astrology lovers on Amazon, and it's only $13.
9. Sun & Moon Celestial Slippers
You can never go wrong with gifting a cozy pair of the best slippers. They might not be embroidered with a specific sign, but trust me, any astrological lover will appreciate the sun and moon representation when it comes to astrology.
10. Chinese Zodiac Zen Garden Sculptures
If you're looking for the best gifts for gardeners and they just happen to be astrology lovers, consider surprising them with this unique astrology gift, a Chinese zodiac zen garden sculpture. To find your giftee's zodiac animal, all you have to do is put in their birth year, and they'll be matched with an animal and their most significant trait. This sculpture also makes for a thoughtful housewarming gift.
11. Zodiac Tapestry Blanket
Multifunctional gifts like this tapestry blanket are the best. Your giftee can hang it on their wall for decoration or use it to snuggle under. This zodiac tapestry is gorgeously handcrafted and made with 100% cotton. The blanket features their sign's constellation, name, and symbol. It's the perfect 18th birthday gift for young adults who eat, breathe, and sleep astrology.
12. Zodica Perfumery Zodiac Perfume
Whether they're a Leo and their cosmic fragrance consists of mandarin and honeysuckle, or they're a Libra and their fragrance notes consist of Georgia peach and tropical mango, you can surprise them with the best perfume that' complements their zodiac sign. And no need to get a gift box. This spritz bottle comes in a cute bag with a charm of their zodiac name.
13. Zodiac Star Sign Soap
Looking for a beauty gift for the giftee who's obsessed with their sign? Consider gifting them an all-natural soap made according to their zodiac sign. Each soap features their sign's star flower, color, crystal, herb, and their own special scent profile. They'll enjoy lathering their body with a soap made specifically for them.
14. Good Energy Astrology Zodiac Aura Gradient Poster
Whether their home is minimal and sleek or filled with maximalist decor, this vibrant astrology poster will add color and personality to any styled home. And if you get close enough, you'll see the adjectives that describe each zodiac sign. It's a thoughtful and lovely gift for the home and caters to their astrology obsession.
16. The Personalized Birthdate Book
Any birthday gal or guy obsessed with astrology will love receiving Birthdate Co.'s personalized Birthdate Book. This 70-page book includes a custom birth chart, personal horoscope readings, celebrity birthdays, and more. Make sure you know your giftee's birth time and location to get an accurate reading.
17. Mydethun Moon Lamp
Brighten your space with this unique, moon-shaped lamp, designed to illuminate white and yellow colors. This ambient light includes a rechargeable battery that works up to eight hours, plus a mini touch switch and charging port for your devices. It's the perfect bedside lamp for a calm and relaxing room.
18. Astrology Wine Glass
Pop open the bubbly and cheers to whatever your giftee is celebrating with these astrology wine glasses. This stemless wine glass features the zodiac name, symbol, and constellation. And it's subtle enough to make an excellent 30th birthday gift for the astrology-obsessed 30-year-old.
20. Magic Hour Astrology Tea
Ever wondered what your zodiac tea would taste like? Well, Magic Hour offers 12 garden-sourced loose-leaf tea blends that align with each sign's personality traits. Along with enjoying a delicious cup of tea, your giftee will be happy to know their tea has many wellness benefits. Did we mention under the tea description, there's a sweet poem for each zodiac sign?
How to choose the best gifts for someone based on their star sign
Decode the central traits of each star sign to help you find the perfect gift, whether you're shopping for an 18th birthday or a 60th birthday...
- Aries (March 21 – April 19) - Fiery, fun-loving, and generous, an Aries loves to stand out from the crowd and command attention wherever they go. With this in mind, an Aries needs a statement present in keeping with their bold personality. Gifts they can wear, such as scarves, hats or bags which are bright and eye-catching are sure to satisfy the Aries’ lust for luxury.
- Taurus (April 20 – May 20) - Grounded, intelligent yet stubborn, a Taurus enjoys their own time and views their home as their sanctuary. As a naturally house-proud sign, the Taurus would appreciate anything which fits well in their homes, such as personalized photos hung up as part of a gallery wall, alongside art prints.
- Gemini (May 21 – June 20) - Geminis are outgoing and intelligent and are frequently described as the most versatile and adaptable of the zodiac. The Gemini loves to learn new things, so what better gift than a recipe book, where they can spend countless hours trying new dishes out? As Geminis love being the host, a recipe book is perfect for all the dinner parties they love to plan and host.
- Cancer (June 21 – July 22) - Sentimental and loyal, nothing makes a Cancer happier than being surrounded by their closest friends and family. Nothing would make an emotional Cancer happier than a present that is personalized for them. A personalized mug with photos from a happy time with family, or a framed photo of a happy memory you have together.
- Leo (July 23 – August 22) - A Leo loves opulence, in fact the bigger the better for the extroverted and loyal Leo. Attracted to bold patterns and statement pieces, jewelry would make the perfect present for the Leo as they like to wear and show off their gifts.
- Virgo (August 23 – September 22) - Virgos are known for being practical, sensible, and incredibly loyal. Although they can come across as tough, they have a kind center and love quiet nights in with friends. Practical presents will be appreciated by Virgos, such as stationary and trendy backpacks.
- Libra (September 23 – October 22) - Often described as the “social butterfly” of the zodiac, a Libra is often found wherever the party is. Extroverted and friendly, Libras are charming and love to host parties. Party equipment for the extroverted Libra would be appreciated, such as portable speakers or a cocktail-making kit.
- Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) - One of the more popular and social zodiac signs, a Scorpio enjoys being the center of attention and thrive on keeping in touch with the latest trends. An exhibitionist in the best way, a Scorpio will love a diary or planner to keep track of their social life, or what about a hilarious pair of personalized pair of socks they can show off at any social event?
- Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) - A Sagittarius is always seeking their next adventure. Lovers of nature and always on the lookout for a new place to travel to, the Sagittarius is one of the most active members of the zodiac. A Sagittarius is less of a material person and would prefer an experience over a gift. Vouchers for an experience day would go down a treat for the adventurous and curious Sagittarius.
- Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) - Hard-working and focused, Capricorns are self-confessed workaholics who can appreciate the finer things in life. As Capricorns are normally extremely busy and are usually found working extra time, a luxe gift with a focus on wellbeing would be the perfect theme for a gift. An indulgent scented candle, a good quality bottle of wine or whiskey or a meal out at their favorite restaurant would go down a treat.
- Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) - Creative and kind, the Aquarius enjoys a calm environment where they can catch up with their closest friends. As they are eccentric and have their own style, buying for an Aquarius can be difficult, however, gifts that involve creativity and customizing are right up their street. Mindful adult coloring books and crafting kits will see an Aquarius optimizing their creativity.
- Pisces (February 19 – March 20) - A Pisces is known for grace and emotional intelligence. Sensitive souls, Pisces thrive when spending time with their loved ones. The Pisces will cherish gifts that remind them of good times, whether that’s a photo album or framed picture of happy memories you shared together. Or why not organise a fun activity to do together to create more memories?
