Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 19th - 25th May 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 19th - 25th May 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 19th - 25th May 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Saturn moves into your sign on 26 May for the first time since 1999. It’s perfect to get serious about what you really want and work steadily towards your goals." Sally Trotman

"Set out the welcome wagon. On Sunday, Saturn enters your sign all set to bring rewards for your labours of the past seven years. Prepare to rise to the top." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Mercury moves out of Taurus on 26 May, so make the most of the last few days of this transit by creating a practical plan for the rest of spring." Sally Trotman

"Be the one to make the changes. That way you’ll have control of the ball. Fight change tooth and nail and you’ll be in danger of losing a great opportunity." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With the Sun, Mercury and New Moon all in your sign this week, find fresh ways of achieving your goals. Trust new ideas you're receiving and believe in your dreams." Sally Trotman

"Feel free to disagree with people. If you don’t put forward your ideas now or fail to voice your concerns, you’ll only have yourself to blame when it goes pear-shaped." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You may feel you need to rest this week whilst you contemplate your options. If nothing is floating your boat, take some time out for you to relax and regroup." Sally Trotman

"June birthdays in particular may well feel a little discouraged right now, but press on because persistence is really going to pay off. Just remember, Saturn rewards loyalty and tenacity." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Generally optimistic, you may feel it takes more effort to see the positive in your life right now. Lay low until you feel an internal shift back to centre again." Sally Trotman

"Think long term. The advantages you may see in getting things done quicker or with less effort pale in comparison to those you will get by not cutting any corners." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"The world is at your feet right as the Sun is in your ruling planet, Mercury, guiding you to have difficult conversations you will feel much lighter for. Express yourself." Sally Trotman

"Don’t overthink it this week. You’re going to find drawbacks in almost everything that requires time to fulfill its promise, but if your heart is in it, trust your heart." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You’re strong and steady for others, yet at times you feel yourself waver in your own clarity. Seek advice from a male mentor to help you find your way forward." Sally Trotman

"Saturn moves into the relationship zone, setting the stage for important developments over the next two years. It’s going to be time to say I do or, actually, I don’t." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"If money matters are on your mind, affirm that you have enough and then look at how you can create more income from a side hustle or new business venture." Sally Trotman

"Take your time and think carefully before you give voice to your true feelings. Certain people are not in the mood to compromise and more likely to cut their losses." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Use your superpowers of direct communication and optimism to convince someone at work that your ideas are worthwhile and valid. Go for what you really want. You can achieve it." Sally Trotman

"Tough love is best in this climate. Giving in would be to make a rod for your own back. You don’t have to get shouty; simply be firm and resolute." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"If you have a decision to make, then look at the various options you have and follow the path of peace. Trust in your choice and move forward with faith." Sally Trotman

"Coincidences are meaningful. Signs and signals are telling you something about the future or the true nature of a situation. The universe is helping you see what you’re not seeing." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"As an Air sign you can over analyse sometimes. Take some time out to reflect on what is bothering you and find a solution as you sit quietly in contemplation." Sally Trotman

"All it takes for a situation to perform a 180-degree turn is one small shift. Be ready to seize an opportunity even if it seemingly defies everything you’ve done before." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are a romantic at heart and you can share all the love you have to give with someone special right now. Be optimistic and open to any new possibilities." Sally Trotman