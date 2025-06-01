Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 2nd - 8th June 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 2nd - 8th June 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 2nd - 8th June 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Saturn now in your sign for the next year you can begin making long-term plans. What do you want to commit to and know you need to release?" Sally Trotman

"Persistence is required now, so if people aren’t in the mood to grant your every wish or even deal fairly with you, keep trying and exuding positivity. They’ll come around." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Venus moves into Taurus on 7 June, helping you increase your income and confidence. You could be in for a surprise or two in both your romantic life and career." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters your sign showering you with charm particles and encouraging you to enjoy the fruits of life. Romance could be making a comeback too. All you need is love." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With the Sun in your sign, you can reevaluate your most important goals. Find new ways of approaching an old dream, you’ll be shocked at how much progress you make." Sally Trotman

"If good news has been a long time coming, then give it some speed by being the bearer of glad tidings yourself. Make someone’s day and watch the ripple effect." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"On the 9 June Mercury arrives, then, on the 10 June Jupiter moves into Cancer. Make the most of this energy by communicating your truth from the heart with confidence." Sally Trotman

"Seven days and counting. Jupiter is about to enter your sign, so beginning a 12-month period of growth and good fortune. Set your mind in I-can-do-it mode. Yes, you can." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You are strong and independent but, sometimes, even you waver in the courage of your convictions. Draw on your support system now to help you with tasks that seem overwhelming." Sally Trotman

"It’s about time people recognized what a star you are, or at least, gave you a pat on the back for doing a good job. Make the most of who you know and what you can do." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Are you afraid of making a change? If so, it’s time to jump in and take a leap of faith. The universe is guiding you every step of the way." Sally Trotman

"Dust off that suitcase – travel and distant places loom into view. What might be more welcome though is being able to acquire distance and perspective from a problem." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"On 6 June the Moon makes its monthly return to Libra, helping you balance your head with your heart when making important decisions. What feels like the best way forward?" Sally Trotman

"Your judgement could be ever so slightly off so before you write off a situation or give someone the cold shoulder, get an unbiased opinion and a few more facts." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in Scorpio on the 8 June reminds you to trust your inner voice. Even if logic seems to suggest a different way, let your intuition lead the way." Sally Trotman

"A season of romance is about to begin. During the next four weeks a new love could enter your life or you may be setting an affair of the heart on a more permanent footing." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Bold and forthright, people always know where they stand with you. This makes a refreshing change, and those close to you value your direct approach, especially now, so stand firm." Sally Trotman

"Find the opportunity in an obstacle. Whether you’re feeling defeated because nothing appears to be working or you’ve received a poor result, there’s something you’re not seeing." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Your sense of humour often helps you to see the lighter side of life, even when circumstances may get difficult. Draw on this as right now this is your superpower." Sally Trotman

"You might not have a solution to hand right now, but before you can make the right move, something else has to move. Be patient but ready to respond to signs and signals." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Would you like to shake up your daily routine? If so, remember simply a tiny adjustment can have a big impact. Take small steps to create bigger changes longer term. " Sally Trotman

"If you are ready to take a big step, the astrology is right behind you, however, these same influences can pull the rug out from beneath your feet. Put on your dancing shoes." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you find yourself in a predicament write out the pros and cons, leave the decision for 24 hours and trust that you will know the answer to this question." Sally Trotman

"Getting a new outlook is the answer to a drop in optimism or a period of stagnation. You don’t have to go far, just out of your comfort zone and into the new and the different." Penny Thornton