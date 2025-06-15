Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 16th - 22nd June 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 16th - 22nd June 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 16th - 22nd June 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Moon in your sign on 20 June helps you to gain a fresh perspective on a recent challenge. Channel your energy into something new for the best possible results." Sally Trotman

"It could be too good to be true, but it might actually be true. There are positive signs of success, although you should remain cautious for a couple more weeks." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"On 22 June the Moon makes its monthly return, bringing a feeling of calm and stability. Make the most of this peace by spending time with close family and friends." Sally Trotman

"It’s getting to that point when you have to make up your mind. There are pros and cons, but you know what you want to do. Don’t listen to the naysayers." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"If you have recently been in conflict with someone, try to see the situation from their perspective. This will help you both to find an alternative way forward. Be brave." Sally Trotman

"Be careful with money. Whether you’re tempted to splash out on something special or treat yourself online, it will be very easy to make a mistake. Make sure you focus." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"As the Sun arrives on 22 June you feel much more optimistic. With Jupiter and Mercury both in Cancer too, you can make big strides towards your most important goals." Sally Trotman

"Is this the best thing ever? Remain grounded, but not cynical. Sometimes we need to believe in magic. And we always need to believe in the people that we love." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"A Fixed Fire sign, you have what it takes to see your ideas through. Stay focused on what’s most important and take small steps towards your desired outcome each day." Sally Trotman

"Unless you know everything there is to know, keep your options open. That offer may be genuine and that person who they say they are, but until you know, do nothing." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With Mars now in your sign you will feel motivated to make positive changes in your working life, and your eye for detail brings new opportunities that others may miss." Sally Trotman

"You’re a details person and this is no time to take people at their word or assume something’s in the bag. Keep on asking questions and following a loose thread." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You give so much energy to others, helping them make positive changes. It’s time to focus on what you need to create more of in your life to feel fulfilled." Sally Trotman

"Hard work plus opportunity is one definition of luck; having Jupiter on your midheaven is another. If you want it, reach for it. If you see an opening, go through." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Congratulate yourself on how far you’ve come in the first half of 2025. Your efforts will be rewarded, so continue to focus on what you truly desire and act accordingly." Sally Trotman

"If you’re looking for the right moment to do something, this is as close as it gets. It may not be perfect, but it ticks a lot of boxes. Believe." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Bold and courageous by nature, act in line with your truth. Trust your gut and lovingly assert yourself. You will soon find yourself exactly where you are meant to be." Sally Trotman

"Dotting the Is and crossing the Ts may well be laborious at times, but it’s what you need to do. Get arrangements confirmed, back-up plans installed and signatures on paper." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign you like to help others. Remember to stand up for what you believe in too. The Sun in your opposite sign now gives you a boost." Sally Trotman

"Get your skates on. Not because you need to hurry, but because the going is slippery. There is a reason why people are being vague or are out of touch." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Be open to receiving ideas and help from someone close to you. You’re nearer to fulfilling a dream than you realise, so keep focused on what’s most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Avoid cutting corners or making assumptions, as a wrong move could start an avalanche. That said, acting on what you know to be true could have a positive domino effect." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Keep charging ahead and, if you feel stuck, try a different route. Expect help when you need it and trust that you are close to succeeding in your chosen venture." Sally Trotman

"Other people won’t be backwards in coming forwards, whether they are keen to show their love and admiration for you or because they have a bone to pick with you." Penny Thornton